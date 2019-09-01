Carderock Capital Management Has Raised Accenture Plc Cl A (ACN) Stake By $532,752; PEUGEOT SA ORD FF35 PAR ORDINARY SHARES (PEUGF) Shorts Decreased By 0.88%

Carderock Capital Management Inc increased Accenture Plc Cl A (ACN) stake by 6.97% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Carderock Capital Management Inc acquired 3,027 shares as Accenture Plc Cl A (ACN)’s stock rose 6.22%. The Carderock Capital Management Inc holds 46,466 shares with $8.18 million value, up from 43,439 last quarter. Accenture Plc Cl A now has $125.23B valuation. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $198.17. About 2.18 million shares traded or 20.99% up from the average. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 11/05/2018 – Payments Canada, the Bank of Canada, TMX Group, Accenture and R3 Demonstrate Feasibility of Instantaneous Equity Settlement; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – QTRLY NEW BOOKINGS $10.3 BLN VS. $9.2 BLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 13/03/2018 – ACCENTURE NAMES VUKANI MNGXATI COUNTRY MD FOR SOUTH AFRICA; 06/03/2018 – Accenture Interactive Selected by The Walt Disney Studios as Innovation Partner of Disney StudioLAB; 08/03/2018 – ACCENTURE: WOMEN NOW 41% OF GLOBAL WORKFORCE; 15/03/2018 – Accenture Named #1 IT Service Provider by Everest Group; 11/04/2018 – Accenture Positioned as a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Oracle Application Services, Worldwide; 05/04/2018 – Mortgage Cadence Integrates FormFree’s AccountChek Asset-Verification Service into Its Enterprise Lending Center; 23/05/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC ACN.N – AGREED TO ACQUIRE SHANGHAI-BASED HO COMMUNICATION, A FULL-SERVICE DIGITAL MARKETING AGENCY IN CHINA; 09/03/2018 – TOYOTA MOTOR – SYSTEM USES ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE TO PREDICT NUMBER OF OCCUPIED TAXIS IN TOKYO USING 500-METER, MESH-BASED PARAMETERS EVERY 30 MINUTES

PEUGEOT SA ORD FF35 PAR ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:PEUGF) had a decrease of 0.88% in short interest. PEUGF’s SI was 497,400 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 0.88% from 501,800 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 4974 days are for PEUGEOT SA ORD FF35 PAR ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:PEUGF)’s short sellers to cover PEUGF’s short positions. It closed at $21.06 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 8 analysts covering Accenture (NYSE:ACN), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Accenture has $21100 highest and $180 lowest target. $192.13’s average target is -3.05% below currents $198.17 stock price. Accenture had 15 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform” on Thursday, June 13. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 20 by Wells Fargo. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Friday, March 29 with “Overweight”. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $199 target in Friday, March 29 report. Bank of America maintained the shares of ACN in report on Thursday, June 20 with “Neutral” rating. The company was maintained on Friday, March 29 by Morgan Stanley. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 22 report. On Thursday, June 20 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. Citigroup maintained Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) on Friday, March 29 with “Buy” rating. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Buy” rating and $180 target in Thursday, March 21 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold ACN shares while 357 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 444.15 million shares or 5.07% less from 467.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gulf Int State Bank (Uk) Ltd holds 150,492 shares or 0.46% of its portfolio. Field & Main Bank owns 5,070 shares for 0.84% of their portfolio. 141,108 are owned by Arizona State Retirement Systems. Keybank Natl Association Oh accumulated 500,206 shares. Arrowstreet Limited Partnership has invested 0.06% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Pittenger And Anderson Inc owns 81,178 shares. Long Road Investment Counsel has invested 2.04% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Connor Clark & Lunn Inv Mgmt invested in 252,922 shares or 0.29% of the stock. Atlantic Union Financial Bank has invested 0.93% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Valley Advisers invested in 177 shares. Riverhead Management holds 0.16% or 22,086 shares in its portfolio. Chem Financial Bank holds 32,800 shares or 0.65% of its portfolio. Goelzer Investment Inc reported 5,000 shares. Ww Asset Mgmt invested in 0.41% or 45,383 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv stated it has 953,426 shares or 0.62% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Accenture plcâ€™s (NYSE:ACN) Return On Capital Employed Is Impressive – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019, also Investorideas.com with their article: “Newswire – The AI Eye: GBT (OTC PINK: $GTCH) Completes Phase I of Avant! AI Expert Agent, Accenture (NYSE: $ACN) Acquires Analytics8 and IBM (NYSE: $IBM) Works with Lightship Works – InvestorIdeas.com” published on August 30, 2019, Investorideas.com published: “Newswire – The AI Eye: Accenture (NYSE: $ACN) to Acquire Analytics8, Wipro Launches 3 Intel- (Nasdaq: $INTC) Powered AI Solutions and Veritone (Nasdaq: $VERI)Announces Agreement with ART19 – InvestorIdeas.com” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Accenture buys Fairway Tech – Seeking Alpha” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday – Benzinga” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

More notable recent Peugeot S.A. (OTCMKTS:PEUGF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “PSA Group, Fiat explore ‘super platform’ – Bloomberg – Seeking Alpha” on April 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “PSA Group seeks a partner – Seeking Alpha” published on March 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Fiat Chrysler rebuffed Peugeot merger pitch earlier this year – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” on March 22, 2019. More interesting news about Peugeot S.A. (OTCMKTS:PEUGF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Next-Gen Peugeot 208: An Electric Game Changer For France? – Seeking Alpha” published on March 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Peugeot S.A.: A Turnaround Story? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 08, 2018.

Peugeot S.A. engages in automotive, automotive equipment, and finance businesses in Europe, Eurasia, China and South-Asia, India Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, and North America. The company has market cap of $18.86 billion. The companyÂ’s Automotive division designs, makes, and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles under the Peugeot, CitroÃ«n, and DS brands. It has a 8.04 P/E ratio. The Company’s Automotive Equipment division offers interior systems, automotive seating, and clean mobility products.