Carbonite Inc. (CARB) and Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Contrasting side by side

Both Carbonite Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) and Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) are Business Software & Services companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carbonite Inc. 25 1.74 N/A -0.11 0.00 Verint Systems Inc. 55 3.05 N/A 0.99 61.12

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Carbonite Inc. and Verint Systems Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carbonite Inc. 0.00% 3.1% 1% Verint Systems Inc. 0.00% 5.5% 2.4%

Volatility and Risk

Carbonite Inc. is 32.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.68. Verint Systems Inc.’s 1.15 beta is the reason why it is 15.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Carbonite Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.6 and a Quick Ratio of 1.6. Competitively, Verint Systems Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.5 and has 1.5 Quick Ratio. Carbonite Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Verint Systems Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Carbonite Inc. and Verint Systems Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Carbonite Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Verint Systems Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Carbonite Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 58.25% and an $28.5 consensus price target. Competitively the consensus price target of Verint Systems Inc. is $64.5, which is potential 10.94% upside. Based on the data shown earlier, Carbonite Inc. is looking more favorable than Verint Systems Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Carbonite Inc. shares and 95.8% of Verint Systems Inc. shares. Insiders held 4.2% of Carbonite Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 1.8% of Verint Systems Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Carbonite Inc. -2.55% -6.81% -4.67% -20.44% -30.72% -6.33% Verint Systems Inc. -2.73% -2.04% 19.35% 28.87% 44.9% 43.16%

For the past year Carbonite Inc. has -6.33% weaker performance while Verint Systems Inc. has 43.16% stronger performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Verint Systems Inc. beats Carbonite Inc.

Carbonite, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud backup and restore solutions to small and medium sized businesses, and consumers in the United States. It offers data protection solutions, such as cloud, hybrid and on-premise backup and restore, disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS), and email archiving. The companyÂ’s solutions include Carbonite Computer Backup, which automatically back up files directly to the cloud and include various devices; and Carbonite Server Backup that provides cloud and hybrid backup for physical and virtual servers with advanced management capabilities comprising scheduling, retention, bandwidth and compression settings, and detailed monitoring and reporting through personalized server dashboard. Its solutions also consists of EVault Cloud Backup, which offers hybrid backup services that include cloud-connected appliances delivered as a service; DRaaS, a cloud-based managed service, which helps organizations recover systems after a disaster by accessing those systems remotely through a secure and virtual environment; and MailStore Server, MailStore Service Provider Edition, and MailStore Home solutions to meet the specific email archiving needs. The company offers its solutions through distributors, resellers, and retailers. Carbonite, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Verint Systems Inc. provides actionable intelligence solutions and value-added services worldwide. Its Customer Engagement Solutions segment provides voice of the customer solutions, including interaction analytics, enterprise feedback, and digital feedback; workforce optimization solutions, such as intelligent recording, analytics-driven quality, coaching/learning, workforce management, work allocation, desktop and process analytics, robotic process automation, and performance management; employee engagement solutions comprising workforce optimization, knowledge management, employee desktop, case management, internal communities, gamification, mobile workforce apps, and voice of the employee; engagement channel solutions consisting of Web/mobile self-service, voice self-service, customer communities, email/secure messaging, Web chat, co-browse, mobile messaging, and social engagement; and security, fraud, and compliance solutions, including compliance recording, fraud and identity analytics, trading compliance, branch surveillance and investigation, and public safety compliance. The companyÂ’s Cyber Intelligence Solutions segment offers security and intelligence data mining software solutions, which are used for a range of applications, such as predictive intelligence, advanced and complex investigations, security threat analysis, and electronic data and physical assets protection, as well as for generating legal evidence and preventing criminal activity and terrorism. The company also offers a range of customer services, including implementation and training, consulting and managed, and maintenance support services, as well as mobile device tracking solutions for security applications. It sells its solutions through its direct sales team; and through indirect channels, such as distributors, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and original equipment manufacturer partners. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, New York.