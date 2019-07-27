Carderock Capital Management Has Upped Amgen (AMGN) Stake by $1.02 Million; Stock Price Declined; Wedbush Securities Raised Salesforce.Com (CRM) Position

Carderock Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Amgen (AMGN) by 21.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carderock Capital Management Inc bought 5,392 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 30,009 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.70M, up from 24,617 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amgen for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $106.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $175.34. About 2.86 million shares traded or 2.56% up from the average. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 3.46% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.89% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 05/04/2018 – QurAlis Launches with Seed Funding from MPH, Amgen and Alexandria, United in the Fight to Cure ALS; 17/05/2018 – AMGEN INC AMGN.O -AIMOVIG IS EXPECTED TO BE AVAILABLE TO PATIENTS WITHIN ONE WEEK; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN NV – CO, FUJIFILM KYOWA KIRIN BIOLOGICS EXPECT TO RECEIVE DECISION FROM EMA REGARDING MAA FOR PROPOSED BIOSIMILAR TO HUMIRA IN H2 2018; 24/04/2018 – FOCUS-Express Scripts targets Amgen, Lilly migraine drugs in pricing shift; 10/03/2018 – REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS AND SANOFI SAY WILL OFFER LOWER NET PRICE FOR PRALUENT CHOLESTEROL DRUG FOR HIGHEST-RISK PATIENTS; 08/05/2018 – LUPIN SUBMITS APPLICATION FOR ETANERCEPT BIOSIMILAR IN JAPAN; 09/03/2018 – $CHRS $AMGN Coherus BioSciences IPR patent trial is NOT instituted against Amgen/Roche ‘522 Enbrel patent claims. Could potentially add delay to CHS-0214 biosimilar launch; 01/05/2018 – REGENERON & SANOFI TO LOWER NET PRICE OF PRALUENT® (ALIROCUMAB); 26/04/2018 – Humira Helps AbbVie — Earnings Review; 29/03/2018 – CORVIDIA THERAPEUTICS APPOINTS MARC DE GARIDEL AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

Wedbush Securities Inc increased its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc (CRM) by 23.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedbush Securities Inc bought 3,228 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 17,176 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.72 million, up from 13,948 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc who had been investing in Salesforce.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $124.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $159.97. About 4.73 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 21.43% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 08/05/2018 – Salesforce Named #1 CRM Provider for Fifth Consecutive Year; 09/03/2018 – Salesforce Invests $100 Million in Tech Company, Declines to Confirm Dropbox is Target; 06/03/2018 – U.S. Customs and Border Protection Agency Selects Salesforce as Digital Modernization Platform; 08/05/2018 – Salesforce Recognized as a Leader in 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise High-Productivity Application Platform as a Ser; 12/03/2018 – The company also announces a $100 million private placement by Salesforce Ventures; 09/04/2018 – X2ENGINE, TAPS CRM DAVID BUCHANAN AS CEO; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE RAISES FY 2022 SALES GOAL TO $21B-$23B ON MULESOFT; 21/03/2018 – A bidding war might also help explain the high price Salesforce was willing to pay for MuleSoft; 21/03/2018 – SALESFORCE, MULESOFT DEAL HAS TERMINATION FEE UP TO $187M; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce is in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft, a U.S. software market. $MULE jumped more than 20% on the news:

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $380,000 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tradewinds Cap Mngmt Ltd Company has invested 0.42% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Atwood Palmer invested in 11,303 shares or 0.3% of the stock. Alpha Cubed Invs Ltd Liability Com invested in 96,121 shares. Stevens Capital Management Ltd Partnership holds 6,477 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Brandywine Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 701,089 shares. Bkd Wealth Advsrs Lc holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 3,575 shares. Private Advisor holds 0.14% or 36,994 shares. First Savings Bank Of Omaha has invested 0.35% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). James Investment Incorporated, a Ohio-based fund reported 64,949 shares. Moreover, Schmidt P J Inv has 1.38% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 24,784 shares. Riverhead Lc owns 40,702 shares or 0.31% of their US portfolio. 43,036 are owned by Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Inc. Motley Fool Wealth Management stated it has 25,274 shares. Lowe Brockenbrough And Inc has invested 0.8% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Brighton Jones Limited Liability has 9,947 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio.

Wedbush Securities Inc, which manages about $930.80 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 2,460 shares to 5,072 shares, valued at $920,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Trust Dow Jones (FDN) by 2,839 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,804 shares, and cut its stake in Sabra Health Care Reit (NASDAQ:SBRA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Security Natl Trust Comm stated it has 13,190 shares or 0.67% of all its holdings. Pension has 681,137 shares. Piedmont Investment Advisors Incorporated holds 0.54% or 84,097 shares. Bridgecreek Invest Management Ltd Llc has invested 3.06% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Pictet Cie (Europe) Sa stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Adage Cap Prtn Group Ltd Liability holds 0.42% or 1.06M shares in its portfolio. Lourd Ltd reported 2,002 shares stake. Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.38% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Illinois-based Optimum Advsr has invested 0.18% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Tuttle Tactical Mgmt owns 17,876 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0.27% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 646,322 shares. Susquehanna Intll Grp Llp has 950,186 shares. New York-based Tiger Management Ltd Liability Corp has invested 2% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Mcf Limited Company has 0% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 85 shares. Linscomb And Williams has 6,196 shares.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 20 sales for $20.43 million activity. On Tuesday, January 29 Harris Parker sold $923,058 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) or 6,331 shares. Another trade for 14,897 shares valued at $2.31M was made by Allanson Joe on Friday, February 1. Roos John Victor also sold $18,169 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) on Thursday, February 14. $134,514 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) was sold by Hawkins Mark J. $857,751 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) was sold by Weaver Amy E on Friday, February 15. On Wednesday, February 6 the insider BLOCK KEITH sold $795,000.