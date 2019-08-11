Carderock Capital Management Has Cut Stake in Mastercard Worldwide (MA) by $696,775; Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company Raised Its Position in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by $465,867

Carderock Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Mastercard Worldwide (MA) by 8.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carderock Capital Management Inc sold 2,965 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 33,040 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.78 million, down from 36,005 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Mastercard Worldwide for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $278.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $3.09 during the last trading session, reaching $274.95. About 3.41M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 13.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company bought 4,197 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 35,677 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.96 million, up from 31,480 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $138.52. About 8.81 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/03/2018 – DISNEY ANNUAL MEETING BEGINS IN HOUSTON; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY ANNUAL MEETING IN HOUSTON ENDS; 11/05/2018 – ‘Star Wars’ spaceship lands at Disney’s ‘Solo’ premiere in Hollywood; 30/05/2018 – News Analysis: Disney Made Quick Work of `Roseanne.’ It’s Not Always So Easy; 30/04/2018 – DISNEY: ‘INFINITY WAR’ GLOBAL TALLY $640.9M; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Looks to Wrest Away Fox Assets From Disney (Correct); 23/05/2018 – Comcast Says It Is Prepping Superior Bid For 21st Century Fox Assets Than Disney’s — MarketWatch; 09/05/2018 – Disney could choose to split Fox’s assets with Comcast instead of starting a bidding war; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON OCT. 2, 2017, REPRESENTATIVE OF DISNEY SENT DRAFT MUTUAL CONFIDENTIALITY AGREEMENT TO REPRESENTATIVE OF 21CF, WHICH WAS NEGOTIATED OVER ENSUING DAYS; 27/03/2018 – Italia Independent, The Walt Disney Company Sign Eyewear Licensing Deal

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameritas Investment reported 0.35% stake. Brave Asset Mgmt Inc reported 26,053 shares stake. Birmingham Capital Mngmt Inc Al reported 21,345 shares. Voya Management Lc reported 0.43% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). The California-based Phocas Fincl has invested 0.07% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Moreover, Retirement Systems Of Alabama has 0.69% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 1.28M shares. Moreover, Nichols & Pratt Advisers Limited Liability Partnership Ma has 0.18% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 18,641 shares. Scott Selber owns 0.97% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 16,728 shares. 133,460 are held by Sit Inv Assocs Inc. E&G LP holds 0.39% or 8,000 shares in its portfolio. Budros Ruhlin Roe Incorporated stated it has 16,538 shares. Meyer Handelman reported 0.18% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Markel Corporation, Virginia-based fund reported 1.81M shares. Dumont And Blake Limited Liability Com accumulated 7,404 shares or 0.35% of the stock. Sigma Inv Counselors reported 3,625 shares.

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company, which manages about $337.76M and $227.19M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 1,541 shares to 25,981 shares, valued at $5.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 54,834 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,596 shares, and cut its stake in Equity Lifestyle Pptys Inc (NYSE:ELS).

Since July 16, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 7 sales for $39.05 million activity. Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon had bought 1,500 shares worth $413,560.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bkd Wealth Advsr Ltd reported 6,083 shares stake. Cullen Frost Bankers invested in 1.77% or 245,681 shares. Moreover, Bradley Foster And Sargent Ct has 1.72% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Tiger Eye Capital Limited Liability Corp reported 72,002 shares. Kames Pcl accumulated 10,745 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt holds 0.36% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 67,459 shares. Boyd Watterson Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company Oh invested in 0.77% or 5,152 shares. Cibc Mkts holds 275,198 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Ing Groep Nv has 5.23% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 1.03 million shares. Federated Investors Pa owns 613,985 shares or 0.36% of their US portfolio. Wisconsin Limited Liability holds 20,466 shares or 4.29% of its portfolio. Allen Ops Limited Liability accumulated 64,056 shares or 6.2% of the stock. Markel Corporation has invested 0.74% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Hightower Advsrs Lc holds 125,132 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Sequoia Fincl Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.11% or 5,442 shares.

Carderock Capital Management Inc, which manages about $350.61 million and $245.16M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Tower Corp. (NYSE:AMT) by 15,951 shares to 21,237 shares, valued at $4.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 5,392 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,009 shares, and has risen its stake in J P Morgan Chase (NYSE:JPM).