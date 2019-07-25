Carderock Capital Management Has Raised Costco Wholesale (COST) Holding by $888,866 as Stock Rose; Bluemountain Capital Management Has Decreased Stake in Synovus Finl (SNV) as Stock Price Declined

Bluemountain Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Synovus Finl Corp (SNV) by 75.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluemountain Capital Management Llc sold 72,742 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.80% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 23,006 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $790,000, down from 95,748 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluemountain Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Synovus Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $37.22. About 660,352 shares traded. Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) has declined 35.91% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.34% the S&P500. Some Historical SNV News: 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS 1Q EPS 84C; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SEES 2018 NET INTEREST INCOME GROWTH OF 11 PCT TO 13 PCT- SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Total Avg Loans Grew $240.8M; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SEES 2018 NET CHARGE-OFF RATIO OF 15 TO 25 B.P.S; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SEES 2018 SHARE REPURCHASES UPTO $150 MLN; 26/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SNV.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $56; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS SEES FY 2018 SHARE BUYBACKS UP TO $150M; 25/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SNV.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $55; 22/03/2018 – Synovus Trust’s Morgan Says It’s Too Early to Make Judgements on Facebook’s Future (Video); 20/04/2018 – DJ Synovus Financial Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SNV)

Carderock Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Costco Wholesale (COST) by 28.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carderock Capital Management Inc bought 3,673 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,711 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.05M, up from 13,038 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Costco Wholesale for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $123.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $280.31. About 721,702 shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 24.91% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.48% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 09/03/2018 – JPMorgan US Equity Adds D.R. Horton, Exits Costco; 19/04/2018 – EnWave Receives First Repeat Costco Order from Pacific Northwest Division for Moon Cheese; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP- FOR THIRTY-ONE WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8, 2018, REPORTED NET SALES OF $81.43 BLN, INCREASE OF 11.8 PERCENT FROM $72.82 BLN LAST YEAR; 08/03/2018 – Costco’s Squeeze on Suppliers Signifies Pain for P&G, Nestle; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO FEB. TOTAL COMP SALES UP. 10.5%, EST. UP 8%; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O SAYS TOTAL COMPANY COMPARABLE SALES 10.9% IN APRIL; 09/05/2018 – Costco Wholesale April Same-Store Sales Up 10.9%; 07/03/2018 – Costco Sees Growth in Same-Store, E-Commerce Sales — Earnings Review; 11/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corporation Reports March Sales Results; 17/05/2018 – Hak’s Launches First All-Organic Meal Kit Exclusively in LA Costco Stores

Bluemountain Capital Management Llc, which manages about $27.77 billion and $8.97B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 3,499 shares to 5,664 shares, valued at $795,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Encompass Health Corp by 34,485 shares in the quarter, for a total of 74,202 shares, and has risen its stake in Usana Health Sciences Inc (NYSE:USNA).

