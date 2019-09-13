Carderock Capital Management Has Raised Unitedhealth Grp (UNH) Stake By $1.73 Million; 1 Analysts Bullish Granite Construction (GVA)

Carderock Capital Management Inc increased Unitedhealth Grp (UNH) stake by 144.98% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Carderock Capital Management Inc acquired 7,117 shares as Unitedhealth Grp (UNH)’s stock rose 7.36%. The Carderock Capital Management Inc holds 12,026 shares with $2.93 million value, up from 4,909 last quarter. Unitedhealth Grp now has $218.06 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.75% or $4.11 during the last trading session, reaching $230.1. About 4.44M shares traded or 19.88% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 17/04/2018 – The 4 major averages all closed sharply higher Tuesday, as investor sentiment was boosted by strong results from Netflix and UnitedHealth; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 17/04/2018 – CORRECT: UNITEDHEALTH BOOSTS FORECAST FOR 2018; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH OUTLOOK ALSO REFLECTS PLANNED INVESTMENT SPENDING INCREASE IN SECOND HALF AND COSTS AROUND THE HEALTH INSURANCE TAX; 15/05/2018 – Tiger Management Adds UnitedHealth, Exits Comcast: 13F; 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Changes Optum Leadership; 11/04/2018 – CVS rolls out new tool to combat rising drug prices; 21/03/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Establishes New Endowed Professorship at University of Michigan School of Public Health; 16/05/2018 – UnitedHealth Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 13/03/2018 – UNITED HEALTH PRODUCTS GETS CE MARK APPROVAL FOR HEMOSTYP®

Among 3 analysts covering Granite Construction Inc (NYSE:GVA), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Granite Construction Inc has $61 highest and $3100 lowest target. $44.33’s average target is 34.62% above currents $32.93 stock price. Granite Construction Inc had 7 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Buy” on Wednesday, May 29. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, July 30 by B. Riley & Co. As per Thursday, August 8, the company rating was downgraded by Goldman Sachs. M Partners maintained the shares of GVA in report on Friday, March 22 with “Buy” rating. See Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) latest ratings:

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 1.51 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 19 investors sold Granite Construction Incorporated shares while 53 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 44.09 million shares or 0.19% less from 44.17 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Us Bank & Trust De reported 82,401 shares. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management has 2.10M shares for 1.18% of their portfolio. Kennedy Cap Mngmt reported 134,676 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board stated it has 314,848 shares. Deutsche Bancshares Ag holds 0% of its portfolio in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) for 46,210 shares. First Trust Advisors Limited Partnership holds 57,190 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 18,805 shares. 517,042 are owned by Counselors Of Maryland Lc. Ls Investment Advsr Llc holds 2,295 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Riverhead Management reported 0.01% stake. Keybank Natl Association Oh holds 0.01% or 21,875 shares in its portfolio. Hightower Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 7,505 shares. Paradigm Mngmt New York stated it has 0.09% in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Cortina Asset Mgmt Lc has 0.61% invested in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) for 203,426 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement System stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA).

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as a heavy civil contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.61 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Construction, Large Project Construction, and Construction Materials. It currently has negative earnings. The Construction segment undertakes various construction projects focusing on new construction and improvement of streets, roads, highways, bridges, site work, underground, power-related facilities, utilities, and other infrastructure projects.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $417,043 activity. Shares for $27,050 were bought by Jigisha Desai on Monday, August 26. On Friday, September 6 the insider Larkin Kyle T bought $99,890. The insider Roberts James Hildebrand bought 2,000 shares worth $55,800. $11,744 worth of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) shares were bought by Galloway Patricia D. KELSEY DAVID H bought $151,050 worth of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) on Wednesday, August 7.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $6.14 million activity. 6,430 shares valued at $1.50 million were bought by MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III on Wednesday, May 1. The insider WICHMANN DAVID S bought 20,000 shares worth $4.64 million.