Carderock Capital Management Has Lowered Holding in Mastercard Worldwide (MA) by $945,648; Quantitative Investment Management Has Trimmed W.R. Grace & Co. (GRA) Stake as Stock Declined

Quantitative Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in W.R. Grace & Co. (GRA) by 46.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Investment Management Llc sold 15,741 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.60% . The hedge fund held 18,416 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.40M, down from 34,157 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Investment Management Llc who had been investing in W.R. Grace & Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $69.44. About 584,356 shares traded or 15.37% up from the average. W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) has declined 5.68% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.68% the S&P500. Some Historical GRA News: 30/05/2018 – WR Grace Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 26/03/2018 – MOODY’S RATES GCP’S NEW REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY AND NOTES; EXISTING RATINGS UNCHANGED; 26/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO – WILL INSTITUTE A SURCHARGE OF $0.35 PER POUND ON PRICE OF ITS SULFUR OXIDES REDUCTION ADDITIVES; 25/04/2018 – Grace Announces Quarterly Dividend; 07/05/2018 – DAVID WINTER REPORTS 9.9 PCT STAKE IN W. R. GRACE & CO, AS OF APRIL 25, 2018 – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – WR Grace Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $3.85-Adj EPS $3.95; 25/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EPS $3.85 – $3.95; 26/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO GRA.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $87 FROM $86; 26/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO – INCREASED DEMAND FOR FERROVANADIUM FOR STEEL PRODUCTION HAS ALSO HELPED IN ESCALATING VANADIUM PRICES; 07/05/2018 – STAKE REPORTED BY DAVID WINTER IN W.R. GRACE IS HELD THROUGH INVESTMENT PLATFORM 40 NORTH MANAGEMENT LLC

Carderock Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Mastercard Worldwide (MA) by 10.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carderock Capital Management Inc sold 3,582 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 29,458 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.79 million, down from 33,040 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Mastercard Worldwide for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $280.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $276.32. About 4.03 million shares traded or 16.81% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 02/05/2018 – Mastercard’s Revenue Boosted by Increased Consumer Spending–3rd Update; 23/04/2018 – DJ Mastercard Incorporated Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MA); 02/05/2018 – Mastercard Recorded 1Q Charge of $70M Resulting From Settlements With Over 70 Pan-European Claimants; 26/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS DEFINITIVE AAA (SF) RATINGS TO CREDIT CARD ASSET-BACKED NOTES ISSUED BY PENARTH MASTER ISSUER PLC; 11/04/2018 – Mastercard Contributes $100 Million Installment to Inclusive Growth Fund; 05/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – CAIRNS SITS ON GROUP BOARD OF INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE (ICE) AND IS CHAIR OF ICE CLEAR EUROPE; 26/04/2018 – IFC and Mastercard Expand Partnership to Drive Greater Financial Inclusion in Emerging Markets; 18/04/2018 – Mastercard to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 11/04/2018 – Crate and Barrel Partners with Synchrony to Offer Customers New Retail Financing Options; 02/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Choon Phong Goh to Board of Directors

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 8 sales for $42.91 million activity. DAVIS RICHARD K had bought 1,735 shares worth $468,603. On Wednesday, July 31 the insider Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon bought $413,560.

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.02 EPS, up 13.48% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.78 per share. MA’s profit will be $2.05B for 34.20 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual EPS reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.88% EPS growth.

Analysts await W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.92 EPS, down 17.12% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.11 per share. GRA’s profit will be $61.40M for 18.87 P/E if the $0.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.16 actual EPS reported by W. R. Grace & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.69% negative EPS growth.

Since August 1, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 sales for $15.32 million activity. Shares for $6.24 million were bought by 40 North Latitude Fund LP. Shares for $68,210 were bought by Dockman William C. on Friday, August 2.

