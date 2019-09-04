Carderock Capital Management Has Increased By $532,752 Its Accenture Plc Cl A (ACN) Stake; Shorts at Dynasil of America (DYSL) Raised By 85.88%

Dynasil Corporation of America (OTCMKTS:DYSL) had an increase of 85.88% in short interest. DYSL’s SI was 47,400 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 85.88% from 25,500 shares previously. With 53,500 avg volume, 1 days are for Dynasil Corporation of America (OTCMKTS:DYSL)’s short sellers to cover DYSL’s short positions. The SI to Dynasil Corporation of America’s float is 0.49%. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.005 during the last trading session, reaching $0.81. About 10,100 shares traded. Dynasil Corporation of America (OTCMKTS:DYSL) has declined 17.16% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.16% the S&P500. Some Historical DYSL News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Dynasil Corporation of America, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DYSL); 14/05/2018 – Dynasil Corp America 2Q EPS 8c; 14/05/2018 – Dynasil Corp America 2Q Rev $10.3M; 14/05/2018 – DYNASIL CORPORATION OF AMERICA – QTRLY REVENUE $10.3 MLN VS $10.1 MLN; 17/05/2018 – Dynasil Appoints Nirmal Parikh VP, Marketing; 08/05/2018 – Hilger Crystals Achieves ISO 9001:2015 Certification; 05/04/2018 Dynasil Corporation of America Announces RMD’s CLYC Program Featured as Department of Energy Success Story

Carderock Capital Management Inc increased Accenture Plc Cl A (ACN) stake by 6.97% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Carderock Capital Management Inc acquired 3,027 shares as Accenture Plc Cl A (ACN)’s stock rose 6.22%. The Carderock Capital Management Inc holds 46,466 shares with $8.18M value, up from 43,439 last quarter. Accenture Plc Cl A now has $124.06B valuation. The stock decreased 1.22% or $2.42 during the last trading session, reaching $195.75. About 1.69M shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 03/04/2018 – Accenture Recognized for Innovation Across Microsoft’s Global Procurement with Supplier Partnership of the Year Award; 23/05/2018 – Global Human Resource Outsourcing Market Outlook to 2022 – Accenture, ADP, IBM, lnfosys, and Randstad are Leading the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 27/03/2018 – Four in Five North American Bank Operations Leaders Believe Their Bank’s Survival Depends on Updating Legacy Systems to; 03/04/2018 – Accenture Publishes 2017 Corporate Citizenship Report; 08/05/2018 – Genprex Selects Accenture To Support Acceleration Of Oncoprex Clinical Development Program; 15/03/2018 – Accenture Named #1 IT Service Provider by Everest Group; 08/03/2018 – Accenture Announces Progress Toward a Gender-Balanced Workforce as Part of Its International Women’s Day Celebration; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – QTRLY OUTSOURCING NET REVENUES WERE $4.43 BLN, AN INCREASE OF 13 PERCENT IN U.S. DOLLARS AND 8 PERCENT IN LOCAL CURRENCY; 23/05/2018 – Accenture Interactive Will Expand Capabilities With Acquisition Of HO Communication To Deliver Connected Brand Experiences In Greater China; 25/04/2018 – Data Veracity is Critical for Insurers to Make Better Business Decisions, According to Accenture Report

Among 8 analysts covering Accenture (NYSE:ACN), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Accenture has $21100 highest and $180 lowest target. $192.13’s average target is -1.85% below currents $195.75 stock price. Accenture had 15 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo given on Wednesday, March 20. The company was maintained on Thursday, June 13 by Wells Fargo. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Friday, March 29. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) on Thursday, March 21 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Friday, March 29. Citigroup maintained Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) rating on Thursday, June 20. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $21100 target. Citigroup maintained Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) rating on Friday, March 29. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $194 target. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) on Friday, March 22 with “Buy” rating. As per Thursday, June 20, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the shares of ACN in report on Friday, March 29 with “Overweight” rating.

More notable recent Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Accenture plcâ€™s (NYSE:ACN) Return On Capital Employed Is Impressive – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Worried About Insider Transactions At Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Accenture Seeks Emerging Innovators and Disruptors for Its Fourth Annual Accenture HealthTech Innovation Challenge – Business Wire” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Accenture buys Fairway Tech – Seeking Alpha” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Schaeffersresearch.com‘s news article titled: “Why We’re Buying Calls On Accenture Stock – Schaeffers Research” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold ACN shares while 357 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 444.15 million shares or 5.07% less from 467.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.23% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Choate Investment Advisors has 7,571 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Royal London Asset Management Limited invested 0% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). 4,556 were accumulated by Grand Jean. Motco holds 0.61% or 34,617 shares in its portfolio. Martin Mgmt Llc reported 80,039 shares. Pnc Financial Grp invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Columbia Asset Mgmt holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 1,933 shares. First Hawaiian Financial Bank stated it has 17,914 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Swiss Bank stated it has 0.48% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). West Oak Capital Limited Liability Company invested in 14,442 shares or 1.59% of the stock. 367,368 were accumulated by Crawford Inv Counsel. Atwood & Palmer Incorporated stated it has 80 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Mitchell Cap Mngmt owns 4,140 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. 552,048 were accumulated by Putnam Invests.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 3 investors sold Dynasil Corporation of America shares while 0 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 5 raised stakes. 690,388 shares or 5.31% more from 655,600 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern has 0% invested in Dynasil Corporation of America (OTCMKTS:DYSL). Morgan Stanley stated it has 29,046 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Susquehanna Gp Llp holds 0% or 135,308 shares in its portfolio. Panagora Asset Mngmt invested 0% of its portfolio in Dynasil Corporation of America (OTCMKTS:DYSL). Royal Natl Bank Of Canada has 0% invested in Dynasil Corporation of America (OTCMKTS:DYSL). Essex Invest Mgmt Limited Com invested in 0.04% or 261,035 shares. Blackrock holds 0% of its portfolio in Dynasil Corporation of America (OTCMKTS:DYSL) for 10,823 shares. Finemark Comml Bank Tru has invested 0% of its portfolio in Dynasil Corporation of America (OTCMKTS:DYSL). Vanguard Gp accumulated 193,439 shares.

Dynasil Corporation of America develops, markets, makes, and sells detection, sensing, and analysis technology and optical components in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $14.27 million. It operates through three divisions: Contract Research, Optics, and Biomedical. It has a 27.93 P/E ratio. The Contract Research segment develops advanced technology in materials, sensors, and prototype instruments that detect or measure radiation, light, magnetism, or sound for use in security, medical, and industrial applications.