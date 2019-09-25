Carderock Capital Management Has Cut Its Stake in Roper Technologies (ROP) as Valuation Rose; Netflix (NFLX) Shareholder Franklin Resources Trimmed Holding by $849,605

Franklin Resources Inc decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 0.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Franklin Resources Inc sold 2,315 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 478,793 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $175.88 million, down from 481,108 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Franklin Resources Inc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.28B market cap company. The stock increased 2.52% or $6.41 during the last trading session, reaching $261. About 7.40 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 12/03/2018 – Rene Ritchie: Like Netflix for magazines but, more importantly, quality coverage from generally trusted sources made more; 16/04/2018 – Netflix programming binge pays off with subscriber surge; 23/05/2018 – Review: `Fauda’ Returns on Netflix, Guns Blazing; 16/04/2018 – Netflix Sees 2Q Rev $3.93B; 11/04/2018 – Moody’s: Netflix Upgrades Due to Expectations for Continuing Strong Momentum of Global Subscriber and Rev Growth Intermediate-term; 08/05/2018 – Cannes Festival Opens Under Specter of #MeToo, Sans Netflix; 17/04/2018 – TicToc by Bloomberg: Apple is planning to launch the Netflix of news; 14/03/2018 – Netflix says 70% of its streams end up on connected TVs instead of phones, tablets or PCs:; 16/04/2018 – Netflix: 125 million Members Provided Netflix With $3.6Billion in 1Q Streaming Revenue; 06/04/2018 – Global Premiere Of The First And Only Officially-Endorsed Luis Miguel Series Sunday April 22 On Telemundo At 9pm/8c In The US And On Netflix In Latin America And Spain

Carderock Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) by 9.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carderock Capital Management Inc analyzed 1,957 shares as the company's stock rose 1.82% . The institutional investor held 17,927 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.57M, down from 19,884 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Roper Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $354.99. About 218,615 shares traded. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 23.58% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.58% the S&P500.

More notable recent Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Can Netflix Win in the Streaming World It Created? – The Motley Fool” on September 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Positive read on Netflix app download growth – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Amazon and Roku Are Battling for Supremacy in Europe – Nasdaq” on September 15, 2019. More interesting news about Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) were released by: Cnbc.com and their article: “Here’s what happened to the stock market on Tuesday – CNBC” published on September 24, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “4 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: AAPL, DIS, NFLX, ROKU – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.35, from 1.54 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold NFLX shares while 321 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 333.54 million shares or 2.45% more from 325.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Newbrook Capital Advsr Lp reported 185,294 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.38% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Com, New York-based fund reported 17,150 shares. Acg Wealth reported 23,275 shares. Moreover, Tradewinds Cap Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Moreover, Syntal Cap Ptnrs Limited Liability Corporation has 0.21% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Apriem Advsrs reported 2,698 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Advisory Svcs Ntwk Ltd Liability, Georgia-based fund reported 7,509 shares. Intl Invsts reported 4.70M shares or 0.69% of all its holdings. Marsico Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 1.68% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 128,490 shares. Com National Bank stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Bamco Incorporated stated it has 0.03% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Altfest L J Inc owns 762 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Motley Fool Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has 0.3% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Stonebridge Cap Advsr Ltd Liability Company holds 0.01% or 206 shares in its portfolio.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $2.00 million activity.

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.05 EPS, up 17.98% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.89 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $459.73 million for 62.14 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 75.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 19 investors sold ROP shares while 228 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 196 raised stakes. 95.01 million shares or 0.10% less from 95.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Zeke Capital Advsrs Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.06% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.11% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Hahn Cap Ltd Liability Co invested in 52,318 shares. Montecito Bancshares & Tru accumulated 0.17% or 1,535 shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) Limited, United Kingdom-based fund reported 1,146 shares. First Republic Invest Mngmt accumulated 0.34% or 171,501 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru Inc owns 498,434 shares. Washington Trust reported 10,494 shares stake. Chesley Taft Ltd Liability reported 0.21% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Commonwealth Bancorporation Of has invested 0% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). The Connecticut-based Hartford Invest Company has invested 0.12% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Beck Mack & Oliver Llc holds 4.54% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 352,599 shares. Citizens & Northern Corp invested in 0.24% or 1,200 shares. Pnc Ser owns 0.01% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 41,299 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Sys, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 6,096 shares.

More notable recent Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Baron Funds Commentary: Finding Secular Growth Stocks in Industrials – Yahoo Finance” on September 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Shareholders Should Look Hard At Roper Technologies, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:ROP) 10% Return On Capital – Yahoo Finance” published on August 25, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Roper Technologies Announces Record First Quarter Results – GlobeNewswire” on April 25, 2019. More interesting news about Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Roper Technologies Announces Record Second Quarter Results – GlobeNewswire” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “7 Strong-Buy Stocks Hedge Funds Are Buying Now – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Analysts await Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $3.18 EPS, up 2.91% or $0.09 from last year’s $3.09 per share. ROP’s profit will be $330.73M for 27.91 P/E if the $3.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.07 actual EPS reported by Roper Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.58% EPS growth.