Carbonite Inc. (CARB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Park City Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG)

As Business Software & Services businesses, Carbonite Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) and Park City Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carbonite Inc. 24 1.53 N/A -0.10 0.00 Park City Group Inc. 7 4.42 N/A 0.22 23.75

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Carbonite Inc. and Park City Group Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carbonite Inc. 0.00% 3.5% 1% Park City Group Inc. 0.00% 10.6% 8.6%

Risk and Volatility

Carbonite Inc. has a 0.62 beta, while its volatility is 38.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Park City Group Inc. has beta of 1.7 which is 70.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Carbonite Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.9 and a Quick Ratio of 0.9. Competitively, Park City Group Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.1 and has 3.1 Quick Ratio. Park City Group Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Carbonite Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Carbonite Inc. and Park City Group Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Carbonite Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Park City Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Carbonite Inc.’s upside potential is 102.53% at a $32 average price target. Competitively the average price target of Park City Group Inc. is $11.5, which is potential 126.38% upside. Based on the results delivered earlier, Park City Group Inc. is looking more favorable than Carbonite Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Carbonite Inc. and Park City Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 30.7% respectively. About 4.8% of Carbonite Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Park City Group Inc. has 22.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Carbonite Inc. -26.12% -31.75% -26.61% -36.1% -47.8% -29.02% Park City Group Inc. 0.39% -2.29% -33.89% -39.29% -35.47% -14.07%

For the past year Park City Group Inc. has weaker performance than Carbonite Inc.

Summary

Park City Group Inc. beats Carbonite Inc. on 9 of the 10 factors.

Carbonite, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud backup and restore solutions to small and medium sized businesses, and consumers in the United States. It offers data protection solutions, such as cloud, hybrid and on-premise backup and restore, disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS), and email archiving. The companyÂ’s solutions include Carbonite Computer Backup, which automatically back up files directly to the cloud and include various devices; and Carbonite Server Backup that provides cloud and hybrid backup for physical and virtual servers with advanced management capabilities comprising scheduling, retention, bandwidth and compression settings, and detailed monitoring and reporting through personalized server dashboard. Its solutions also consists of EVault Cloud Backup, which offers hybrid backup services that include cloud-connected appliances delivered as a service; DRaaS, a cloud-based managed service, which helps organizations recover systems after a disaster by accessing those systems remotely through a secure and virtual environment; and MailStore Server, MailStore Service Provider Edition, and MailStore Home solutions to meet the specific email archiving needs. The company offers its solutions through distributors, resellers, and retailers. Carbonite, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.