Carbonite Inc. (CARB) and Its Rivals Contrasting side by side.

We are comparing Carbonite Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) and its peers on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Business Software & Services companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Carbonite Inc. has 0% of its shares held by institutional investors versus an average of 71.26% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand Carbonite Inc. has 4.8% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 8.16% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have Carbonite Inc. and its competitors’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carbonite Inc. 194,359,331.48% 3.50% 1.00% Industry Average 11.56% 33.69% 7.68%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are comparing Carbonite Inc. and its competitors’ top-line revenue, valuation and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Carbonite Inc. 27.91M 14 0.00 Industry Average 472.69M 4.09B 57.47

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Carbonite Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Carbonite Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.43 2.76 2.57

$32 is the average target price of Carbonite Inc., with a potential upside of 107.66%. The potential upside of the rivals is 48.72%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Carbonite Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Carbonite Inc. -26.12% -31.75% -26.61% -36.1% -47.8% -29.02% Industry Average 2.27% 8.83% 20.30% 35.46% 51.17% 43.89%

For the past year Carbonite Inc. has -29.02% weaker performance while Carbonite Inc.’s competitors have 43.89% stronger performance.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Carbonite Inc. are 0.9 and 0.9. Competitively, Carbonite Inc.’s peers have 1.93 and 1.89 for Current and Quick Ratio. Carbonite Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Carbonite Inc.

Volatility and Risk

Carbonite Inc. has a beta of 0.62 and its 38.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Carbonite Inc.’s rivals have beta of 1.07 which is 6.97% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Carbonite Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Carbonite Inc.’s competitors beat on 4 of the 4 factors Carbonite Inc.

Carbonite, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud backup and restore solutions to small and medium sized businesses, and consumers in the United States. It offers data protection solutions, such as cloud, hybrid and on-premise backup and restore, disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS), and email archiving. The companyÂ’s solutions include Carbonite Computer Backup, which automatically back up files directly to the cloud and include various devices; and Carbonite Server Backup that provides cloud and hybrid backup for physical and virtual servers with advanced management capabilities comprising scheduling, retention, bandwidth and compression settings, and detailed monitoring and reporting through personalized server dashboard. Its solutions also consists of EVault Cloud Backup, which offers hybrid backup services that include cloud-connected appliances delivered as a service; DRaaS, a cloud-based managed service, which helps organizations recover systems after a disaster by accessing those systems remotely through a secure and virtual environment; and MailStore Server, MailStore Service Provider Edition, and MailStore Home solutions to meet the specific email archiving needs. The company offers its solutions through distributors, resellers, and retailers. Carbonite, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.