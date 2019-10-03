Carderock Capital Management Has Boosted Ansys (ANSS) Holding by $1.05 Million; Stock Price Rose; Meritage Portfolio Management Increases Holding in Pfizer (PFE)

Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 9.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meritage Portfolio Management bought 11,870 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 131,913 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.71M, up from 120,043 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $195.51B market cap company. The stock increased 1.86% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $35.35. About 12.15M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 10/04/2018 – Pfizer’s PhIII kidney cancer study for Inlyta flops as investigators flag a dead end on outcomes (but SFJ pays for the gamble) $PFE; 29/03/2018 – Pfizer Announces Positive Topline Results From Phase 3 ATTR-ACT Study Of Tafamidis In Patients With Transthyretin; 10/04/2018 – Pfizer: Trial of Axitinib, Known as Inlyta, Was Stopped ‘Due to Futility’; 16/05/2018 – PHASE lll IMPOWER150 STUDY SHOWED GENENTECH’S TECENTRIQ AND AVASTIN PLUS CARBOPLATIN AND PACLITAXEL HELPED PEOPLE WITH A SPECIFIC TYPE OF METASTATIC LUNG CANCER LIVE SIGNIFICANTLY LONGER COMPARED TO…; 07/03/2018 – CYTOMX THERAPEUTICS – ON MARCH 6, CO RECEIVED NOTIFICATION OF PFIZER’S INTENT TO TERMINATE THEIR 2013 RESEARCH COLLABORATION, OPTION, LICENSE AGREEMENT; 01/05/2018 – PFIZER: PDL1 IS BIOMARKER WITH ‘SOLID DATA’ FOR PFS AND OS; 09/03/2018 – JPMorgan Large Cap Value Adds Pfizer, Exits AT&T, Cuts Wex; 04/04/2018 – Pfizer: FDA Sets PDUFA Goal Date for Decision in September; 03/04/2018 – Jeffrey C. McCracken: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer 1Q Adj EPS 77c

Carderock Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Ansys (ANSS) by 19.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carderock Capital Management Inc bought 5,146 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.51% . The institutional investor held 31,981 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.55M, up from 26,835 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Ansys for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.45B market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $3.39 during the last trading session, reaching $219.43. About 182,492 shares traded. ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) has risen 20.55% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.55% the S&P500. Some Historical ANSS News: 11/05/2018 – ANSYS LTD – BOARD’S DECISION TO CHANGE NAME TO ETION LIMITED; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS SEES 2Q ADJ REV $272.0M TO $292.0M, EST. $291.2M; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS Acquires OPTIS, Becomes Industry’s Leading Solution Provider For Autonomous Vehicle Simulation; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.20, EST. $1.04; 02/05/2018 – Ansys Sees FY EPS $3.29-EPS $3.94; 22/03/2018 ANSYS To Acquire Optical Simulation Leader OPTIS; 11/05/2018 – ANSYS TO CHANGE NAME TO ETION LIMITED; 26/04/2018 – Penguin Computing Named an ANSYS Advanced Solutions Partner; 02/05/2018 – Ansys 1Q Rev $282.9M; 15/05/2018 – ANSYS 19.1 Delivers the First Comprehensive Solution for Simulation-Based Digital Twins

Meritage Portfolio Management, which manages about $1.31B and $981.98M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) by 22,171 shares to 53,750 shares, valued at $3.01 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Host Hotels And Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 60,920 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 192,030 shares, and cut its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 51 investors sold PFE shares while 714 reduced holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.03, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 32 investors sold ANSS shares while 149 reduced holdings.

Carderock Capital Management Inc, which manages about $350.61M and $264.91 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cognizant Tech (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 8,100 shares to 8,185 shares, valued at $519,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 1,957 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,927 shares, and cut its stake in Toro Co (NYSE:TTC).