Carderock Capital Management Decreased Stake in Intuit (INTU) by $466,929; Mercadolibre (MELI) Holder Cumberland Advisors Has Cut Its Position by $304,200

Cumberland Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (MELI) by 24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cumberland Advisors Inc sold 600 shares as the company’s stock rose 58.90% with the market. The hedge fund held 1,900 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $965,000, down from 2,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc who had been investing in Mercadolibre Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $4.66 during the last trading session, reaching $638.18. About 300,935 shares traded. MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has risen 91.88% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 87.45% the S&P500.

Carderock Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Intuit (INTU) by 7.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carderock Capital Management Inc sold 1,789 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,437 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.87 million, down from 24,226 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Intuit for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $270.54. About 895,216 shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 26.25% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 30/04/2018 – QuickBooks Study Finds Small Businesses Confident on Automation and AI Opportunities; 15/05/2018 – Lindsell Cuts Kraft Heinz, Buys More Intuit: 13F; 17/05/2018 – SF Business Times: Exclusive: #HRtech company @glintinc adds @Intuit / $INTU exec as its first independent board member; 07/03/2018 – Medfusion Launches its Newest Patient Experience Platform at HIMSS18; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Tech Adds Intuit, Exits Wex, Cuts Facebook; 31/05/2018 – QuickBooks Delivers Enhanced Payroll Services for Small Businesses; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Independence Adds Intuit, Exits Caterpillar; 27/03/2018 – INTUIT SR UNSECURED RTG RAISED TO A3 FROM Baa1 BY MOODY’S; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC QTRLY ADJ SHR $4.82; 25/04/2018 – INTUIT REPORTS 6 PERCENT INCREASE IN TURBOTAX ONLINE UNITS: RAISES FULL-YEAR CONSUMER GROUP GUIDANCE RANGE

Cumberland Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.08B and $288.51M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (XAR) by 6,400 shares to 209,925 shares, valued at $19.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.96 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.28 EPS, up 212.00% or $0.53 from last year’s $-0.25 per share. MELI’s profit will be $13.81 million for 569.80 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual EPS reported by MercadoLibre, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 115.38% EPS growth.

Carderock Capital Management Inc, which manages about $350.61M and $245.16M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 6,569 shares to 11,479 shares, valued at $3.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

