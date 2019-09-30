Carbonite (CARB) Stock Price Declined While Oberweis Asset Management Has Lifted Holding; Cannell Capital Upped Its Lee Enterprises (LEE) Holding by $909,230; Stock Price Declined

Cannell Capital Llc increased its stake in Lee Enterprises Inc (LEE) by 16.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cannell Capital Llc bought 454,615 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.78% . The hedge fund held 3.18M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.13M, up from 2.73M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cannell Capital Llc who had been investing in Lee Enterprises Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $115.66M market cap company. The stock increased 1.99% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $2.05. About 18,013 shares traded. Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE) has declined 30.00% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.00% the S&P500.

Oberweis Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Carbonite Inc. (CARB) by 6.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oberweis Asset Management Inc bought 17,090 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.61% . The institutional investor held 285,244 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.43M, up from 268,154 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Carbonite Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $537.69 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $15.5. About 261,081 shares traded. Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) has declined 47.80% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.80% the S&P500. Some Historical CARB News: 06/03/2018 – FTC: 20180818: Carbonite, Inc.; Dell Technologies Inc; 07/05/2018 – Carbonite 1Q Rev $64M; 19/03/2018 – Carbonite: Total Purchase Price for Mozy Was $145.8 M in Cash; 15/05/2018 – Carbonite Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 Carbonite Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By JMP for Mar. 13; 07/03/2018 – Zuora Central is Core to Carbonite’s Growth; 07/05/2018 – Carbonite Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $1.51-Adj EPS $1.59; 13/04/2018 – ETF MANAGERS GROUP LLC REPORTS 6.91 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN CARBONITE INC AS OF MARCH 19 – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – CARBONITE INC CARB.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $34 FROM $32; 17/05/2018 – Carbonite Presenting at Conference May 30

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.29, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 12 investors sold CARB shares while 39 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 33.25 million shares or 6.43% more from 31.24 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0% or 171,386 shares. Fincl Bank Of America De has invested 0% in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB). The Florida-based Voloridge Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB). Summit Creek Advsrs Limited Liability Company has 582,623 shares. Engineers Gate Manager LP reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB). American Interest Gp Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB). Employees Retirement System Of Ohio accumulated 161,074 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0% in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB). Pembroke Ltd holds 2.13% of its portfolio in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) for 776,863 shares. Portolan Management Ltd Co has invested 1.18% in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB). G2 Inv Ptnrs Ltd Com reported 108,745 shares or 0.89% of all its holdings. Parametric Port Limited Liability Com holds 0% or 103,196 shares in its portfolio. Rice Hall James And Associate Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB). Penn Mngmt Inc invested in 0.83% or 321,960 shares. 79,687 were reported by Teton Advisors Incorporated.

Oberweis Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.10 billion and $550.43 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) by 14,600 shares to 34,940 shares, valued at $739,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Malibu Boats Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) by 11,840 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 173,468 shares, and cut its stake in Mitek Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK).

More notable recent Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “HAGENS BERMAN CARB FINAL DEADLINE ALERT: Hagens Berman Reminds Carbonite (CARB) Investors of Tomorrowâ€™s Lead Plaintiff Deadline, Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” on September 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “MONDAY DEADLINE ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Carbonite, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” published on September 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “5-Day Deadline Alert: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Carbonite, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses In Excess of $50,000 to Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” on September 25, 2019. More interesting news about Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Carbonite: A Speculative Trade Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Carbonite: Plagued With Major Issues – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 23, 2019.

Cannell Capital Llc, which manages about $347.86 million and $352.79 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Telaria Inc by 1.04 million shares to 759,094 shares, valued at $5.71 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Reasons Aurora Cannabis Will Dethrone Canopy Growth as the Largest Marijuana Stock – Motley Fool” on September 05, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Best ETFs for 2019: Trade War Tanks iShares Emerging Markets ETF – Investorplace.com” published on September 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Lee Enterprises: Big Winner From Newspaper M&A Fever? Stock Could Triple This Year – Seeking Alpha” on February 12, 2019. More interesting news about Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Lee Enterprises continues strong digital transformation; reports fiscal year 2018 results – GlobeNewswire” published on December 14, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Lee Enterprises’ TownNews Acquires Digital CMS Business – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 21, 2019.