Carbonite Inc. (CARB)’s Financial Results Comparing With ServiceSource International Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV)

As Business Software & Services companies, Carbonite Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) and ServiceSource International Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carbonite Inc. 25 2.74 N/A -0.11 0.00 ServiceSource International Inc. 1 0.38 N/A -0.27 0.00

Demonstrates Carbonite Inc. and ServiceSource International Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carbonite Inc. 0.00% 3.1% 1% ServiceSource International Inc. 0.00% -18.8% -9.9%

Volatility and Risk

Carbonite Inc. has a beta of 0.68 and its 32.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, ServiceSource International Inc.’s 82.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.82 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Carbonite Inc. are 1.6 and 1.6. Competitively, ServiceSource International Inc. has 2.3 and 2.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. ServiceSource International Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Carbonite Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Carbonite Inc. and ServiceSource International Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Carbonite Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 ServiceSource International Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Carbonite Inc.’s consensus target price is $25, while its potential upside is 0.16%. Meanwhile, ServiceSource International Inc.’s consensus target price is $1.25, while its potential upside is 28.87%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, ServiceSource International Inc. is looking more favorable than Carbonite Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Carbonite Inc. and ServiceSource International Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 81.1%. Insiders owned roughly 4.2% of Carbonite Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 2.8% of ServiceSource International Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Carbonite Inc. -2.55% -6.81% -4.67% -20.44% -30.72% -6.33% ServiceSource International Inc. -2.23% 7.59% -17.14% -32.57% -74.87% -9.47%

For the past year Carbonite Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than ServiceSource International Inc.

Summary

Carbonite Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors ServiceSource International Inc.

Carbonite, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud backup and restore solutions to small and medium sized businesses, and consumers in the United States. It offers data protection solutions, such as cloud, hybrid and on-premise backup and restore, disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS), and email archiving. The companyÂ’s solutions include Carbonite Computer Backup, which automatically back up files directly to the cloud and include various devices; and Carbonite Server Backup that provides cloud and hybrid backup for physical and virtual servers with advanced management capabilities comprising scheduling, retention, bandwidth and compression settings, and detailed monitoring and reporting through personalized server dashboard. Its solutions also consists of EVault Cloud Backup, which offers hybrid backup services that include cloud-connected appliances delivered as a service; DRaaS, a cloud-based managed service, which helps organizations recover systems after a disaster by accessing those systems remotely through a secure and virtual environment; and MailStore Server, MailStore Service Provider Edition, and MailStore Home solutions to meet the specific email archiving needs. The company offers its solutions through distributors, resellers, and retailers. Carbonite, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

ServiceSource International, Inc. provides recurring revenue management, maintenance, support, and subscription for technology and technology-enabled healthcare and life sciences companies. It offers end-to-end management and optimization of the service-contract renewals process, including data management, quoting, selling, and recurring revenue business intelligence. The companyÂ’s solutions include outsourced sales operations, customer onboarding, customer success management, cross-sell and upsell, warranty conversion, account-based marketing, and channel recruitment and enablement, as well as renewals management, including the sale of maintenance and support service contracts for the products used by its clientsÂ’ end-users. Its solutions also comprise client performance analysis, business case, pricing and contract structuring, data integration, data reservoir and performance optimization, client benchmarking and continuous improvement, and developing and delivering applications. In addition, the companyÂ’s technologies include customer success management, renewal and channel management, and productivity tools, as well as Renew OnDemand application. It sells its solutions through sales organization worldwide. ServiceSource International, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.