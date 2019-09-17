Carderock Capital Management Has Upped Ansys (ANSS) Holding By $1.05 Million; ORSTED A/S ORDINARY SHARES (DOGEF) Shorts Decreased By 17.07%

ORSTED A/S ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:DOGEF) had a decrease of 17.07% in short interest. DOGEF’s SI was 320,700 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 17.07% from 386,700 shares previously. With 900 avg volume, 356 days are for ORSTED A/S ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:DOGEF)’s short sellers to cover DOGEF’s short positions. The stock decreased 1.05% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $95.24. About 30 shares traded. orsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DOGEF) has 0.00% since September 17, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Carderock Capital Management Inc increased Ansys (ANSS) stake by 19.18% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Carderock Capital Management Inc acquired 5,146 shares as Ansys (ANSS)’s stock rose 5.51%. The Carderock Capital Management Inc holds 31,981 shares with $6.55M value, up from 26,835 last quarter. Ansys now has $17.84 billion valuation. It closed at $212.13 lastly. It is down 20.55% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.55% the S&P500. Some Historical ANSS News: 02/05/2018 – ANSYS BUYS OPTIS, BECOMES INDUSTRY’S LEADING SOLUTION PROVIDER; 02/05/2018 – Ansys 1Q Net $84.3M; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS 1Q ADJ REV $283.3M, EST. $276.5M; 22/05/2018 – ANSYS Awarded 2018 Achievement In Customer Excellence; 02/05/2018 – Ansys Sees 2Q Rev $269.5M-$289.5M; 02/05/2018 – Ansys 1Q Rev $282.9M; 15/05/2018 – ANSYS 19.1 Delivers the First Comprehensive Solution for Simulation-Based Digital Twins; 26/04/2018 – Penguin Computing Named an ANSYS Advanced Solutions Partner; 30/05/2018 – Ansys Presenting at Berenberg Design Software Conference Jun 13; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.20, EST. $1.04

DONG Energy A/S generates electricity and heat, and supplies energy to residential and business customers. The company has market cap of $39.80 billion. The Company’s Wind Power segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in Denmark, the United Kingdom, Germany, the Netherlands, the United States, and Taiwan. It has a 25.49 P/E ratio. The company's Bioenergy & Thermal Power segment engages in power and heat generation from combined heat and power plants in Denmark and a gas-fired power plant in the Netherlands.

