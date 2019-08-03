Carderock Capital Management Boosted Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Stake; Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh Has Cut Its Stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by $12.42 Million

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh decreased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 86.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh sold 69,009 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 10,841 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.96M, down from 79,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $179.27. About 1.24M shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 28/03/2018 – Poland, United States sign $4.75 bln deal on Patriot missiles; 28/03/2018 – Mike Ruettgers Joins Virsec Board of Directors; 26/03/2018 – Protest over, Raytheon to begin work on $600m contract to sustain and modernize U.S. Army strategic software systems; 23/03/2018 – Trump should insist on Libya-style denuclearization for N.Korea -Bolton; 28/05/2018 – RAYTHEON IN PROJECT PACT W/ DEFENCE SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY; 31/05/2018 – /DISREGARD RELEASE: Raytheon Company/; 29/05/2018 – Kratos Receives 4-Star Supplier Award from Raytheon; 19/04/2018 – Raytheon Awarded $83M Mine Neutralizer Contract; 29/05/2018 – Raytheon recognized as a leading cybersecurity company on Cybersecurity Ventures Top 500 list; 20/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-Lithuania wants more NATO anti-aircraft missiles to deter Russia

Carderock Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (ABT) by 99.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carderock Capital Management Inc bought 12,890 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 25,800 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.06 million, up from 12,910 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Abbott Laboratories for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $151.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $85.82. About 4.39 million shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 10/04/2018 – GOP Texas Gov. Greg Abbott predicts success in reworking NAFTA for an ‘even better’ deal; 22/03/2018 – Global Transcatheter Aortic Valve lmplantation (TAVI) Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 with Profiles of Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific, Edwards Lifesciences & Medtronic – ResearchAndMarkets; 20/04/2018 – Abbott Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs 1Q Net $418M; 20/04/2018 – J&J has acquired Abbott Medical Optics, TearScience and Sightbox; 06/03/2018 – FDA Approves the World’s Smallest Mechanical Heart Valve for Pediatric Patients with Heart Defects; 11/04/2018 – Abbott Initiates Groundbreaking Study to Assess Superiority of High-Resolution Imaging Versus Standard-of-Care Angiography in T; 29/03/2018 – Abbott Initiates Trial to Evaluate Improved Survival And Outcomes with the CardioMEMS Monitor; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs Sees 2Q Adj EPS 70c-Adj EPS 72c; 23/05/2018 – Newest Generation of Leading Heart Stent is Now Approved in the U.S. for People with Coronary Artery Disease

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 2.74% less from 1.29 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Steinberg Global Asset Mngmt has 0.13% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Moreover, Essex Investment Management Communications Llc has 0.02% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Hightower Limited, Illinois-based fund reported 699,949 shares. State Bank Hapoalim Bm accumulated 0.2% or 10,640 shares. Iowa Savings Bank has invested 1.01% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Cape Ann Bank & Trust invested in 0.95% or 9,951 shares. Envestnet Asset Inc has 0.09% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Greenleaf reported 0.04% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Sumitomo Life Ins, Japan-based fund reported 52,030 shares. New York-based Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.3% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Dubuque Financial Bank And Tru holds 59,913 shares. Lau Limited Company holds 0.37% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) or 9,109 shares. Carderock Capital Mgmt Incorporated invested 0.84% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Wellington Shields And Company Lc holds 0.95% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 23,256 shares. Cohen And Steers invested in 0.01% or 26,636 shares.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 insider sales for $5.84 million activity. 10,023 Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) shares with value of $1.84 million were sold by Lawrence Taylor W. Shares for $643,693 were sold by Wood Michael J.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. American Research And Mngmt accumulated 1,000 shares. Bangor Natl Bank holds 0.24% or 7,082 shares. Parkside Bank stated it has 0.14% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Signature Inv Advisors Limited Liability Co has 1,121 shares. Bessemer Securities Ltd Liability Com holds 0.31% or 5,065 shares in its portfolio. Rothschild Corporation Il, a Illinois-based fund reported 5,965 shares. Grimes Com owns 0.82% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 57,627 shares. Arcadia Invest Mi holds 0.01% or 191 shares. Chicago Equity Ptnrs Ltd Liability Co holds 35,795 shares. Bp Public Limited Com stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Wellington Shields Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 22,500 shares or 0.7% of its portfolio. Aspiriant Ltd Co reported 0.17% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). 31,279 were reported by Nomura. Morgan Stanley has 0.17% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). New Vernon Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1.18% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) or 2,700 shares.

Analysts await Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.88 EPS, up 28.00% or $0.63 from last year’s $2.25 per share. RTN’s profit will be $802.18M for 15.56 P/E if the $2.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by Raytheon Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.37% negative EPS growth.

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh, which manages about $1.22 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) by 9,160 shares to 83,940 shares, valued at $3.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 4,933 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,288 shares, and has risen its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (NYSE:VLO).