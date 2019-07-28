Carderock Capital Management Has Raised Amgen (AMGN) Holding By $1.02 Million; HOYA ORDINARY SHARES JAPAN (HOCPF) SI Decreased By 39.86%

Carderock Capital Management Inc increased Amgen (AMGN) stake by 21.9% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Carderock Capital Management Inc acquired 5,392 shares as Amgen (AMGN)’s stock declined 10.11%. The Carderock Capital Management Inc holds 30,009 shares with $5.70 million value, up from 24,617 last quarter. Amgen now has $106.95 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.71% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $175.34. About 2.86 million shares traded or 2.56% up from the average. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 3.46% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.89% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 17/04/2018 – New — Blockbuster ambitions: Amgen/Novartis team lines up more promising PhIII erenumab data for some of the toughest migraine patients $AMGN $NVS $LLY; 24/04/2018 – AMGEN INC AMGN.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $13.48, REV VIEW $22.61 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – Amgen 1Q Rev $5.6B; 10/04/2018 – Samsung Bioepis may pay 5% of Humira biosimilar sales as royalty to AbbVie, insiders say; 11/04/2018 – Amgen goes back to Rhode Island to build its first next-gen manufacturing site in the US $AMGN @AmberTongPW; 13/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Humira Retail Sales Rose 0.4% in Latest Week: Symphony; 17/05/2018 – U.S. FDA approves Amgen drug for prevention of migraines; 10/05/2018 – Templeton Adds Goldcorp, Exits Halliburton, Cuts Amgen: 13F; 17/04/2018 – Amgen Presents First-Of-Its-Kind Data At AAN Annual Meeting Reinforcing Robust And Consistent Efficacy Of Aimovig™ (erenumab) For Migraine Patients With Multiple Treatment Failures; 29/03/2018 – FDA Approves BLINCYTO® (blinatumomab) To Treat Minimal Residual Disease-Positive B-Cell Precursor Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia

HOYA CORP ORDINARY SHARES JAPAN (OTCMKTS:HOCPF) had a decrease of 39.86% in short interest. HOCPF’s SI was 357,800 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 39.86% from 594,900 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 3578 days are for HOYA CORP ORDINARY SHARES JAPAN (OTCMKTS:HOCPF)’s short sellers to cover HOCPF’s short positions. It closed at $77.63 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 28, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

More news for HOYA Corporation (OTCMKTS:HOCPF) were recently published by: Seekingalpha.com, which released: “Hoya Corp. ADR 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on August 03, 2018. Seekingalpha.com‘s article titled: “Olympus: A Financial ‘House Of Cards’ With 20% Downside – Seeking Alpha” and published on January 27, 2016 is yet another important article.

HOYA CORPORATION manufactures and sells precision devices and instruments based on advanced optics technologies in the fields of life care and information technology. The company has market cap of $29.05 billion. It operates in two divisions, Life Care and Information Technology. It has a 30.47 P/E ratio. The firm offers healthcare products, including eyeglass and contact lenses; and medical products, such as medical endoscopes, laparoscopic surgical instruments, intraocular lenses, prosthetic ceramic fillers and orthopedic implants, and airway scopes.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $380,000 activity. 2,000 shares were sold by SUGAR RONALD D, worth $380,000.