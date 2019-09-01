Carderock Capital Management Has Increased Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by $2.05 Million; As Verint Sys (VRNT) Stock Declined, Holder Group One Trading LP Trimmed by $1.82 Million Its Holding

Carderock Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 62.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carderock Capital Management Inc bought 17,520 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 45,373 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.35 million, up from 27,853 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $137.79. About 23.95 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 15/03/2018 – lnfluitive, Tasktop and TrendKite accelerate their growth strategies and competitive advantages with Workboard; 31/03/2018 – Microsoft chief breaks up Windows engineering team; 25/04/2018 – Microsoft Bond Trading 5x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 08/03/2018 – lmaging3 Announces the Appointment of Joe Biehl as CFO; 25/04/2018 – DebtX: CMBS Loan Prices Increased In March; 26/03/2018 – Microsoft On Track For Best Day Since Oct. 2015 — MarketWatch; 12/04/2018 – StartMonday updates its CareerChain release plans; 09/05/2018 – Esri ArcGlS Online Users Can Now Access ArcGlS Data in Microsoft Power Bl; 30/04/2018 – Paul Thurrott: Sources close to the Verge have confirmed that the Windows 10 April 2018 Update now available. Meaning me; 06/03/2018 – Microsoft announces first renewable energy deal in India

Group One Trading Lp decreased its stake in Verint Sys Inc (VRNT) by 86.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Group One Trading Lp sold 30,894 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.71% . The institutional investor held 4,964 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $297,000, down from 35,858 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Group One Trading Lp who had been investing in Verint Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $53.29. About 598,019 shares traded or 24.71% up from the average. Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) has risen 28.74% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.74% the S&P500. Some Historical VRNT News: 03/04/2018 – Verint Delivers Modern, Enhanced Surveillance and Fraud Investigation Solutions to Prominent Financial Institutions; 30/05/2018 – Verint Only Company Recognized by Gartner in Both 2018 Magic Quadrants for the CRM Customer Engagement Center and Workforce; 28/05/2018 – Verint Systems Inc. in Talks to Buy Israeli Cyber Surveillance Company NSO Group for $1 Bln; 16/05/2018 – Verint Industry-Leading Workforce Engagement Solutions Guide Employee Actions in the Delivery of Smarter, Faster Customer; 10/05/2018 – Countdown to Next Week’s Verint Engage Conference in Dallas; 17/05/2018 – Verint Names AARP “Customer Engagement Excellence Overall Winner” from Its Engage 2018 Global Customer Conference; 02/04/2018 – Verint Adds New Intelligence Capabilities to Help Organizations Anticipate, Identify and Mitigate Risk; 28/05/2018 – Steven Scheer: Verint in talks to merge with Israel’s NSO Group in $1 billion deal; 28/03/2018 – VERINT 4Q ADJ EPS $1.05, EST. $1; 04/04/2018 – Verint Introduces Facial Recognition Technology Built for Real-World Environments

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Avenir owns 606,565 shares or 7.59% of their US portfolio. Hanson Mcclain has invested 0.84% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Albion Group Inc Ut has 2.57% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 160,681 shares. Gabalex Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 5.11% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Covington Inc owns 75,558 shares. Coldstream Capital Mgmt has invested 8.29% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Nippon Life Global Invsts Americas accumulated 511,347 shares or 4.84% of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group stated it has 38.53M shares. Lenox Wealth Management holds 6,142 shares. Ogorek Anthony Joseph New York Adv holds 389 shares. Smithfield holds 70,367 shares. Westfield Mgmt Limited Partnership owns 1.92% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 2.14 million shares. Perkins Coie Com owns 79,174 shares for 4.34% of their portfolio. 23,460 were accumulated by Paradigm Asset Communications Ltd Liability Corporation. 398,898 were reported by Edgemoor Inv Incorporated.

Group One Trading Lp, which manages about $16.67 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Integra Lifesciences Hldgs C (NASDAQ:IART) by 10,671 shares to 10,841 shares, valued at $604,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in 8X8 Inc New (Call) by 22,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Embraer S A (Call).

