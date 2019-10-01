Carderock Capital Management Decreased Its Roper Technologies (ROP) Stake by $716,262 as Stock Rose; Troy Asset Management LTD Stake in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) Has Upped by $30.74 Million as Share Price Rose

Carderock Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) by 9.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carderock Capital Management Inc sold 1,957 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% . The institutional investor held 17,927 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.57M, down from 19,884 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Roper Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $1.97 during the last trading session, reaching $356.6. About 395,278 shares traded. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 23.58% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – ANTICIPATES FUNDING TRANSACTION USING ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY AND CASH ON HAND; 20/04/2018 – ROPER 1Q ADJ REV $1.21B, EST. $1.17B; 10/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING – DAT Truckload Freight Marketplace Expands Services with Load Visibility Platform; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies To Acquire PowerPlan in All-Cash Transaction Valued at $1.1B; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies Raises Outlook After 1Q Earnings Beat; 21/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – THOMA BRAVO ENTERS INTO AGREEMENT TO SELL POWERPLAN TO ROPER TECHNOLOGIES; 21/05/2018 – IT services provider Roper Technologies said on Monday it would buy software company PowerPlan for $1.1 billion in an all-cash deal; 06/04/2018 – Shellye L. Archambeau Joins Roper Technologies Board of Directors; 20/03/2018 – DAT Unveils Upgrades to Popular Load Board at Mid-America Trucking Show; 20/04/2018 – ROPER 1Q ADJ EPS $2.61, EST. $2.50

Troy Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) by 27.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Troy Asset Management Ltd bought 654,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 3.07 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $145.39M, up from 2.42M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $222.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $50.44. About 25.85M shares traded or 26.81% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 22/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Could Face Another Enforcement Action If It Misses June 30 OCC Deadline; 19/04/2018 – Common Sense: Punishing Wells Fargo: Just Desserts, or Beating a Dead Horse?; 26/04/2018 – Horizon Global at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 05/03/2018 – AdvisorHub: Citi, Wells Lose Vets as Banks Sharpen Recruiting Knives; 04/05/2018 – Caterpillar to Participate in Wells Fargo Conference on May 8; Webcast Available; 24/04/2018 – In Des Moines, Wells Fargo looks to soothe critics; 08/05/2018 – CITIGROUP IS NO LONGER `TOO-BIG-TO-ENGAGE,’ WELLS FARGO SAYS; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO QTRLY PRELIMINARY REVENUE OF $21.9 BLN, DOWN FROM $22.3 BLN; 24/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO SAYS NONE OF SHAREHOLDER PROPOSALS WERE APPROVED; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS WELLS FARGO IS A COMPANY THAT PROVED THE EFFICACY OF INCENTIVES; IT’S JUST THAT THEY HAD WRONG INCENTIVES

Carderock Capital Management Inc, which manages about $350.61M and $264.91M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 6,829 shares to 18,308 shares, valued at $5.39M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 47,898 shares in the quarter, for a total of 91,511 shares, and has risen its stake in Ansys (NASDAQ:ANSS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 19 investors sold ROP shares while 228 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 196 raised stakes. 95.01 million shares or 0.10% less from 95.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fiera Capital Corporation accumulated 577 shares. Css Limited Liability Corp Il reported 0.01% stake. Meeder Asset Mngmt invested in 0% or 126 shares. Fenimore Asset Mgmt owns 0.1% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 8,035 shares. Earnest Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 57 shares. Optimum Invest Advisors invested in 0.03% or 285 shares. Ls Advsrs Lc, Michigan-based fund reported 7,086 shares. Company Of Vermont owns 456 shares. Kentucky Retirement Systems has invested 0.16% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Trustmark Bancorp Tru Department reported 144 shares. Loomis Sayles Limited Partnership has invested 0.37% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Gulf Financial Bank (Uk) Limited holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 25,012 shares. Moreover, Wesbanco Savings Bank Inc has 0.1% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Huntington Bancorp holds 0% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) or 128 shares. Nomura Inc reported 3,162 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $3.18 EPS, up 2.91% or $0.09 from last year’s $3.09 per share. ROP’s profit will be $330.73 million for 28.03 P/E if the $3.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.07 actual EPS reported by Roper Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.58% EPS growth.

