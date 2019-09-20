Carbonite (CARB) Stock Value Declined While Oberweis Asset Management Increased by $444,340 Its Stake; Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa Has Raised Stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) as Share Value Rose

Oberweis Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Carbonite Inc. (CARB) by 6.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oberweis Asset Management Inc bought 17,090 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.61% . The institutional investor held 285,244 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.43 million, up from 268,154 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Carbonite Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $540.31M market cap company. The stock increased 2.59% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $15.42. About 166,535 shares traded. Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) has declined 47.80% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.80% the S&P500. Some Historical CARB News: 08/05/2018 – CARBONITE INC CARB.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $34 FROM $32; 07/05/2018 – CARBONITE INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 BUSINESS BOOKINGS $223.8 – $234.8 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Carbonite Charitable Fund Awards Grants to Six STEM Organizations; 15/05/2018 – TimesSquare Capital Management Exits Position in Carbonite; 15/05/2018 – Carbonite Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Carbonite Sees 2Q Adj EPS 34c-Adj EPS 38c; 07/05/2018 – CARBONITE INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER SHARE $1.51 – $1.59; 20/04/2018 – DJ Carbonite Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CARB); 07/05/2018 – Carbonite Sees 2Q Rev $75.8M-$77.8M; 07/05/2018 – Carbonite Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $1.51-Adj EPS $1.59

Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa increased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 3.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa bought 23,205 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 781,816 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $39.81M, up from 758,611 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $233.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $54.51. About 7.73 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 26/04/2018 – Pepsi tops estimates, promises more investments in N. America; 26/04/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades The Coca-Cola Co To ‘A+’; Otlk Stable; 26/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO KO.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.39/SHR; 20/03/2018 – MONSTER BEVERAGE – ENTERED AMENDMENT TO AGREEMENT BETWEEN CO, NEW LASER MERGER, COCA-COLA COMPANY, EUROPEAN REFRESHMENTS – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola CEO says ‘willingness to be bolder’ paid off in first quarter; 08/05/2018 – The Coca-Cola Company to Participate in Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Earnings Boosted by New Diet Flavors; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q North America Unit Case Volume Up 2%; 20/03/2018 – Monster Beverage Extends Agreement With Coca-Cola on Monster Board Seats to June 2019; 29/05/2018 – COCA COLA CO SAYS TO INVEST$1.2 BLN IN ARGENTINA FROM 2019 TO 2021

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 57 investors sold KO shares while 594 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 2.79 billion shares or 0.87% more from 2.77 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 19,356 are owned by Essex Incorporated. Advsr Cap Mgmt Ltd accumulated 0.02% or 7,330 shares. Cypress Capital Group holds 0.53% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 52,941 shares. Guyasuta Advsrs invested 0.58% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). United Kingdom-based Sarasin & Prns Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.34% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Howe And Rusling holds 0% or 516 shares in its portfolio. Bancorp Of Nova Scotia owns 0.35% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 58,799 shares. Birch Hill Inv Advsr Limited Liability Company, Massachusetts-based fund reported 75,943 shares. Clearbridge Invs Ltd has 0.74% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 16.85 million shares. Buckingham accumulated 42,780 shares. Legacy Private Tru invested in 0.09% or 16,029 shares. Sandy Spring Natl Bank holds 0.2% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 48,415 shares. 76,555 are held by Parthenon Ltd Liability Com. 39,795 are owned by Smith Moore & Comm. Moreover, Bb&T Secs Ltd Liability has 0.43% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

More notable recent The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “6 Large-Cap Stocks With High Dividend Yields – Yahoo Finance” on September 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why You Should Leave The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)’s Upcoming Dividend On The Shelf – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Update: TSA reverses ban on ‘Star Wars’ themed Coca-Cola bottles – Atlanta Business Chronicle” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Could The The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “KO Will Never Be KO’d – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 05, 2019.

Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa, which manages about $12.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 48,045 shares to 507,354 shares, valued at $12.33M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 151,086 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 146,411 shares, and cut its stake in Huntington Ingalls Inds Inc (NYSE:HII).

Oberweis Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.10B and $550.43 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc by 19,500 shares to 51,500 shares, valued at $1.01 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dmc Global Inc. by 25,107 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 190,120 shares, and cut its stake in Skyline Champion Corp (NYSEMKT:SKY).

More notable recent Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Carbonite: A Speculative Trade Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” on September 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “CARB, CAH & JE – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Shareholders of Class Action – Yahoo Finance” published on September 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Carbonite, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses In Excess of $50,000 to Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” on September 14, 2019. More interesting news about Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Carbonite +20% on sale talks report – Seeking Alpha” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Carbonite Inc (CARB) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.29, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 12 investors sold CARB shares while 39 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 33.25 million shares or 6.43% more from 31.24 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Prelude Capital Management Ltd reported 0.1% in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB). Hrt Fincl Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 14,216 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance New York invested in 9,989 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability accumulated 0% or 171,386 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management invested 0% of its portfolio in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB). Wellington Mgmt Grp Llp owns 831,111 shares. Indaba Capital LP reported 878,366 shares stake. Fincl Bank Of New York Mellon accumulated 501,798 shares. Parametric has 0% invested in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB). Mariner Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB). Renaissance Gru Limited Liability reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB). Ami Asset Management holds 558,523 shares or 0.72% of its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag holds 29,468 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Rk Capital Llc holds 2.45% or 304,100 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 20,635 shares.