Carbonite Inc. (CARB)’s Financial Results Comparing With GreenSky Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY)

Carbonite Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) and GreenSky Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY), both competing one another are Business Software & Services companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carbonite Inc. 22 1.45 N/A -0.10 0.00 GreenSky Inc. 11 2.53 N/A 0.46 25.12

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Carbonite Inc. and GreenSky Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carbonite Inc. 0.00% 3.5% 1% GreenSky Inc. 0.00% 120.6% 3.4%

Analyst Recommendations

Carbonite Inc. and GreenSky Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Carbonite Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 GreenSky Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

The upside potential is 114.19% for Carbonite Inc. with consensus price target of $32. Competitively the consensus price target of GreenSky Inc. is $9.83, which is potential 47.38% upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Carbonite Inc. seems more appealing than GreenSky Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Carbonite Inc. and GreenSky Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 97.74% respectively. About 4.8% of Carbonite Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 2.7% of GreenSky Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Carbonite Inc. -26.12% -31.75% -26.61% -36.1% -47.8% -29.02% GreenSky Inc. -11.12% 1.6% -27.8% 4.38% -33.89% 19.44%

For the past year Carbonite Inc. had bearish trend while GreenSky Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

GreenSky Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors Carbonite Inc.

Carbonite, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud backup and restore solutions to small and medium sized businesses, and consumers in the United States. It offers data protection solutions, such as cloud, hybrid and on-premise backup and restore, disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS), and email archiving. The companyÂ’s solutions include Carbonite Computer Backup, which automatically back up files directly to the cloud and include various devices; and Carbonite Server Backup that provides cloud and hybrid backup for physical and virtual servers with advanced management capabilities comprising scheduling, retention, bandwidth and compression settings, and detailed monitoring and reporting through personalized server dashboard. Its solutions also consists of EVault Cloud Backup, which offers hybrid backup services that include cloud-connected appliances delivered as a service; DRaaS, a cloud-based managed service, which helps organizations recover systems after a disaster by accessing those systems remotely through a secure and virtual environment; and MailStore Server, MailStore Service Provider Edition, and MailStore Home solutions to meet the specific email archiving needs. The company offers its solutions through distributors, resellers, and retailers. Carbonite, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

GreenSky, Inc., a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that support the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.