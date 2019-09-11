Carderock Capital Management Has Cut Mastercard Worldwide (MA) Stake; CDW (CDW) Covered By 3 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Among 5 analysts covering CDW (NASDAQ:CDW), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. CDW has $12000 highest and $105 lowest target. $112.20’s average target is 0.82% above currents $111.29 stock price. CDW had 14 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, June 11 by Deutsche Bank. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) on Wednesday, April 17 to “Hold” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Friday, July 26 report. See CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) latest ratings:

05/08/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Underweight Downgrade

30/07/2019 Broker: Bank of America Rating: Buy Initiates Coverage On

26/07/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $97.0000 New Target: $106.0000 Maintain

11/06/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy New Target: $113.0000 Maintain

06/06/2019 Broker: Evercore Rating: Outperform New Target: $120.0000 Initiates Coverage On

07/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

26/04/2019 Broker: Northcoast Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

23/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

17/04/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Old Target: $100 New Target: $105 Downgrade

16/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

Carderock Capital Management Inc decreased Mastercard Worldwide (MA) stake by 8.23% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Carderock Capital Management Inc sold 2,965 shares as Mastercard Worldwide (MA)’s stock rose 9.46%. The Carderock Capital Management Inc holds 33,040 shares with $7.78 million value, down from 36,005 last quarter. Mastercard Worldwide now has $267.24B valuation. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $272.78. About 714,318 shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 30/05/2018 – MASTERCARD TESTING BLOCKCHAIN SETTLEMENT FOR THREE BANKS: CFO; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Net $1.5B; 23/05/2018 – SIMEX (OTC:ARGB) introduces the Prepaid Black MasterCard; 02/05/2018 – MASTERCARD 1Q NET REV. $3.58B, EST. $3.25B; 26/04/2018 – IFC and Mastercard Expand Partnership to Drive Greater Financial Inclusion in Emerging Markets; 04/04/2018 – Barclays Launches Premier Global Travel Card That Rewards Cardmember Loyalty: Barclays Arrival® Premier World Elite Mastercard; 05/05/2018 – Buffett: Should Have Bought More Mastercard, Visa — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; 07/05/2018 – CPI Card Group Discusses Prepaid Innovation, Payments Security & Fraud at Card Forum 2018; 04/04/2018 – Barclays Launches Premier Global Travel Card That Rewards Cardmember Loyalty: Barclays Arrival® Premier World Elite Mastercard®; 24/05/2018 – Aaron Lucchetti: Exclusive: Retailers met with Federal Reserve, FTC to raise concerns about a new online-payment initiative

Carderock Capital Management Inc increased Verizon Communication (NYSE:VZ) stake by 21,275 shares to 25,455 valued at $1.51 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) stake by 5,392 shares and now owns 30,009 shares. Gartner Group Cl A (NYSE:IT) was raised too.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 8 sales for $42.91 million activity. Shares for $2.20M were sold by Mastercard Foundation. Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon had bought 1,500 shares worth $413,560. DAVIS RICHARD K bought $468,603 worth of stock.

Among 14 analysts covering Mastercard (NYSE:MA), 14 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Mastercard has $32400 highest and $235 lowest target. $281.71’s average target is 3.27% above currents $272.78 stock price. Mastercard had 24 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 31 by Raymond James. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Friday, April 26 report. The stock of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) earned “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Tuesday, March 12. Stephens maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 12 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of MA in report on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) on Thursday, July 11 with “Overweight” rating. As per Monday, May 6, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. As per Thursday, July 18, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. As per Wednesday, April 17, the company rating was maintained by Oppenheimer. The company was maintained on Wednesday, May 1 by Citigroup.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mirae Asset Glob Investments Limited has 0.35% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 205,336 shares. Pension Ser owns 914,366 shares for 0.83% of their portfolio. Spears Abacus Advsr Lc accumulated 3,119 shares. Cleararc accumulated 21,891 shares. Wendell David Assoc invested in 5.68% or 154,970 shares. 39,000 are owned by Monetta Services. 17,261 were reported by Conning. Investec Asset Mngmt reported 1.02% stake. Grand Jean Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 1,190 shares. Olstein Capital Management Ltd Partnership owns 19,500 shares. Veritable Lp reported 105,841 shares. Laurion Management Lp reported 0% stake. Oberweis Asset Mgmt invested in 1,893 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Centre Asset Management Ltd Liability Com reported 1.76% stake. Moreover, Kdi Cap Prtnrs Ltd Llc has 4.78% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 57,675 shares.

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.02 earnings per share, up 13.48% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.78 per share. MA’s profit will be $1.98 billion for 33.76 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.88% EPS growth.

CDW Corporation provides information technology solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. The company has market cap of $15.71 billion. It operates in two divisions, Corporate and Public. It has a 24.19 P/E ratio. The firm offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.12, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 24 investors sold CDW Corporation shares while 160 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 128.56 million shares or 2.05% less from 131.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal London Asset Mgmt stated it has 251,708 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Aperio Group Ltd holds 0.03% or 77,214 shares in its portfolio. Bowling Port Limited Co accumulated 0.82% or 53,849 shares. Alliancebernstein L P has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). Atlanta Capital L L C holds 5.18M shares. Putnam Fl Inv Mgmt invested 0.11% of its portfolio in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). Dana Invest Advsr reported 371,677 shares stake. 20,000 are owned by Bp Public Ltd Com. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada holds 476,750 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Hilltop reported 0.1% stake. Cipher Cap L P reported 0.04% of its portfolio in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). Dnb Asset As accumulated 0% or 39,399 shares. Aviva Public Limited Company has 55,372 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Prelude Capital Limited Liability Com has 404 shares. Franklin Resources holds 0% in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) or 8,617 shares.