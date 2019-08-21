Carbonite Inc. (CARB) and F5 Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Contrasting side by side

Carbonite Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) and F5 Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Business Software & Services. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carbonite Inc. 24 1.36 N/A -0.10 0.00 F5 Networks Inc. 151 3.45 N/A 7.72 19.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Carbonite Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) and F5 Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carbonite Inc. 0.00% 3.5% 1% F5 Networks Inc. 0.00% 36.6% 18%

Volatility & Risk

Carbonite Inc. has a beta of 0.62 and its 38.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. F5 Networks Inc.’s 1.05 beta is the reason why it is 5.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Carbonite Inc. are 0.9 and 0.9. Competitively, F5 Networks Inc. has 1.7 and 1.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. F5 Networks Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Carbonite Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Carbonite Inc. and F5 Networks Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Carbonite Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 F5 Networks Inc. 2 5 2 2.22

Carbonite Inc. has a 128.08% upside potential and a consensus price target of $32. Competitively F5 Networks Inc. has a consensus price target of $160.7, with potential upside of 26.42%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Carbonite Inc. is looking more favorable than F5 Networks Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

About 4.8% of Carbonite Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of F5 Networks Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Carbonite Inc. -26.12% -31.75% -26.61% -36.1% -47.8% -29.02% F5 Networks Inc. -1.31% -0.95% -3.64% -8.09% -13.76% -9.45%

For the past year F5 Networks Inc. has weaker performance than Carbonite Inc.

Summary

F5 Networks Inc. beats on 9 of the 10 factors Carbonite Inc.

Carbonite, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud backup and restore solutions to small and medium sized businesses, and consumers in the United States. It offers data protection solutions, such as cloud, hybrid and on-premise backup and restore, disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS), and email archiving. The companyÂ’s solutions include Carbonite Computer Backup, which automatically back up files directly to the cloud and include various devices; and Carbonite Server Backup that provides cloud and hybrid backup for physical and virtual servers with advanced management capabilities comprising scheduling, retention, bandwidth and compression settings, and detailed monitoring and reporting through personalized server dashboard. Its solutions also consists of EVault Cloud Backup, which offers hybrid backup services that include cloud-connected appliances delivered as a service; DRaaS, a cloud-based managed service, which helps organizations recover systems after a disaster by accessing those systems remotely through a secure and virtual environment; and MailStore Server, MailStore Service Provider Edition, and MailStore Home solutions to meet the specific email archiving needs. The company offers its solutions through distributors, resellers, and retailers. Carbonite, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

F5 Networks, Inc. develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. It offers Local Traffic Manager, which provides intelligent load-balancing, traffic management, and application health checking; BIG-IP DNS that automatically directs users to the closest or best-performing physical, virtual, or cloud environment; Link Controller, which monitors the health and availability of each connection in organizations with more than one Internet service provider; Advanced Firewall Manager, a network firewall; and Application Security Manager, an Web application firewall that provides comprehensive, proactive, and application-layer protection against generalized and targeted attacks. The company also provides Access Policy Manager, which provides secure, granular, and context-aware access to networks and applications; Carrier-Grade Network Address Translation, which offers a set of tools that enables service providers to migrate to IPv6 while continuing to support and interoperate with existing IPv4 devices and content; and Policy Enforcement Manager that offers traffic classification capabilities to identify the specific applications and services to service providers. In addition, it offers cloud-based and other subscription services; BIG-IP appliances; VIPRION chassis-based systems; and Traffix Signaling Delivery Controller for diameter signaling and routing. The company sells its products to enterprise customers and service providers through distributors, value-added resellers, and systems integrators in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and the Asia Pacific Region. F5 Networks, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.