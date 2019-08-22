Carbonite Inc. (CARB) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

As Business Software & Services company, Carbonite Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) is competing with its rivals based on the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0% of Carbonite Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.26% of all Business Software & Services’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of Carbonite Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.16% of all Business Software & Services companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Carbonite Inc. and its rivals’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carbonite Inc. 0.00% 3.50% 1.00% Industry Average 11.56% 33.69% 7.68%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Carbonite Inc. and its rivals’ valuation, gross revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Carbonite Inc. N/A 23 0.00 Industry Average 472.69M 4.09B 57.47

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Carbonite Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Carbonite Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.33 1.55 3.08 2.64

Carbonite Inc. presently has a consensus price target of $32, suggesting a potential upside of 139.16%. The rivals have a potential upside of 29.99%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Carbonite Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Carbonite Inc. -26.12% -31.75% -26.61% -36.1% -47.8% -29.02% Industry Average 2.27% 8.83% 20.30% 35.46% 51.17% 43.89%

For the past year Carbonite Inc. had bearish trend while Carbonite Inc.’s rivals had bullish trend.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Carbonite Inc. are 0.9 and 0.9. Competitively, Carbonite Inc.’s rivals have 1.93 and 1.89 for Current and Quick Ratio. Carbonite Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Carbonite Inc.

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.62 shows that Carbonite Inc. is 38.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Carbonite Inc.’s rivals’ beta is 1.07 which is 6.97% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Carbonite Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Carbonite Inc.’s peers beat Carbonite Inc. on 4 of the 4 factors.

Carbonite, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud backup and restore solutions to small and medium sized businesses, and consumers in the United States. It offers data protection solutions, such as cloud, hybrid and on-premise backup and restore, disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS), and email archiving. The companyÂ’s solutions include Carbonite Computer Backup, which automatically back up files directly to the cloud and include various devices; and Carbonite Server Backup that provides cloud and hybrid backup for physical and virtual servers with advanced management capabilities comprising scheduling, retention, bandwidth and compression settings, and detailed monitoring and reporting through personalized server dashboard. Its solutions also consists of EVault Cloud Backup, which offers hybrid backup services that include cloud-connected appliances delivered as a service; DRaaS, a cloud-based managed service, which helps organizations recover systems after a disaster by accessing those systems remotely through a secure and virtual environment; and MailStore Server, MailStore Service Provider Edition, and MailStore Home solutions to meet the specific email archiving needs. The company offers its solutions through distributors, resellers, and retailers. Carbonite, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.