Carderock Capital Management Has Decreased Its Stake in Henry Schein (HSIC) by $433,260 as Shares Rose; Phillips 66 (PSX) Holder Mount Lucas Management LP Upped Stake

Carderock Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Henry Schein (HSIC) by 19.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carderock Capital Management Inc sold 7,221 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.57% . The institutional investor held 30,691 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.85 million, down from 37,912 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Henry Schein for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $63.03. About 1.29M shares traded. Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) has risen 7.31% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.31% the S&P500. Some Historical HSIC News: 21/05/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN: LOAN TO FUND BUY OF BUTLER ANIMAL HEALTH STAKE; 12/04/2018 – Henry Schein Names Christopher Pendergast To Lead Information Technology; 04/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC HSIC.O : LEERINK RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 09/03/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Henry Schein, Inc. (HSIC) and; 11/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Henry Schein, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 7, 2018 (HSIC); 23/04/2018 – Henry Schein: Transaction Structured as ‘Reverse Morris Trust’ Transaction Intended to Be Tax-Free to Henry Schein Hldrs for U.S. Tax Purposes; 23/04/2018 – Henry Schein to Nominate 6 to Bd, Vets First Choice to Nominate; 23/04/2018 – Henry Schein Sees EPS Growth for Remaining Consolidated Business in High-Single Digit to Low-Double Digit Range; 01/05/2018 – Henry Schein: Jonathan Koch Joins to Lead Global Dental Distribution Group; 10/04/2018 – Alpha Omega-Henry Schein Cares Holocaust Survivors Oral Health Program Receives 2018 William J. Gies Award

Mount Lucas Management Lp increased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 18.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mount Lucas Management Lp bought 15,276 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 96,208 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.16M, up from 80,932 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mount Lucas Management Lp who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $100.44. About 1.63 million shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 24/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66: PIPELINE TO BE PLACED IN SERVICE BY END OF 2019; 04/04/2018 – China importers hope to sell U.S. cargoes to north Asia after tariff move; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PSX.N SAYS NEEDS NEW PIPELINE CAPACITY SERVING THE PERMIAN BASIN – CONF CALL; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Net Profit Down 2.1% as Refining Income Declines; 08/03/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY BEGINS REFORMER, HYDROTREATER OVERHAUL; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66: 1Q Refining Net Income $91 Million; 22/03/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC CVE.TO – IN ONGOING DISCUSSIONS WITH RAIL PROVIDERS TO RESOLVE A SHORTAGE OF LOCOMOTIVE HAULING CAPACITY; 15/03/2018 – Venezuela’s crude sales to U.S. falls to 15-year low in February; 12/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 BORGER REFINERY EXPECTS ALL UNITS TO BE BACK IN PRODUCTION BY MIDDLE OF NEXT WEEK; 03/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY RESTARTING CATALYTIC REFORMER

Mount Lucas Management Lp, which manages about $1.44 billion and $604.35M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares 7 (IEF) by 456,594 shares to 509,409 shares, valued at $54.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares 1 (SHY) by 1.25 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 633,210 shares, and cut its stake in Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M).

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $165,816 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold PSX shares while 350 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 305.73 million shares or 2.08% less from 312.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 40,250 were reported by Hamilton Point Investment Advsr Ltd Liability Corp. Pnc Financial Gp Inc invested 0.08% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Opus Capital Gp Ltd reported 0.07% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Capital Inv Advisors Ltd Liability Com has 0.02% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 4,001 shares. First National Communications reported 0.4% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Moreover, Victory Capital Management has 0.06% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 256,681 shares. Washington Tru Retail Bank reported 5,047 shares. Alta Cap Mngmt Ltd Co accumulated 2.76% or 492,481 shares. Welch Group Ltd Llc reported 5,262 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Ameritas Investment Prns holds 20,779 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh owns 0.16% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 20,172 shares. Goodman stated it has 3,567 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Private Ocean Limited Company reported 562 shares. South State Corporation has invested 0.42% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Waters Parkerson &, a Louisiana-based fund reported 3,772 shares.

Carderock Capital Management Inc, which manages about $350.61M and $245.16 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 5,392 shares to 30,009 shares, valued at $5.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 17,520 shares in the quarter, for a total of 45,373 shares, and has risen its stake in American Tower Corp. (NYSE:AMT).

