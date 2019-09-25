Carderock Capital Management Has Lifted Adobe (ADBE) Position By $2.01 Million; BARFRESH FOOD GROUP COMMON (BRFH) Sellers Decreased By 92.47% Their Shorts

Carderock Capital Management Inc increased Adobe Inc (ADBE) stake by 59.49% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Carderock Capital Management Inc acquired 6,829 shares as Adobe Inc (ADBE)’s stock rose 5.47%. The Carderock Capital Management Inc holds 18,308 shares with $5.39 million value, up from 11,479 last quarter. Adobe Inc now has $132.27 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.79% or $4.97 during the last trading session, reaching $272.47. About 3.35 million shares traded or 36.56% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 26/03/2018 – WIPRO, ADOBE TO OFFER ENHANCED DIGITAL SERVICES AND SOLUTIONS; 13/04/2018 – Adobe Names David A. Ricks to Its Board of Directors; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Systems 2Q Rev $2.08B; 16/04/2018 – lnvoca Releases New Extension for Adobe Cloud Platform Launch; 14/05/2018 – Pegasystems Appoints Rupen Shah as Vice President of Independent Software Vendor Alliances and Strategy; 15/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: ADBE, AVGO, ULTA & more; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SEES 2Q REV. ABOUT $2.15B, EST. $2.14B; 26/03/2018 – WIPRO, ADOBE EXPAND PARTNERSHIP ON ENHANCED DIGITAL SERVICES; 17/04/2018 – Adobe Acquires Sayspring, a Platform for Voice Apps; 13/04/2018 – ADOBE NAMES DAVID A. RICKS TO BOARD, BOOSTING BOARD TO 11

BARFRESH FOOD GROUP INC COMMON (OTCMKTS:BRFH) had a decrease of 92.47% in short interest. BRFH’s SI was 700 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 92.47% from 9,300 shares previously. The stock increased 5.88% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $0.36. About 244,879 shares traded or 89.01% up from the average. Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRFH) has 0.00% since September 25, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Barfresh Food Group, Inc. creates, manufactures, and distributes ready to blend frozen beverages in the United States. The company has market cap of $46.90 million. It offers portion controlled and ready to blend beverage ingredient packs for smoothies, shakes, and frappes, as well as cocktails and mocktails. It currently has negative earnings.

Among 14 analysts covering Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 79% are positive. Adobe Systems has $34000 highest and $27500 lowest target. $316.07’s average target is 16.00% above currents $272.47 stock price. Adobe Systems had 16 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, June 19 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy”. The stock of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) earned “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, September 18. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Wednesday, September 18. The rating was upgraded by Morgan Stanley on Monday, April 29 to “Overweight”. The stock has “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Wednesday, September 18. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Wednesday, June 19. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Buy” on Wednesday, June 19. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of ADBE in report on Wednesday, June 19 with “Overweight” rating. The rating was maintained by Argus Research on Thursday, June 20 with “Buy”. Canaccord Genuity maintained Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) rating on Wednesday, June 19. Canaccord Genuity has “Buy” rating and $32000 target.

