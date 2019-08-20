Carderock Capital Management Has Increased Costco Wholesale (COST) Position; Sterling Capital Management Has Boosted By $692,988 Its Team (TISI) Position

Carderock Capital Management Inc increased Costco Wholesale (COST) stake by 28.17% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Carderock Capital Management Inc acquired 3,673 shares as Costco Wholesale (COST)’s stock rose 14.09%. The Carderock Capital Management Inc holds 16,711 shares with $4.05 million value, up from 13,038 last quarter. Costco Wholesale now has $121.21 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.55% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $275.61. About 1.31 million shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 19/04/2018 – National Business Group on Health Recognizes Costco Wholesale Corporation with 2018 Helen Darling Award for Excellence in Healt; 23/03/2018 – Shares of Target and Kroger jump on report of possible merger talks; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP SAYS COMPARABLE SALES FOR TOTAL COMPANY UP 8.6% FOR FIVE WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8; 11/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corporation Reports March Sales Results; 19/04/2018 – Amazon Prime’s Membership and Retention are Higher Than Costco’s; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE APRIL COMP SALES UP 10.9%; 06/04/2018 – Dutch Fund Sells Apple, Microsoft, Costco, AT&T — Barrons.com; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O – TOTAL CARDHOLDERS AT 92.2 MILLION AT THE END OF THE QUARTER, UP FROM 91.5 MILLION 12 WEEKS EARLIER. – CONF CALL; 16/03/2018 – Seattle Minutes: Officers Arrest Costco Thieves in Bulk; 29/05/2018 – Citigroup won’t use high deposit rates to win digital accounts -exec

Sterling Capital Management Llc increased Team Inc (TISI) stake by 23.7% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sterling Capital Management Llc acquired 40,764 shares as Team Inc (TISI)’s stock declined 3.44%. The Sterling Capital Management Llc holds 212,755 shares with $3.72 million value, up from 171,991 last quarter. Team Inc now has $516.03 million valuation. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $17.06. About 859,531 shares traded or 313.70% up from the average. Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) has declined 26.07% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.07% the S&P500. Some Historical TISI News: 15/05/2018 – Encompass Capital Advisors Buys New 1.6% Position in Team Inc; 21/04/2018 – DJ Team Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TISI); 13/03/2018 – TEAM INC 4Q REV. $316.3M, EST. $313.0M; 08/05/2018 – Team Inc 1Q Loss/Shr 60c; 21/05/2018 – Winton Capital Group Buys New 1.1% Position in Team Inc; 05/03/2018 Team Inc Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – Team Inc 4Q Adj EPS 43c; 09/03/2018 – TEAM, INC. REPORTS AMENDMENT TO CREDIT LINE; 13/03/2018 – Team Inc 4Q Loss/Shr 32c; 08/05/2018 – Team Inc 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 58c

Sterling Capital Management Llc decreased Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) stake by 6,080 shares to 729,731 valued at $41.62 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Dexcom Inc (NASDAQ:DXCM) stake by 13,690 shares and now owns 17,560 shares. Crown Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCK) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 9 investors sold TISI shares while 42 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 31.41 million shares or 5.41% less from 33.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 235,509 are owned by Rutabaga Capital Mngmt Ltd Co Ma. Pacific Glob Invest Management invested 0.79% in Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI). Ameriprise Fincl Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI). State Of Wisconsin Investment Board reported 442,150 shares stake. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al owns 1.61M shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio. 18,500 were reported by Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership. Price T Rowe Associate Md invested 0.01% in Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI). Mutual Of America Cap Management Limited Liability Company accumulated 865 shares. Glenmede Trust Commerce Na accumulated 195 shares or 0% of the stock. Levin Capital Strategies Lp owns 17,300 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys invested 0% of its portfolio in Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI). Citadel Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI). Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss invested in 48,984 shares or 0% of the stock. Goldman Sachs invested 0% of its portfolio in Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI). Envestnet Asset Management holds 0% or 10,626 shares.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $303,954 activity. On Tuesday, May 21 Martin Craig L bought $303,954 worth of Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) or 20,000 shares.

Among 16 analysts covering Costco (NASDAQ:COST), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 69% are positive. Costco has $30000 highest and $225 lowest target. $261.19’s average target is -5.23% below currents $275.61 stock price. Costco had 29 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, March 22 by UBS. The company was maintained on Friday, March 8 by Gordon Haskett Capital Corporation. J.P. Morgan maintained Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) on Friday, March 8 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer on Wednesday, April 17 with “Outperform”. UBS maintained Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) on Friday, March 8 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 8 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Thursday, July 11. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral” on Monday, April 1. Raymond James maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $250 target in Friday, March 8 report. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform” on Thursday, July 18.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $727,935 activity. MEISENBACH JOHN W had bought 3,000 shares worth $727,935 on Monday, April 1.