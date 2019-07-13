Carderock Capital Management Boosted Holding in Home Depot (HD) by $340,935 as Stock Value Rose; As Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX) Stock Value Declined, Rock Springs Capital Management LP Has Boosted Its Stake

Rock Springs Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics Inc (MRTX) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rock Springs Capital Management Lp bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.04% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 180,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.19 million, up from 150,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Mirati Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $105.71. About 237,388 shares traded. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) has risen 71.62% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 67.19% the S&P500. Some Historical MRTX News: 02/05/2018 – Mirati Therapeutics Presenting at Conference Jun 1; 15/05/2018 – Pointstate Capital Buys New 1% Position in Mirati Therapeutics; 24/04/2018 – MIRATI THERAPEUTICS – SITRAVATINIB BEING EVALUATED IN PHASE 2 STUDY IN COMBINATION WITH NIVOLUMAB HAS BEEN WELL-TOLERATED; 08/03/2018 Mirati Therapeutics 4Q Loss/Shr 67c; 24/04/2018 – MIRATI REPORTS UPDATED CLINICAL DATA FOR SITRAVATINIB; 24/04/2018 – Mirati Therapeutics Announces Progress Of Lead Programs And Provides Updated Positive Clinical Trial Results For Immuno-Oncolog; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity & Research Buys 4.1% Position in Mirati Therapeutics; 07/05/2018 – Mirati Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 51c; 25/04/2018 – Mirati Therapeutics Volume Surges More Than 15 Times Average; 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management Buys 1.3% Position in Mirati Therapeutics

Carderock Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Home Depot (HD) by 8.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carderock Capital Management Inc bought 1,785 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 21,918 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.21M, up from 20,133 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Home Depot for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $240.12B market cap company. The stock increased 1.96% or $4.19 during the last trading session, reaching $218.23. About 4.25M shares traded or 5.54% up from the average. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 16/05/2018 – Can Home Depot Lumber On? — Barrons.com; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot: Seeing Strong Momentum in All Lines of Business During First Few Weeks of May; 23/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT – PROPOSAL 6: SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL TO REDUCE THRESHOLD FOR CALLING SPECIAL SHAREHOLDER MEETINGS WAS NOT APPROVED AT ANNUAL MEETING; 24/04/2018 – The Jerusalem Post: BREAKING Two Dallas police officers, civilian shot at Home Depot, police say; 24/04/2018 – HD: #Breaking Dallas Police are responding to the Forest Lane and N. Central Expressway area after reports of a shooting involving 1 or more officers – ! $HD; 24/04/2018 – KIII 3 News: #BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers and one civilian have been shot at a Home Depot store in north Dallas; 19/04/2018 – Home Depot Plans Biggest Tech Hiring Push in Its History, Led By CIO; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s sees sales recovery, maintains annual targets; 24/04/2018 – BNO News: BREAKING: At least 3 people, including 2 police officers, have been shot near Home Depot in northeast Dallas – WFAA; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot: Slow Start to Spring Selling Season

Since January 17, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 5 sales for $108.83 million activity. Johnson Craig A sold 17,000 shares worth $1.04 million. 248,781 shares were sold by venBio Select Advisor LLC, worth $18.64M. Braslyn Ltd. also sold $18.98M worth of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) on Friday, March 1.

Rock Springs Capital Management Lp, which manages about $319.00M and $2.59 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Guardant Health Inc by 36,000 shares to 180,000 shares, valued at $13.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 15,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 81,000 shares, and cut its stake in Galapagos Nv.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.27, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 12 investors sold MRTX shares while 27 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 34.70 million shares or 15.84% more from 29.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us Natl Bank De owns 162 shares. Bvf Incorporated Il stated it has 431,700 shares or 3.54% of all its holdings. Cwm holds 0% in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) or 550 shares. Wells Fargo Communication Mn reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX). Avoro Advisors Ltd Com accumulated 3.86 million shares. Federated Invsts Pa, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 149,527 shares. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag has invested 0% of its portfolio in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX). Tower Rech Cap Llc (Trc) reported 1,168 shares. Secor Advisors Lp stated it has 5,812 shares. Amer Inc, New York-based fund reported 13,664 shares. Creative Planning has invested 0% in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX). Great West Life Assurance Can reported 0% of its portfolio in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX). Amer Century Companies Incorporated reported 0% in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX). California Public Employees Retirement Sys stated it has 47,001 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 92,181 are held by Mai Mngmt. Eastern Commercial Bank accumulated 119,456 shares. Chemung Canal Co has 0.67% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). 4,393 were reported by Boltwood Cap Management. Asset Management holds 0.82% or 83,427 shares in its portfolio. Massachusetts-based Boston Family Office Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.43% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Weatherly Asset Limited Partnership reported 54,176 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board holds 0.23% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) or 615,653 shares. 1,434 were reported by Edgemoor Investment Advsrs Inc. Annex Advisory Serv Limited Liability Corporation holds 12,902 shares or 0.37% of its portfolio. Cap Ca stated it has 0.14% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Duff And Phelps Invest invested in 0.04% or 12,150 shares. Cobblestone Cap Limited Co Ny has 3,462 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Commonwealth Fincl Bank Of invested in 150,074 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Buckingham Asset Mgmt reported 0.29% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

