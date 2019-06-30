Carderock Capital Management Has Cut Henry Schein (HSIC) Holding by $433,260; White Pine Investment Co Lifted Holding in Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) by $1.30 Million

White Pine Investment Co increased its stake in Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) by 27.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Pine Investment Co bought 25,435 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.33% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 119,045 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.18 million, up from 93,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Pine Investment Co who had been investing in Southwest Airlines Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $50.78. About 5.97 million shares traded or 67.83% up from the average. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 0.36% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.79% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 23/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST WILL LEASE SLOTS AT NY LAGUARDIA, WASHINGTON REAGAN; 03/05/2018 – Southwest Airlines Intends To Serve Hawaii Nonstop From California Airports In Oakland, San Diego, San Jose, & Sacramento; 17/04/2018 – Southwest Incident Is First U.S. Airline Fatality Since 2009; 11/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines And Aircraft Mechanics Fraternal Association Reach An Agreement In Principle For Aircraft Mechanics And Rela; 02/05/2018 – KXLY 4 News: BREAKING: Southwest Airlines plane makes emergency landing in Cleveland after window cracks during flight. (Via; 17/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines: One Fatality Resulting From This Accident; 19/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Financial Results on April 26, 2018; 18/04/2018 – FoxNashville: #BREAKING: Bird strike forces Southwest Airlines flight to return to Nashville; 26/04/2018 – Southwest Says No Cracks Found in Latest Engine Safety Checks; 17/04/2018 – NTSB CONFIRMS SOUTHWEST ENGINE FAILURE INCIDENT IS FIRST FATAL U.S. DOMESTIC AIR CARRIER ACCIDENT SINCE 2009 -SPOKESMAN

Carderock Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Henry Schein (HSIC) by 19.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carderock Capital Management Inc sold 7,221 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.23% with the market. The institutional investor held 30,691 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.85M, down from 37,912 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Henry Schein for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.42B market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $69.9. About 1.09 million shares traded. Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) has risen 15.84% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.41% the S&P500. Some Historical HSIC News: 03/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC – CO WILL HAVE MAJORITY OWNERSHIP OF JOINT VENTURE AND INTERNET BRANDS WILL OWN A MINORITY INTEREST; 08/05/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC HSIC.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.09 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN: GLOBAL ANIMAL HEALTH CEO KAREN PRANGE LEAVES CO; 23/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN SAYS 2018 EPS GUIDANCE REMAINS UNCHANGED; 12/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Henry Schein, Inc; 03/04/2018 – Henry Schein: Combined Entity Had Pro-Forma 2017 Sales of Approximately $400M; 12/03/2018 – Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Henry Schein, Inc; 25/04/2018 – Hagens Berman Reminds Investors in Henry Schein, Inc. of the May 7, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Class Action Deadline; 22/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Henry Schein, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of; 19/03/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN SAYS ON MARCH 16, BOARD APPROVED SHIRA GOODMAN AS NEW NOMINEE FOR ELECTION AS DIRECTOR AT THE ANNUAL MEETING – SEC FILING

White Pine Investment Co, which manages about $204.32 million and $199.82 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab International Equity Et (SCHF) by 15,510 shares to 314,245 shares, valued at $9.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Boeing Gives September Estimate For 737 MAX Fix – Benzinga” on June 28, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Southwest Airlines Tweaks Its Q2 Forecast – Motley Fool” published on June 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Baker Hughes, a GE company (BHGE) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “2 Dividend Stocks to Buy in July – The Motley Fool” published on June 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “FAA reassigns top managers in office overseeing Southwest Airlines – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 55 investors sold LUV shares while 213 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 432.15 million shares or 1.46% more from 425.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cordasco Financial Network holds 800 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Fulton Bancshares Na has invested 0.1% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Loomis Sayles & Limited Partnership owns 94,308 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Mufg Americas owns 271 shares. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 73 shares or 0% of the stock. Guggenheim Cap stated it has 197,702 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia stated it has 590,069 shares. Bridges Investment Mgmt, Nebraska-based fund reported 11,729 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.07% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Sg Americas Securities Limited holds 0.08% or 170,600 shares in its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated holds 0.05% or 3.15M shares. U S Glob Incorporated holds 4.09% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 164,465 shares. Edge Wealth Ltd owns 0% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 250 shares. Tennessee-based Delta Asset Llc Tn has invested 0.06% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Meeder Asset Mgmt Incorporated has 110,446 shares.

Carderock Capital Management Inc, which manages about $350.61 million and $245.16M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 17,520 shares to 45,373 shares, valued at $5.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Tower Corp. (NYSE:AMT) by 15,951 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,237 shares, and has risen its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Since February 25, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $121,190 activity.

Analysts await Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $0.83 earnings per share, down 20.19% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.04 per share. HSIC’s profit will be $123.73M for 21.05 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual earnings per share reported by Henry Schein, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.75% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold HSIC shares while 140 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 153.64 million shares or 1.38% more from 151.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clal Ins Holding Limited has 0.03% invested in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Carnegie Capital Asset Lc holds 0.04% or 9,200 shares. Acadian Asset Management Limited Company stated it has 0% in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Addenda Cap has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Jlb & Assocs stated it has 72,619 shares or 0.92% of all its holdings. San Francisco Sentry Investment (Ca) invested in 12 shares. Lpl Fincl Ltd invested in 5,289 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky owns 15,250 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management has 0.05% invested in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Price T Rowe Md invested in 784,400 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Hightower Lc reported 85,180 shares. Destination Wealth Mngmt has 80 shares. Mountain Pacific Advisers Inc Id, a Idaho-based fund reported 12,100 shares. Wetherby Asset Management Incorporated has invested 0.06% in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Guggenheim Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 58,046 shares.

More notable recent Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is There Now An Opportunity In Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Can Dental Growth Drive Henry Schein’s (HSIC) Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Schein to distribute MindChild fetal monitoring system – Seeking Alpha” on April 25, 2019. More interesting news about Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Henry Schein and Vets First Choice Announce New Name of the Planned New Company: Covetrus – Business Wire” published on December 20, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Lawsuit for investors in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) shares announced by Shareholders Foundation – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 02, 2018.