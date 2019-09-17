Carderock Capital Management Boosted Its Lauder Estee Cos (EL) Holding; Covington Capital Management Has Increased Its Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) Position

Covington Capital Management increased Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) stake by 55.12% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Covington Capital Management acquired 26,800 shares as Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD)’s stock declined 1.74%. The Covington Capital Management holds 75,424 shares with $1.23 million value, up from 48,624 last quarter. Vodafone Group Plc New now has $53.28 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $19.73. About 2.33 million shares traded. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has declined 27.20% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical VOD News: 09/05/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL TO SELL OPERATIONS IN GERMANY, HUNGARY, ROMANIA AND THE CZECH REPUBLIC TO VODAFONE; 08/05/2018 – Vodafone Close to Announcing Deal to Buy Liberty Global’s European Assets for $23 billion; 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES UNITYMEDIA’S RATINGS UNDER REVIEW FOR UPGRADE; 08/05/2018 – Vodafone nears €18bn deal for chunk of Liberty Global; 09/05/2018 – EMBARGOED-Fuse takes Fidelity funding to expand its bite-sized learning system; 29/03/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – VODAFONE GROUP AND VODAFONE QATAR HAVE ENTERED INTO A FIVE YEAR PARTNER MARKET AGREEMENT; 15/05/2018 – VODAFONE’S VOD.L COLAO SAYS CHAPTER VODAFONE STARTING TO WRITE IS NEW, WILL TAKE FIVE YEARS TO BE WRITTEN; 22/03/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC – EXISTING LEADERSHIP TEAMS OF IDEA CELLULAR AND VODAFONE INDIA WILL CONTINUE TO MANAGE THEIR SEPARATE BUSINESSES; 20/05/2018 – VODAFONE INDIA TAX ARBITRATION HEARING SET FOR FEBRUARY: PTI; 09/05/2018 – DEUTCHE TELEKOM CEO SAYS VODAFONE-LIBERTY DEAL WOULD DISTORT COMPETITION

Carderock Capital Management Inc increased Lauder Estee Cos Inc (EL) stake by 95.34% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Carderock Capital Management Inc acquired 4,607 shares as Lauder Estee Cos Inc (EL)’s stock rose 8.16%. The Carderock Capital Management Inc holds 9,439 shares with $1.73 million value, up from 4,832 last quarter. Lauder Estee Cos Inc now has $69.44B valuation. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $192.47. About 759,606 shares traded. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 37.39% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.39% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 02/05/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Presentation at the Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum 2018 Available Live via Webcast; 16/04/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Elects Two New Members to Its Board of Directors; 23/04/2018 – DJ Estee Lauder Companies Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EL); 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Maintains Momentum as Sales Rise for Fifth Quarter; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER CEO APOLOGIZES FOR TESTING ISSUE; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER CEO FABRIZIO FREDA COMMENTS IN EARNINGS CONF CALL; 20/03/2018 – JPMorgan names Mellody Hobson to board; 25/04/2018 – Estee Lauder Also Adding or Enhancing Benefits Around Adoption, Child and Elder Care, and Infant Transition Support; 06/03/2018 The Estée Lauder Companies Presentation at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Consumer & Retail Technology Conference; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER CFO: ACCELERATING RETESTING OF PRODUCT AD CLAIMS

More notable recent The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What We Like About The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)’s Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Do Analysts See The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Performing In The Next Couple Of Years? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Do Analysts Think About The Future Of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc.’s (NYSE:EL)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Estee Lauder Q4 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Estee Lauder beat estimates in Q4 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Among 9 analysts covering The Estee Lauder Cos (NYSE:EL), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 78% are positive. The Estee Lauder Cos has $23100 highest and $155 lowest target. $202’s average target is 4.95% above currents $192.47 stock price. The Estee Lauder Cos had 14 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Tuesday, August 20 report. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Monday, April 8 by Oppenheimer. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, August 20 by Raymond James. Wells Fargo maintained The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) on Tuesday, April 16 with “Market Perform” rating. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy” on Tuesday, August 20. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform” on Tuesday, August 20. As per Tuesday, August 20, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. Wells Fargo maintained The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) rating on Tuesday, August 20. Wells Fargo has “Market Perform” rating and $19000 target. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, March 19. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, April 11 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 51 investors sold EL shares while 223 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 185.86 million shares or 0.94% more from 184.14 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Renaissance Technology Lc has 0.36% invested in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Melvin Cap Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 1.26% or 675,000 shares. Moreover, Jcic Asset Mgmt has 0.06% invested in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Gam Hldg Ag invested in 122,014 shares or 0.87% of the stock. Artisan Prtnrs Ltd Partnership owns 0.04% invested in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 130,829 shares. Middleton & Ma stated it has 56,233 shares or 1.6% of all its holdings. Cornerstone Advisors holds 0.03% or 1,549 shares in its portfolio. Smith Asset Gru Inc Lp invested 1.42% in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Thematic Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 2.05% in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). 40,472 were accumulated by Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System stated it has 11,000 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas owns 54,000 shares. Clearbridge Llc reported 79 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Stonebridge Cap Mgmt Inc owns 0.15% invested in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 2,135 shares. 14,720 were accumulated by Texas Yale Capital Corporation.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $399.88 million activity. On Wednesday, May 8 LAUDER RONALD S FOUNDATION sold $4.65 million worth of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) or 27,830 shares. LAL FAMILY PARTNERS LP sold $392.00M worth of stock.

More notable recent Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Hungary permits three firms in 5G bidding – Seeking Alpha” on September 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Exane upgrades Vodafone to Outperform – Seeking Alpha” published on September 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Announces Closing of Public Offering of Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock – Nasdaq” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Announces Timing of Regular Monthly Dividend for September 2019 for Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “The Movie Studio Launches OTT Platform and App on Google Play Store and Apple App Store – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Covington Capital Management decreased Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) stake by 10,451 shares to 162,505 valued at $7.69 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Anadarko Pete Corp (NYSE:APC) stake by 6,492 shares and now owns 8,111 shares. Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) was reduced too.