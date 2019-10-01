Carderock Capital Management Decreased Its Cognizant Tech (CTSH) Stake; Sage Therapeutics (SAGE) Has 1.29 Sentiment

Sage Therapeutics (SAGE) investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.66, from 1.95 in 2019Q1. The ratio turned negative, as 116 investment professionals increased and opened new stock positions, while 90 cut down and sold stock positions in Sage Therapeutics. The investment professionals in our database now have: 54.87 million shares, up from 53.89 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Sage Therapeutics in top ten stock positions decreased from 5 to 4 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 22 Reduced: 68 Increased: 80 New Position: 36.

Carderock Capital Management Inc decreased Cognizant Tech (CTSH) stake by 49.74% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Carderock Capital Management Inc sold 8,100 shares as Cognizant Tech (CTSH)’s stock declined 9.75%. The Carderock Capital Management Inc holds 8,185 shares with $519,000 value, down from 16,285 last quarter. Cognizant Tech now has $33.28B valuation. The stock increased 2.58% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $60.26. About 4.42M shares traded or 37.05% up from the average. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.09; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Net $520M; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Rev $3.91B; 27/03/2018 – COGNIZANT – CO’S BUSINESS OPS, ASSOCIATES AND WORK WITH CLIENTS NOT IMPACTED BY ACTIONS RECENTLY ATTEMPTED BY INDIAN IT DEPARTMENT; 28/03/2018 – Financial Chron: Paid all applicable taxes, I-T dept’s position without merit: Cognizant; 19/04/2018 – Cognizant Completes Acquisition Of Bolder Healthcare Solutions; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Sees FY Adj EPS $4.47; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT SEES 2Q ADJ EPS AT LEAST $1.09, EST. $1.12; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT CFO – DURING QTR, REPATRIATED $2 BLN OF EARNINGS THAT WERE AVAILABLE FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. AS A RESULT OF U.S. TAX REFORM – CONF CALL; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP CTSH.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR AT LEAST $4.47

The stock decreased 1.72% or $2.46 during the last trading session, reaching $140.29. About 355,249 shares traded. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (SAGE) has risen 6.31% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.31% the S&P500. Some Historical SAGE News: 22/03/2018 – EPA: EPA Awards Innovative Technology Grants to Cornell University and The Sage Colleges in New York State; 02/05/2018 – Sage culls senior executives to simplify operations; 23/05/2018 – SAGE GROUP PLC – IS PARTNERING WITH PAYPAL TO ENABLE FASTER AND SIMPLER PAYMENT OPTIONS; 07/03/2018 – Investing in Innovation: Analytic Partners Hires Terri Sage as CTO; 09/05/2018 – Sage Intacct Named 2018 Top Rated Enterprise Resource Planning Solution by TrustRadius; 13/04/2018 – Sage Group: H1 18 Organic Revenue Growth Below Management’s Expectations; 30/05/2018 – FDA moves Sage’s postpartum depression drug brexanolone into regulators’ busy priority lane $SAGE; 23/04/2018 – Sage files for an approval for its ‘breakthrough’ therapy for postpartum depression $SAGE; 21/05/2018 – Account Management Giant Sage and B4B Payments Announce Key Strategic Partnership; 30/05/2018 – Sage Therapeutics Announces FDA Acceptance of NDA Filing and Grant of Priority Review for Brexanolone IV in the Treatment of

Dafna Capital Management Llc holds 8.52% of its portfolio in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. for 123,806 shares. Eventide Asset Management Llc owns 755,000 shares or 4.2% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Hood River Capital Management Llc has 3.12% invested in the company for 363,432 shares. The New York-based Atika Capital Management Llc has invested 1.38% in the stock. Oak Ridge Investments Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 105,945 shares.

Analysts await Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $-3.37 EPS, down 28.14% or $0.74 from last year’s $-2.63 per share. After $-3.28 actual EPS reported by Sage Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.74% negative EPS growth.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. The company has market cap of $7.25 billion. The Company’s lead product candidate includes SAGE-547, a proprietary intravenous formulation of allopregnanolone that is in Phase III clinical development as an adjunctive therapy for the treatment of super-refractory status epilepticus , as well as for the treatment of post-partum depression (PPD). It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s product pipeline includes SAGE-217, a novel neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of PPD, major depressive disorders, essential tremor, and ParkinsonÂ’s diseases; and SAGE-689 a novel positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of status epilepticus.

Analysts await Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, down 4.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.1 per share. CTSH’s profit will be $579.96 million for 14.35 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual earnings per share reported by Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.70% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.62 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.77, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 94 investors sold CTSH shares while 337 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 210 raised stakes. 485.65 million shares or 0.54% more from 483.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Aqr Cap Management Lc reported 2.81 million shares stake. Cqs Cayman LP holds 0.13% or 52,682 shares in its portfolio. The Nebraska-based Farmers And Merchants Invs has invested 0% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Gulf Int Retail Bank (Uk) Ltd reported 142,394 shares. Nordea Invest Mgmt has invested 1.39% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Swedbank has invested 0.66% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Intrust Commercial Bank Na reported 0.16% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Beach Invest Counsel Pa invested in 0.03% or 3,800 shares. Barrett Asset Management Ltd Liability accumulated 77,987 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp stated it has 4.80 million shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Natl Asset invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Moreover, Assetmark has 0% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Holderness Investments owns 0.16% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 5,484 shares. Oakworth has 0.01% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 925 shares. Ajo LP holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 134,394 shares.

