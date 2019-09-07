Carderock Capital Management Decreased Holding in Mastercard Worldwide (MA) by $696,775 as Stock Value Rose; As Liberty Global Plc (Call) (LBTYA) Share Value Rose, Manor Road Capital Partners Boosted by $110.43 Million Its Stake

Manor Road Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (Call) (LBTYA) by 4601.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manor Road Capital Partners Llc bought 4.60 million shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The hedge fund held 4.70 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $117.16 million, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manor Road Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Liberty Global Plc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.41B market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $27.26. About 8.74 million shares traded or 328.54% up from the average. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) has declined 2.31% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.31% the S&P500.

Carderock Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Mastercard Worldwide (MA) by 8.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carderock Capital Management Inc sold 2,965 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 33,040 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.78M, down from 36,005 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Mastercard Worldwide for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $284.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $291.38. About 2.59 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 17/04/2018 – Mastercard Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard’s Revenue Boosted by Increased Consumer Spending; 01/05/2018 – Mastercard Pioneers Remote Biometric Card Enrollment; 26/04/2018 – Mastercard’s Predictive Analytics Solution Minimizes Risk for Retailers; 06/03/2018 – XOX BHD XOXB.KL – CO HAS YET TO ENTER INTO ANY FORM OF AGREEMENT WITH MASTERCARD; 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – RICHARD DAVIS, FORMERLY OF U.S. BANCORP, HAS BEEN ADDED TO SLATE ALONG WITH COMPANY’S EXISTING DIRECTORS; 03/05/2018 – Mastercard blames cryptocurrencies for slight drop in first-quarter growth; 02/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Choon Phong Goh to Board of Directors; 22/03/2018 – Pymnts.com: Equifax Names Ex-Mastercard CEO To Its Board; 07/05/2018 – CPI Card Group Discusses Prepaid Innovation, Payments Security & Fraud at Card Forum 2018

Manor Road Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $404.00M and $573.41 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (NYSE:TPX) by 150,000 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $5.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Moodys Corp (NYSE:MCO) by 40,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 110,000 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

More notable recent Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Liberty Global: On Sale – Seeking Alpha” on December 18, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “EU regulators to clear Vodafone’s Liberty Global deal – Nasdaq” published on June 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “More opposition to Liberty Global’s Swiss sale – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “The Math Shows QLD Can Go To $102 – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Liberty Global Plc (LBTYA) CEO Mike Fries on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ima Wealth Inc accumulated 19,264 shares or 1.76% of the stock. Egerton Capital (Uk) Limited Liability Partnership holds 2.45 million shares or 4.07% of its portfolio. Hsbc Public Limited Company holds 0.29% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 679,378 shares. Oakbrook Ltd Liability holds 0.58% or 40,857 shares. Polen Management Limited Liability Corporation has invested 3.26% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Echo Street Cap Ltd Liability Corp owns 150,095 shares. Vanguard accumulated 0.65% or 70.65 million shares. Autus Asset Lc owns 64,456 shares. Boussard Gavaudan Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 962 shares. Evergreen Mngmt Limited Liability Com invested in 0.18% or 7,571 shares. Suntrust Banks invested in 0.12% or 99,991 shares. Confluence Wealth Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 3,301 shares or 0.39% of all its holdings. Tiverton Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 1.1% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Personal Cap Advsrs Corp reported 242,964 shares. Steadfast Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 382,542 shares or 1.42% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.02 earnings per share, up 13.48% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.78 per share. MA’s profit will be $1.97B for 36.06 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.88% EPS growth.

Carderock Capital Management Inc, which manages about $350.61 million and $245.16 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communication (NYSE:VZ) by 21,275 shares to 25,455 shares, valued at $1.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Home Depot (NYSE:HD) by 1,785 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,918 shares, and has risen its stake in Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN).