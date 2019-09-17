Carderock Capital Management Cut By $716,262 Its Roper Technologies (ROP) Position; Last Week Qualys, Inc. (QLYS) Coverage

Carderock Capital Management Inc decreased Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) stake by 9.84% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Carderock Capital Management Inc sold 1,957 shares as Roper Technologies Inc (ROP)’s stock rose 1.82%. The Carderock Capital Management Inc holds 17,927 shares with $6.57M value, down from 19,884 last quarter. Roper Technologies Inc now has $37.10B valuation. The stock decreased 0.78% or $2.82 during the last trading session, reaching $356.73. About 340,998 shares traded. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 23.58% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 20/03/2018 – DAT Unveils Upgrades to Popular Load Board at Mid-America Trucking Show; 20/04/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – 2018 GUIDANCE EXCLUDES IMPACT OF FUTURE ACQUISITIONS OR DIVESTITURES; 20/04/2018 – ROPER 1Q ADJ REV $1.21B, EST. $1.17B; 21/05/2018 – Thoma Bravo Enters into Agreement to Sell PowerPlan to Roper Technologies; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY POWERPLAN, LEADING PROVIDER OF; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE IMMEDIATELY CASH ACCRETIVE; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – POWERPLAN’S NAME AND BRANDS ARE NOT EXPECTED TO CHANGE AS A RESULT OF TRANSACTION; 20/04/2018 – ROPER 1Q ADJ EPS $2.61, EST. $2.50; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY POWERPLAN IN DEAL VALUED ~$1.1B; 10/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING — DAT Truckload Freight Marketplace Expands Services with Load Visibility Platform

Among 4 analysts covering Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Qualys has $102 highest and $8500 lowest target. $94.40’s average target is 17.59% above currents $80.28 stock price. Qualys had 9 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wedbush maintained Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) on Tuesday, June 25 with “Buy” rating. Northland Capital maintained Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) on Thursday, June 20 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, August 1. See Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) latest ratings:

10/09/2019 Broker: Rosenblatt Rating: Neutral New Target: $85.0000 Initiates Coverage On

01/08/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Rating: Hold Old Target: $100.0000 New Target: $90.0000 Maintain

15/07/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Fbn Securities 100.0000

28/06/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Nomura 108.0000

25/06/2019 Broker: Wedbush Rating: Buy New Target: $102 Maintain

20/06/2019 Broker: Northland Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $100 Maintain

23/05/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Cowen \U0026 Co. 100.0000

02/05/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Wedbush New Target: $95.0000 102.0000

18/03/2019 Broker: Summit Insights Group Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Downgrade

Among 2 analysts covering Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Roper Technologies has $40400 highest and $330 lowest target. $358.67’s average target is 0.54% above currents $356.73 stock price. Roper Technologies had 8 analyst reports since March 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 3 by Barclays Capital. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of ROP in report on Tuesday, August 27 with “Outperform” rating.

Analysts await Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $3.18 EPS, up 2.91% or $0.09 from last year’s $3.09 per share. ROP’s profit will be $330.73 million for 28.04 P/E if the $3.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.07 actual EPS reported by Roper Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.58% EPS growth.

Carderock Capital Management Inc increased Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR) stake by 4,056 shares to 46,099 valued at $6.59 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) stake by 47,898 shares and now owns 91,511 shares. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) was raised too.

More news for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) were recently published by: Finance.Yahoo.com, which released: “Shareholders Should Look Hard At Roper Technologies, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:ROP) 10% Return On Capital – Yahoo Finance” on August 25, 2019. Globenewswire.com‘s article titled: “Freight Recession? August Truckload Volumes Suggest Otherwise – GlobeNewswire” and published on September 11, 2019 is yet another important article.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.07, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 19 investors sold ROP shares while 228 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 196 raised stakes. 95.01 million shares or 0.10% less from 95.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Capital Invest Of America has invested 2.81% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Mai Capital Mgmt owns 0.11% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 6,449 shares. Great West Life Assurance Com Can owns 89,932 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Kj Harrison And Prns holds 6,300 shares. 98,864 are owned by Country Tru Financial Bank. Fiduciary Tru holds 0.08% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) or 8,574 shares. Waratah Capital Limited holds 4.34% or 106,419 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Arizona State Retirement System has 0.14% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). 449,315 are held by Mar Vista Inv Ptnrs Ltd Liability. State Street invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund reported 0.15% stake. D E Shaw And owns 0% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 2,094 shares. Susquehanna Int Limited Liability Partnership owns 0% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 26,618 shares. Villere St Denis J Company Lc accumulated 225,824 shares. Guinness Atkinson Asset Mgmt owns 15,650 shares or 4.26% of their US portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 18 investors sold Qualys, Inc. shares while 72 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 30.90 million shares or 2.18% less from 31.59 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Swiss Comml Bank accumulated 62,300 shares. Paloma Prns Mgmt Commerce holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) for 4,415 shares. Comerica National Bank reported 0.02% in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS). Smith Asset Group L P invested in 5,350 shares. Riverhead Capital Management Ltd owns 0.01% invested in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) for 3,533 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Incorporated Md reported 585,354 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement System has 43,617 shares. Panagora Asset Incorporated invested 0.06% in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS). Voya Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability, a Georgia-based fund reported 23,605 shares. California-based Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc has invested 0.01% in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS). Sei Invests stated it has 57,154 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Brown Brothers Harriman And has invested 0% of its portfolio in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS). Macquarie Ltd invested in 0% or 10,000 shares. Capital Fund holds 0.02% or 26,203 shares in its portfolio. Alps Advsr holds 0.01% or 12,492 shares in its portfolio.

Qualys, Inc. provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $3.15 billion. The firm offers Qualys Cloud Suite, which includes Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, AssetView, ThreatPROTECT, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall. It has a 49.49 P/E ratio. The Company’s integrated suite of security and compliance solutions delivered on its Qualys Cloud Platform enables clients to identify their IT assets, collect and analyze IT security data, discover and prioritize vulnerabilities, recommend remediation actions, and verify the implementation of such actions.

The stock increased 0.45% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $80.28. About 202,253 shares traded. Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) has declined 1.97% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.97% the S&P500. Some Historical QLYS News: 01/05/2018 – Qualys 1Q Rev $64.9M; 01/05/2018 – Qualys Sees FY18 Rev $276.8M-$278.5M; 15/05/2018 – Qualys Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Qualys 1Q EPS 22c; 10/05/2018 – Qualys Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 24/05/2018 – FTC: 20181172: Philippe F Courtot; Qualys, Inc; 12/04/2018 – lllumio and Qualys Integrate Their Solutions to Deliver the Industry’s First Vulnerability-Based Micro-Segmentation; 01/05/2018 – QUALYS 1Q ADJ EPS 36C, EST. 33C; 02/04/2018 – QUALYS INC – 1MOBILITY, SINGAPORE’S SOLUTIONS WILL BE FULLY INTEGRATED WITH QUALYS CLOUD PLATFORM AND ITS CLOUD APPS; 03/05/2018 – Qualys Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16