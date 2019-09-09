Carbonite (CARB) Stock Value Declined While Argent Capital Management Has Decreased Position by $630,120; Contravisory Investment Management Has Increased Its Position in Nextera Energy (NEE) by $4.32 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Contravisory Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 7774.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contravisory Investment Management Inc bought 22,390 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 22,678 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.38M, up from 288 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $105.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $220.14. About 2.28 million shares traded or 23.03% up from the average. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy: Deal Includes Assumption of About $1.4 Billion of Gulf Power Debt; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS $1.94, EST. $1.82; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy Partners, LP first-quarter 2018 financial results available on partnership’s website; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy: GAAP Results Reflect Gains From Deconsolidation of NextEra Energy Partners, LP from NextEra Energy’s Financial Statements; 04/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Ratings for NextEra and FPL; Outlook Stable; 02/04/2018 – NextEra Sells Renewable Plants to Canada Pension Plan (Correct); 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS – CONTINUES TO EXPECT A DEC. 31, 2018, RUN RATE FOR ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $1.00 BLN TO $1.15 BLN; 21/05/2018 – Southern Co May Be Required to Pay NextEra Energy $100M Termination Fee if Asset Sale Terminated — Filing; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY SEES FY ADJ EPS $7.45 TO $7.95, EST. $7.73; 23/04/2018 – Wells Fargo, NextEra Energy Join to Boost Clean Energy in California, Indiana, Nebraska

Argent Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Carbonite Inc. (CARB) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argent Capital Management Llc sold 26,255 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.61% . The institutional investor held 105,010 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.61 million, down from 131,265 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argent Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Carbonite Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $487.52M market cap company. The stock increased 16.63% or $2.15 during the last trading session, reaching $15.08. About 3.56 million shares traded or 360.91% up from the average. Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) has declined 47.80% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.80% the S&P500. Some Historical CARB News: 15/05/2018 – Carbonite Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Carbonite Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $1.51-Adj EPS $1.59; 15/05/2018 – TimesSquare Capital Management Exits Position in Carbonite; 08/05/2018 – CARBONITE INC CARB.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $34 FROM $32; 07/03/2018 – Zuora Central is Core to Carbonite’s Growth; 20/04/2018 – DJ Carbonite Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CARB); 07/05/2018 – Carbonite Sees 2Q Adj EPS 34c-Adj EPS 38c; 17/05/2018 – Carbonite Presenting at Conference May 30; 07/05/2018 – CARBONITE INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 NON-GAAP REVENUE $302.5 – $312.5 MLN; 07/03/2018 – Zuora Central is Core to Carbonite’s Growth

Contravisory Investment Management Inc, which manages about $746.49M and $257.91M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHX) by 18,342 shares to 4,136 shares, valued at $280,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NEE shares while 376 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 409 raised stakes. 345.04 million shares or 2.17% less from 352.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 14,425 are held by Mogy Joel R Counsel. Bessemer Limited Com reported 0.09% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Keybank National Association Oh accumulated 568,668 shares or 0.65% of the stock. Ogorek Anthony Joseph New York Adv stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). 1,350 were reported by Valmark Advisers. Webster Bancorp N A holds 0.11% or 4,031 shares. The Virginia-based Kanawha Capital Lc has invested 0.04% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Quantres Asset Management Ltd reported 1,800 shares. Sfmg Limited Liability Company holds 2,660 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Pinnacle Wealth Mngmt Advisory Gp Lc stated it has 1,286 shares. Argi Inv Services Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) or 1,133 shares. Cidel Asset Mgmt owns 158,393 shares. Brandywine Comm has invested 0.34% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). 8,555 were reported by Glenview Financial Bank Dept. Cullinan Assocs Inc holds 30,409 shares or 0.44% of its portfolio.

Argent Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.51B and $2.73 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Copart Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 7,103 shares to 19,727 shares, valued at $1.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 35,853 shares in the quarter, for a total of 123,007 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold CARB shares while 40 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 31.24 million shares or 5.28% less from 32.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Elk Creek Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.78% of its portfolio in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB). 747,958 were accumulated by Portolan Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Envestnet Asset Mngmt invested in 0% or 8,586 shares. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada invested 0% of its portfolio in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB). Parametric Portfolio Ltd Liability Co reported 96,140 shares. Swiss Bancorp reported 0% stake. Glenmede Trust Na holds 0% in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) or 613 shares. California Public Employees Retirement System invested in 53,666 shares or 0% of the stock. Product Prtn Ltd Liability holds 47,200 shares. Voya Invest Mngmt Limited Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) for 12,895 shares. Hood River Management Limited Company reported 559,997 shares stake. Us Bancshares De invested 0% in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas accumulated 13,732 shares or 0% of the stock. 245,071 are owned by Deutsche Savings Bank Ag. Campbell Invest Adviser Limited Liability Company invested in 19,689 shares or 0.24% of the stock.

Analysts await Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.35 earnings per share, up 2.94% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.34 per share. CARB’s profit will be $11.32M for 10.77 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual earnings per share reported by Carbonite, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.22% negative EPS growth.