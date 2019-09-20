Carderock Capital Management Continues to Hold Holding in Lauder Estee Cos (EL); Beutel Goodman & Co LTD Has Decreased Its Rogers Communication (RCI) Holding by $2.68 Million

Carderock Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (EL) by 95.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carderock Capital Management Inc bought 4,607 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.16% . The institutional investor held 9,439 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.73 million, up from 4,832 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Lauder Estee Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $193.3. About 919,811 shares traded. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 37.39% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.39% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 25/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER SAYS PAID PARENTAL LEAVE POLICY EXPANDED TO 20 WKS; 21/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Rises for 10 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER CEO FABRIZIO FREDA COMMENTS IN EARNINGS CONF CALL; 20/04/2018 – North Bluff Capital: $EL $GOOGL EXCLUSIVE: Karlie Kloss’ Lauder Deal Goes Deeper Than Typical Partnership; 25/04/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Announces Bold Family-Related Benefits to Meet the Diverse Needs of Its Employees; 29/05/2018 – MFS Core Equity Fund Adds Marvell Tech, Exits Estee Lauder; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER: BON-TON LIQUIDATION TO HURT BUSINESS SHORT TERM; 06/03/2018 The Estée Lauder Companies Presentation at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Consumer & Retail Technology Conference; 23/04/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies to Webcast Discussion of Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter Financial Results on May 2, 2018; 25/04/2018 – Estee Lauder Also Adding or Enhancing Benefits Around Adoption, Child and Elder Care, and Infant Transition Support

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd decreased its stake in Rogers Communication (RCI) by 0.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd sold 50,530 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.57% . The institutional investor held 20.24M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.08 billion, down from 20.29M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd who had been investing in Rogers Communication for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $50.15. About 121,115 shares traded. Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) has risen 2.79% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.79% the S&P500. Some Historical RCI News: 09/05/2018 – RCI® Transforms Social Media Monitoring with TravelVUE(SM); 15/04/2018 – RCI Adds Five New Resorts in Prime Holiday Locations in Japan; 20/03/2018 – Octo Telematics Partners with RCI Bank and Services to Provide Global Telematics Data Analysis for Vehicles; 08/05/2018 – RCI Adds to Affiliate Advertising Program to Bolster an Already Robust Array of Options; 30/03/2018 – Octo Telematics Partnership with RCI Bank: Global Platform Approach to Offer Tailor-made Customer-centric Services; 14/05/2018 – RCI® Affiliates Recognized for Leading the Way in Sustainability; 29/03/2018 – REG-RCI BANQUE GROUP : 2017 ANNUAL REPORT; 23/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS FILES SHELF FOR MAX. $4B DEBT SECURITIES; 19/04/2018 – Rogers Communications Declares Dividend of 48c; 02/05/2018 – RCI BANQUE ISSUES CHF125M OF 5 YRS BONDS

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 51 investors sold EL shares while 223 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 185.86 million shares or 0.94% more from 184.14 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Melvin Ltd Partnership holds 1.26% or 675,000 shares. 3,286 are owned by Linscomb & Williams. Daiwa Incorporated, Japan-based fund reported 8,643 shares. The Florida-based Raymond James Trust Na has invested 0.08% in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Citadel Advsrs Ltd Llc reported 0.01% in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). 273,168 were accumulated by National Pension Serv. 501,362 were reported by Eaton Vance. Tci Wealth holds 636 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Pnc Services Gp owns 0.09% invested in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 489,371 shares. Panagora Asset Management holds 0.28% of its portfolio in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 346,594 shares. Stratos Wealth Prtnrs Ltd holds 11,691 shares. Brown Advisory stated it has 2.45M shares or 1.29% of all its holdings. Autus Asset Llc has invested 0.26% in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Peapack Gladstone, a New Jersey-based fund reported 19,302 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 20,892 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio.

Carderock Capital Management Inc, which manages about $350.61M and $264.91 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) by 7,630 shares to 57,165 shares, valued at $5.21 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Worldwide (NYSE:MA) by 3,582 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,458 shares, and cut its stake in Automatic Data Proc (NASDAQ:ADP).

Since May 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $399.88 million activity. LAL FAMILY PARTNERS LP also sold $392.00M worth of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) on Wednesday, September 4.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 23 investors sold RCI shares while 80 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 235.18 million shares or 9.58% more from 214.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fort Limited Partnership accumulated 13,689 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Ser Automobile Association accumulated 571,482 shares. Citigroup reported 1.07 million shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. 67,148 were accumulated by Kj Harrison & Ptnrs. Fil Limited reported 1.15% stake. Guardian Capital LP holds 2.63% of its portfolio in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) for 2.52M shares. Valley Natl Advisers reported 1,417 shares. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 328,977 shares. Natixis reported 247,722 shares. Riverhead Mngmt Limited, a Delaware-based fund reported 3,765 shares. Sei Investments invested in 0.08% or 470,211 shares. Andra Ap invested 0.13% in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI). Raymond James Services Advsr Incorporated reported 4,958 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board reported 83,100 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.04% or 773,739 shares in its portfolio.

