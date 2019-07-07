Carderock Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Stake in Henry Schein (HSIC) as Stock Price Rose; Soroban Capital Partners LP Has Upped United Technologies (UTX) Holding by $273.72 Million; Stock Value Rose

Carderock Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Henry Schein (HSIC) by 19.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carderock Capital Management Inc sold 7,221 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.23% with the market. The institutional investor held 30,691 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.85M, down from 37,912 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Henry Schein for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $69.16. About 971,749 shares traded. Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) has risen 15.84% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.41% the S&P500. Some Historical HSIC News: 05/03/2018 Grifols Announces New Agreement with Henry Schein to Distribute Normal Saline Solution in the U.S; 10/04/2018 – Alpha Omega-Henry Schein Cares Holocaust Survivors Oral Health Program Receives 2018 William J. Gies Award; 12/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Henry Schein, Inc; 03/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC – EXPECTS TRANSACTION TO BE NEUTRAL TO BALANCE OF ITS 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE; 23/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN TO SPIN OFF & MERGE ANIMAL HEALTH WITH VETS FIRST; 24/04/2018 – Henry Schein Short-Interest Ratio Rises 40% to 14 Days; 19/03/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN – GOODMAN WAS CEO OF STAPLES INC FROM 2016 TO JANUARY 2018; 03/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC – 2018 EPS WILL HAVE IMPACT OF ONE-TIME TRANSFER TAXES OF ABOUT $0.03 PER SHARE, RELATED TO COMPLETING TRANSACTION; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Growth Strategies Adds NVR, Exits Henry Schein; 03/04/2018 – Henry Schein Expects to Complete Transaction in 2Q of 2018

Soroban Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 57.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Soroban Capital Partners Lp bought 2.14M shares as the company’s stock rose 7.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 5.88 million shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $757.98 million, up from 3.74 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Soroban Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $132.54. About 3.55M shares traded or 3.34% up from the average. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 7.20% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 09/03/2018 – United Technologies: Former Deloitte Touche CEO Edward A. Kangas Won’t Stand for Re-Election to Board; 08/05/2018 – Otis Launches “Otis ONE” IoT Service Solution for the World’s Largest Elevator Service Network; 26/04/2018 – Airbus heads for dogfight with UTC over CSeries costs; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies Still Sees 2018 Organic Sales Growth 4%-6%; 19/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP – “HAYES INTENDS TO CONTINUE TO REMAIN FOCUSED ON EXECUTING UTC’S PRIORITIES FOR YEARS TO COME”; 12/03/2018 – Avista/Hydro One in Settlement Talks With Washington UTC Staff; 12/03/2018 – WASHINGTON UTC STAFF AKS FOR COMMISSION TO EXTEND DEADLINES; 16/03/2018 – UTX’S JUDY MARKS: OTIS SEEING `COMMODITY HEADWINDS’; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies 1Q Capital Expenditures $337M; 19/03/2018 – Boeing Ends Objection to United Technologies, Rockwell Merger

Soroban Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $10.82 billion and $5.52 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 1.35 million shares to 2.55M shares, valued at $425.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $0.83 earnings per share, down 20.19% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.04 per share. HSIC’s profit will be $123.73 million for 20.83 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual earnings per share reported by Henry Schein, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.75% EPS growth.