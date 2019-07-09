Carderock Capital Management Boosted Holding in Adobe (ADBE); Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Cut Its Holding in Amazon.Com (AMZN) as Share Price Rose

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 29.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc sold 1,746 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,230 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.53M, down from 5,976 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $978.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $35.98 during the last trading session, reaching $1988.3. About 4.09 million shares traded or 3.68% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 23/04/2018 – Amazon Leads Stampede of Smaller-Budget Studios at Theater Show; 14/05/2018 – Amazon Continues Investment and Growth in Ohio with New West Jefferson Fulfillment Center; 20/03/2018 – Nordstrom is not ‘the everything store’ – it wants to win with high-quality brands In other words, Nordstrom doesn’t want to be Amazon; 02/04/2018 – Revolutionary Lotus 39 Hair Loss Treatment Debuts on Amazon; 24/04/2018 – Alibaba is better at fighting fakes than Amazon is, says CEO of Swatch; 07/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Testing the Feasibility of the DASH Cloud Intervention Using Amazon Alexa; 18/04/2018 – Bezos Discloses Amazon Prime Membership Total For First Time — MarketWatch; 20/03/2018 – Amazon is now 2nd most valuable U.S.-listed company, tops Alphabet; 08/05/2018 – In April, the parent company of Chico’s announced plans to sell products on e-commerce giant Amazon; 04/04/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: LEN, AMZN, CBS, VIAB, DPZ, PLAY & more

Carderock Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 133.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carderock Capital Management Inc bought 6,569 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,479 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.06M, up from 4,910 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $147.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $304.2. About 1.39M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 16.13% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 19/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – ENEL SELLS ENERGY FROM NEW US WIND FARM TO FACEBOOK AND ADOBE; 26/03/2018 – Tech Trader: Adobe: Some Serious Risks Lurk in JMP’s Sudden Downgrade; 28/03/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – COLLABORATION WILL OPTIMIZE ADOBE SENSEI FOR NVIDIA GPUS; 03/04/2018 – AMD Fuels Pro Video Powerhouse: Accelerated REDCODE RAW 8K Workflows for Adobe Premiere Pro CC with AMD Radeon Pro SSG Graphics; 24/04/2018 – Adobe Gets Into the Voice Assistant Game; 16/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $260 FROM $251; 21/05/2018 – Silicon Valley Business Journal: BREAKING: A Campbell-based eBay spinoff’s value is about to go from $150 million to $1.68; 05/04/2018 – Adobe Appoints John Murphy Chief Financial Officer; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Sensei and Leslie Jones of “Saturday Night Live” Take Center Stage at “Summit Sneaks”; 05/04/2018 – Adobe at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1 were accumulated by Ckw. 3,452 were reported by Cwm Ltd Liability. Kessler Group Ltd Liability Com holds 2.92% or 1,645 shares in its portfolio. Old Dominion Cap holds 1.29% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,930 shares. Clarkston Capital Partners Ltd Liability Co reported 0.03% stake. Eagleclaw Cap Managment Ltd Liability holds 3.68% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 4,526 shares. Levin Capital Strategies L P, a New York-based fund reported 752 shares. Tybourne Mgmt (Hk) Ltd invested in 177,353 shares. Front Barnett Associates Limited Liability owns 10,225 shares for 2.93% of their portfolio. 167,645 are owned by Millennium Lc. Edgestream Partners LP accumulated 5,067 shares. Meritage Port Management, a Kansas-based fund reported 15,667 shares. Brookstone Capital Mgmt invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Argent Tru Co invested 1% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Valley Natl Advisers holds 0.93% or 1,820 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “British Regulatory Body Halts Amazon’s Investment In Food Delivery Company Deliveroo – Benzinga” on July 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Is Walgreens Boots Alliance a Buy? – Nasdaq” published on July 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Layoffs hit Amazon gaming unit – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Amazon’s Mistake Is Shopify’s Gain – Nasdaq” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Today’s Pickup: Logistics As Economic Savior; Amazon Self-Delivers How Much?! – Benzinga” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc, which manages about $721.63M and $668.48 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 35,114 shares to 41,647 shares, valued at $7.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Russell Midcap Index (IWR) by 119,670 shares in the quarter, for a total of 125,533 shares, and has risen its stake in Pepsico Incorporated (NYSE:PEP).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $5.28 earnings per share, up 4.14% or $0.21 from last year’s $5.07 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.60 billion for 94.14 P/E if the $5.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $7.09 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.53% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “After-Hours Earnings Report for June 18, 2019 : ADBE, JBL, LZB – Nasdaq” on June 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Logitech Puts Boardroom Video Devices Under Vigil Via Cloud – Nasdaq” published on June 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Adobe Illustrates Why the Cloud Is a Good Place to Be – Nasdaq” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Adobe, Energizer, Marvell, MongoDB, Royal Gold, Six Flags, State Street, SunPower, TripAdvisor and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Surprising Stocks Hitting New Highs Last Week – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 07, 2019.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 insider sales for $96.39 million activity. GESCHKE CHARLES M sold $4.95 million worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) on Tuesday, January 8. Lewnes Ann had sold 3,000 shares worth $720,480. On Thursday, January 24 THOMPSON MATTHEW sold $10.19M worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) or 41,560 shares. The insider Parasnis Abhay sold 25,000 shares worth $6.00 million. The insider Rencher Bradley sold $7.39 million. NARAYEN SHANTANU had sold 139,834 shares worth $34.32 million on Thursday, January 24.