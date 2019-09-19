Carderock Capital Management Has Increased Its Unitedhealth Grp (UNH) Stake by $1.73 Million; Cyberark Software LTD (CYBR) Holding Has Raised by Swiss National Bank

Carderock Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Grp (UNH) by 144.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carderock Capital Management Inc bought 7,117 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 12,026 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.93M, up from 4,909 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Grp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $220.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $1.95 during the last trading session, reaching $232.56. About 1.00M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – LARRY RENFRO TO LEAD ENTERPRISEWIDE GROWTH EFFORTS, OPTUM VENTURES INVESTMENT FUNDS; 06/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH CHANGES APPLY TO FULLY INSURED HEALTH PLANS; 24/05/2018 – UnitedHealth: LabCorp to Continue as UnitedHealth’s Exclusive National Laboratory Provider Until Jan. 1, 2019; 28/03/2018 – AMERICAN RENAL ASSOCIATES – CO’S UNIT & ITS UNIT ARE DEFENDANTS IN A LAWSUIT INITIALLY FILED ON JULY 1, 2016 BY 3 AFFILIATES OF UNITEDHEALTH GROUP; 11/05/2018 – UnitedHealth: “Welcomes Administration’s Focus on Reducing Drug Prices’; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH 1Q REV. $55.2B, EST. $54.87B; 03/05/2018 – Construction Begins for The Elisabetta, a New Community That Will Bring High-Quality, Affordable Housing to the Globeville; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Adj EPS $3.04; 11/04/2018 – Online therapy start-up Talkspace hires a chief medical officer from UnitedHealth; 17/04/2018 – CORRECT: UNITEDHEALTH BOOSTS FORECAST FOR 2018

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd (CYBR) by 107% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swiss National Bank bought 70,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 136,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.39M, up from 65,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swiss National Bank who had been investing in Cyberark Software Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $104.93. About 523,011 shares traded. CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) has risen 126.82% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 126.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CYBR News: 09/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 23C TO 25C, EST. 23C; 08/05/2018 – CyberArk Conjur Enterprise Now Available on Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $1.31 TO $1.37; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE 1Q REV. $71.8M, EST. $69.2M; 04/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $64 FROM $61; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Sees 2Q Adj EPS 23c-Adj EPS 25c; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software 1Q Adj EPS 32c; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software 1Q EPS 18c; 30/04/2018 – CyberArk Wins Multiple Privileged Access Security Awards

More notable recent CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Zacks.com featured highlights include: Crocs, Skechers, Tandem, CyberArk and Fortinet – Nasdaq” on August 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “5 Security Stocks in Focus as Zero Trust Approach Evolves – Nasdaq” published on September 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “CyberArk (CYBR) Up 5.1% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Nasdaq” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “CYBR September 6th Options Begin Trading – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Kind Of Shareholder Appears On The CyberArk Software Ltd.’s (NASDAQ:CYBR) Shareholder Register? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Swiss National Bank, which manages about $92.70 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cms Energy Corp (NYSE:CMS) by 29,600 shares to 1.24 million shares, valued at $71.61 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Live Nation Entertainment In (NYSE:LYV) by 7,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 481,100 shares, and cut its stake in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 65 investors sold UNH shares while 484 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 779.45 million shares or 0.40% less from 782.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sheets Smith Wealth Management has invested 0.36% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Massachusetts Financial Services Ma reported 111,837 shares. Cooperman Leon G holds 2.05% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 141,500 shares. 1,353 were accumulated by Reynders Mcveigh Mgmt Limited Liability Company. Jackson Square Prtnrs Lc has 2.02M shares for 2.55% of their portfolio. Regentatlantic Ltd Liability invested 0.98% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Main Street Research Lc holds 3.2% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) or 58,250 shares. Frontier Investment Mgmt invested in 2,809 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams reported 9,275 shares. Millennium Management Ltd Com, New York-based fund reported 611,044 shares. Highland Management Ltd Llc stated it has 33,605 shares or 0.61% of all its holdings. Sky Investment Grp Ltd Liability reported 0.87% stake. Muhlenkamp Company Inc invested 3.55% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Osher Van De Voorde Invest Mngmt has invested 3.53% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Strategic Financial Svcs owns 26,208 shares.

More notable recent UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What UnitedHealth Group Incorporated’s (NYSE:UNH) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” on May 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Deutsche Bank likes CVS Health, sees 42% upside – Seeking Alpha” published on September 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did You Miss UnitedHealth Group’s (NYSE:UNH) Impressive 208% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” on April 26, 2019. More interesting news about UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Dow Jones Today: Lacking Sizzle – Yahoo Finance” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Is UnitedHealth Stockâ€™s Dividend Worth the Hassle for Investors? – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.14 million activity. $1.50 million worth of stock was bought by MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III on Wednesday, May 1.

Carderock Capital Management Inc, which manages about $350.61 million and $264.91 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) by 7,630 shares to 57,165 shares, valued at $5.21M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 1,957 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,927 shares, and cut its stake in Cognizant Tech (NASDAQ:CTSH).