Carderock Capital Management Has Cut Henry Schein (HSIC) Position by $433,260; Stock Rose; As Caci Intl (CACI) Stock Value Rose, Gam Holding Ag Has Raised Stake

Gam Holding Ag increased its stake in Caci Intl Inc (CACI) by 39.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gam Holding Ag bought 1,938 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.22% . The institutional investor held 6,858 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.25M, up from 4,920 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gam Holding Ag who had been investing in Caci Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $215.91. About 69,317 shares traded. CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) has risen 25.82% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CACI News: 28/03/2018 – General Dynamics Deal For CSRA Continues After CACI Withdraws Bid; 18/03/2018 – CACI SEES FY EPS $11.26 – $11.50, SAW $10.95 – $11.19; 28/03/2018 – CACI WITHDRAWS OFFER FOR CSRA, FILING SHOWS; 19/03/2018 – CACI Provides Detailed And Factual Information Regarding Its Proposal To Acquire CSRA For $44.00 Per Share; 28/03/2018 – CSRA SAYS CACI NOTIFIED CSRA IT WAS WITHDRAWING CACI PROPOSAL; 02/05/2018 – CORRECT: CACI 4Q EPS FORECAST REPORTED IN ERROR; 19/03/2018 – CACI PROVIDES DETAILED, FACTUAL INFORMATION ON PROPOSAL TO BUY; 02/04/2018 – CACI INTL’S OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 19/03/2018 – CACI COMMENTS ON CSRA PROPOSED ACQUISITION; 18/03/2018 – CACI RAISES FY 2018 GUIDANCE

Carderock Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Henry Schein (HSIC) by 19.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carderock Capital Management Inc sold 7,221 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.57% . The institutional investor held 30,691 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.85 million, down from 37,912 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Henry Schein for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $60.67. About 532,134 shares traded. Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) has risen 7.31% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.31% the S&P500. Some Historical HSIC News: 23/04/2018 – Henry Schein to Spin off and Merge Its Animal Health Business With Vets First Choice; 22/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Henry Schein, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of; 25/04/2018 – Hagens Berman Reminds Investors in Henry Schein, Inc. of the May 7, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Class Action Deadline; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Growth Strategies Adds NVR, Exits Henry Schein; 23/04/2018 – Henry Schein: Executive Vice President Karen Prange to Leave Company; 04/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC HSIC.O : LEERINK SAYS CO’S CLIENT BASE IS LOYAL, AND DOES NOT BELIEVE THAT AMZN WILL TAKE SIGNIFICANT SHARE IN MEDIUM TERM; 23/04/2018 – Henry Schein: Transaction Structured as ‘Reverse Morris Trust’ Transaction Intended to Be Tax-Free to Henry Schein Hldrs for U.S. Tax Purposes; 09/05/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC HSIC.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $71; 14/03/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Alerts Investors to the Filing of Securities Class Action Against Henry Schein, Inc. (HSIC); 22/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Henry Schein, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 7, 2018 (HSIC)

Gam Holding Ag, which manages about $2.38 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Juniper Networks Inc (NYSE:JNPR) by 19,382 shares to 67,184 shares, valued at $1.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Valero Energy Corp New (NYSE:VLO) by 5,975 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,074 shares, and cut its stake in General Mls Inc (NYSE:GIS).

More notable recent CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “CACI Issues Guidance for Its Fiscal Year 2020 – Business Wire” on June 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “CACI or FORR: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “CACI Reports Results for Its Fiscal 2019 Fourth Quarter and Full Year – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) were released by: Zacks.com and their article: “Should Value Investors Buy CACI International (CACI) Stock? – Zacks.com” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “CACI CEO to step down at the end of the month – Washington Business Journal” with publication date: June 04, 2019.

More notable recent Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) news were published by: Uk.Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Henry Schein Builds More Than 27,000 â€˜Comfort Kitsâ€™ for People Fighting Cancer in the Second Annual â€˜We Care Global Challengeâ€™ – Yahoo Finance UK” on August 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Henry Schein (HSIC) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Miss – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Henry Schein to Present at the Baird 2019 Global Healthcare Conference – Business Wire” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Henry Schein Awards Fourth Annual Henry Schein Cares Medal in the Dental Category; Names United Cerebral Palsy Association of the Rochester Area â€˜Best in Classâ€™ – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Henry Schein Medical Expands Its SolutionsHub Portfolio With GreenLight Behavioral Assessments – Business Wire” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Since February 25, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $121,190 activity.

