Carderock Capital Management Has Raised Holding in Verizon Communication (VZ) as Market Value Declined; Daruma Capital Management Cut Its Stake in Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) by $832,029

Carderock Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Verizon Communication (VZ) by 508.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carderock Capital Management Inc bought 21,275 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 25,455 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.51M, up from 4,180 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communication for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $230.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $55.75. About 8.86M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 15/03/2018 – Verizon and Colt demonstrate industry-first, two-way inter carrier SDN network orchestration; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Expects Tax Savings to Boost 2018 EPS by 55 Cents to 65 Cents; 12/04/2018 – RealSelf Appoints First Chief Marketing Officer; 16/05/2018 – U.S. SENATE VOTES 52-47 TO RETAIN THE 2015 NET NEUTRALITY RULES, SENDING MEASURE TO THE U.S. HOUSE; 24/05/2018 – VODAFONE – VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS REPURCHASED OUTSTANDING US$2.5 BLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE 2025; 05/03/2018 – VERIZON – ANNOUNCED COMMENCEMENT OF 13 SEPARATE OFFERS TO PURCHASE; 09/04/2018 – Opengear Earns Verizon Wireless Certification for ACM7000-LMV Resilience Gateway; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Sees FY Revenue Growth at Low Single-Digit Percentage Rates; 22/03/2018 – U.S. retailer Best Buy cuts ties with China’s Huawei; 16/05/2018 – VERIZON CFO: WIRELESS SERVICE REVENUE GROWTH AHEAD THIS YEAR

Daruma Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp (ZBRA) by 18.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Daruma Capital Management Llc sold 3,981 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.81% . The hedge fund held 16,987 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.56 million, down from 20,968 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Daruma Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zebra Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.03% or $8.38 during the last trading session, reaching $199.88. About 262,722 shares traded. Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) has risen 54.19% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ZBRA News: 06/03/2018 – Zebra Technologies Introduces New Line of Intelligent Healthcare Desktop Printers Designed to Enhance Patient Care; 11/04/2018 – $QNST’s main type of ad, a comp table showing different insurance or mortgage providers, is commodified. Check out LendingTree, The Zebra, EverQuote, QuoteWizard, SelectQuote, Young Alfred… $QNST has no edge. And its sites don’t even show up high on search results anymore; 18/04/2018 – Mobile Heartbeat Achieves Zebra Technologies Validation; 08/05/2018 – ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORP ZBRA.O SEES FY 2018 SALES UP ABOUT 6 TO 9 PCT; 23/05/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING Zebra Medical Vision Announces CE Approval of its Seventh Al Imaging Algorithm – Mammography Lesion Detection; 23/05/2018 – ZEBRA MEDICAL VISION ANNOUNCES CE APPROVAL OF ITS SEVENTH Al IMAGING ALGORITHM – MAMMOGRAPHY LESION DETECTION; 02/04/2018 – Zebra Technologies Given 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 10/04/2018 – Car Insurance Penalties For Distracted Driving Up Nearly 8,000% Since 2011, The Zebra Reports; 26/04/2018 – Zebra Technologies’ Innovative Approach to Design Recognized with Fourth Consecutive Red Dot Award; 27/03/2018 – Clínica del Norte Selects Zebra Technologies to Modernize Patient and Asset Tracking

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “The One Stock to Own If the Market Craters – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 06, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Verizon Communications to report earnings August 1 NYSE:VZ – GlobeNewswire” published on July 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Verizon: Even Good Doesn’t Yield More – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Wall Street Has Given Up on These 3 Stocks, and That’s a Huge Mistake – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Verizon Dumps Tumblr Two Years After Acquiring It – Benzinga” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Peddock Capital Advisors Ltd Liability Company holds 1% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 31,244 shares. Texas Yale Corp holds 55,792 shares. Burney owns 450,278 shares for 1.65% of their portfolio. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Limited has invested 0.42% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Synovus Fincl Corp has invested 0.33% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Quaker Invs Lc reported 0.12% stake. Mcf Advsr Limited Liability holds 8,683 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Burt Wealth Advsr holds 7,364 shares. Wendell David Associate has invested 0.6% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Dimensional Fund LP invested 0.43% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Merian Global Investors (Uk) Limited holds 0.02% or 43,549 shares in its portfolio. Sfe Counsel holds 0.35% or 13,155 shares in its portfolio. Miracle Mile Ltd Liability Com reported 96,599 shares or 0.46% of all its holdings. Amp Cap Ltd holds 0.55% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) or 1.65 million shares. Hillswick Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 173,212 shares or 6.81% of the stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold ZBRA shares while 124 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 45.87 million shares or 5.88% less from 48.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hbk Invs Limited Partnership has 2,512 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Wetherby Asset Mngmt Inc reported 4,710 shares stake. Credit Suisse Ag reported 62,011 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Massachusetts-based Winslow Evans Crocker has invested 0.09% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Vanguard Grp Inc Inc stated it has 5.60M shares. Castleark Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Illinois-based fund reported 82,767 shares. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Lc reported 2,641 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 28,647 shares. Spectrum Management Group reported 0.11% stake. Canandaigua Bank Tru Co reported 1,442 shares stake. North Star Invest Mngmt Corporation holds 300 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Earnest Prtnrs Ltd Liability has 19 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Limited Co owns 5,647 shares. First Hawaiian Bank & Trust invested in 2,205 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Greatmark Inv Prtn Inc invested in 24,240 shares or 1.6% of the stock.

More notable recent Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Read This Before Buying Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares – Yahoo Finance” on May 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Trade Talk Cools Off Record-Setting Market – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “OSTK, NBIX among premarket gainers – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “RSI Alert: Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Now Oversold – Nasdaq” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Zebra Technologies Stock Popped Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 30, 2019.