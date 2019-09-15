Carbonite (CARB) Stock Value Declined While Indaba Capital Management LP Has Decreased by $5.14 Million Its Stake; Capital Research Global Investors Has Boosted Conmed (CNMD) Position by $31.37 Million as Share Value Rose

Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Conmed Corp (CNMD) by 19.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Research Global Investors bought 369,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.52% . The institutional investor held 2.27M shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $194.26M, up from 1.90M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Research Global Investors who had been investing in Conmed Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $101.07. About 143,823 shares traded. CONMED Corporation (NASDAQ:CNMD) has risen 19.51% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.51% the S&P500. Some Historical CNMD News: 25/04/2018 – CONMED SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.15 TO $2.20, EST. $2.14; 25/04/2018 – CONMED 1Q EPS 37c; 25/04/2018 – CONMED CORP – POSITIVE IMPACT TO 2018 SALES FROM FOREIGN EXCHANGE IS ANTICIPATED TO BE BETWEEN 100 AND 150 BASIS POINTS; 25/04/2018 – CONMED CORP CNMD.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.15 TO $2.20; 10/04/2018 – Conmed Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 14/05/2018 – Conmed Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – CONMED Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $2.15-Adj EPS $2.20; 24/03/2018 – FDA: ConMed Corporation- MINI INFANT < 3KG, RADIOTRANSLUCENT ELECTRODE, Philips Plug Style Connector, REF/Catalog Number; 24/03/2018 - FDA: ConMed Corporation- MINI INFANT < 3KG, RADIOTRANSLUCENT ELECTRODE, ZOLL® Connector, REF/Catalog Number 2602Z Indicat; 19/03/2018 conmed corporation | surgiquest airseal ifs system | K172516 | 03/16/2018 |

Indaba Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Carbonite Inc (CARB) by 18.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indaba Capital Management Lp sold 197,745 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.61% . The hedge fund held 878,366 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.87M, down from 1.08M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indaba Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Carbonite Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $538.04 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $15.51. About 414,248 shares traded. Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) has declined 47.80% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.80% the S&P500. Some Historical CARB News: 30/05/2018 – Carbonite Rises for 11 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 06/03/2018 Carbonite Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By JMP for Mar. 13; 15/05/2018 – TimesSquare Capital Management Exits Position in Carbonite; 15/05/2018 – Carbonite Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Carbonite 1Q EPS 40c; 07/05/2018 – Carbonite Had Seen 2018 Adj EPS $1.45 to $1.55; 15/05/2018 – Crosslink Capital Inc. Exits Position in Carbonite; 07/03/2018 – Zuora Central is Core to Carbonite’s Growth; 07/05/2018 – Carbonite Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $1.51-Adj EPS $1.59; 19/03/2018 – Carbonite Closes Acquisition of Mozy, Inc. from Dell Technologies Inc

Analysts await Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.35 EPS, up 2.94% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.34 per share. CARB’s profit will be $12.14M for 11.08 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual EPS reported by Carbonite, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.22% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.29, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 12 investors sold CARB shares while 39 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 33.25 million shares or 6.43% more from 31.24 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 0% or 29,468 shares. Moreover, Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0% invested in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) for 10,095 shares. Bancshares Of Montreal Can holds 0% of its portfolio in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) for 46,657 shares. Morgan Stanley, New York-based fund reported 335,961 shares. Diversified Communication, Tennessee-based fund reported 9,015 shares. Geode Capital Mngmt Lc has 434,981 shares. Moreover, Metropolitan Life Insur has 0% invested in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB). Cannell Capital Limited Liability Corp holds 1.68% or 227,390 shares in its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement invested in 50,983 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 0% invested in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) for 26,740 shares. Fmr Lc accumulated 1.40M shares. Tower Research Capital (Trc) owns 354 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Aperio Group Ltd Liability owns 64,351 shares. Susquehanna International Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0% or 96,026 shares in its portfolio. Advisors Asset Management Inc holds 3,376 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Indaba Capital Management Lp, which manages about $979.77M and $517.22 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Logmein Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) by 10,947 shares to 319,247 shares, valued at $23.52 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spirit Mta Reit by 42,690 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.47 million shares, and has risen its stake in Industrial Logistics Pptys T.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.60, from 1.78 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 20 investors sold CNMD shares while 64 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 30.45 million shares or 20.13% less from 38.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Texas-based Smith Asset Mngmt LP has invested 0.03% in CONMED Corporation (NASDAQ:CNMD). Adage Prtnrs Limited owns 145,000 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership has 159,433 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Hood River Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 1.8% of its portfolio in CONMED Corporation (NASDAQ:CNMD). Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al, a Virginia-based fund reported 28,600 shares. New York-based Blackrock Inc has invested 0.01% in CONMED Corporation (NASDAQ:CNMD). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys invested in 9,700 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Ameriprise Finance Incorporated invested in 207,918 shares. 38 are owned by Carroll Assocs. Gamco Invsts Inc Et Al holds 0.05% of its portfolio in CONMED Corporation (NASDAQ:CNMD) for 70,300 shares. Cna Fincl Corp holds 0.09% or 4,903 shares. Tarbox Family Office reported 0% stake. Guggenheim Capital Llc owns 4,763 shares. Pura Vida Lc, New York-based fund reported 50,000 shares. Globeflex Limited Partnership stated it has 0.28% in CONMED Corporation (NASDAQ:CNMD).

Capital Research Global Investors, which manages about $314.99 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lions Gate Entertainment Corp Cl A by 1.11M shares to 144,436 shares, valued at $1.77M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ:COST) by 83,596 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10.12 million shares, and cut its stake in Viavi Solutions Inc.

