Carbonite (CARB) Stake Held by Summit Creek Advisors Llc; Exxon Mobil (XOM) Shareholder Dubuque Bank & Trust Company Has Decreased Holding as Shares Declined

Summit Creek Advisors Llc increased its stake in Carbonite Inc. (CARB) by 11.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Creek Advisors Llc bought 61,220 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.61% . The institutional investor held 582,623 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.17M, up from 521,403 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Creek Advisors Llc who had been investing in Carbonite Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $553.97 million market cap company. The stock increased 5.19% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $15.81. About 819,367 shares traded. Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) has declined 47.80% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.80% the S&P500. Some Historical CARB News: 15/05/2018 – Crosslink Capital Inc. Exits Position in Carbonite; 07/05/2018 – CARBONITE INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 NON-GAAP REVENUE $302.5 – $312.5 MLN

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 30.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company sold 18,403 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 42,833 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.28 million, down from 61,236 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $302.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $72.08. About 12.22M shares traded or 12.12% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 04/04/2018 – Iraq ministry, Exxon still in talks on boosting oil output; 06/03/2018 – ExxonMobil says Hides facilities safely shut in after big aftershock in Papua New Guinea; 29/03/2018 – Federal Judge Dismisses Exxon Lawsuit Against Climate-Change Probes; 07/03/2018 – EXXON XOM.N SAYS ITS PAPUA NEW GUINEA OPERATIONS ARE ‘UNSCATHED’ AFTER EARTHQUAKE; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q Net $4.65B; 30/05/2018 – Exxon shareholders reject proposal to split CEO, chair roles; 27/04/2018 – Pump the Permian: Exxon’s Quick-Fire Attempt to Stop the Drop; 05/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – OPEC DOES NOT PLAN ‘PRESSURE’ FOR COMPANIES OPERATING IN MEMBER COUNTRIES, U.S. SHALE, BUT WANTS DIALOGUE -NIGERIAN ENERGY MINISTER; 18/04/2018 – China to impose auti-dumping measures on synthetic rubber imported from U.S., EU, Singapore; 07/03/2018 – GM CEO Wants EV Tax Credits, Exxon Boosts Spending: Energy Wrap

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.29, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 12 investors sold CARB shares while 39 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 33.25 million shares or 6.43% more from 31.24 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jefferies Group Inc Inc Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB). Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag holds 252,749 shares. State Street owns 0% invested in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) for 707,810 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 0% of its portfolio in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) for 22,379 shares. Us Natl Bank De has invested 0% of its portfolio in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB). Millrace Asset Gp owns 85,464 shares for 2.3% of their portfolio. Millennium Mngmt Lc stated it has 706,948 shares. Ameriprise Fincl accumulated 408,359 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt Inc holds 0% or 192,401 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Retail Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB). The Kentucky-based Renaissance Group Lc has invested 0.01% in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB). Diversified Trust holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) for 9,015 shares. 14,216 are owned by Hrt Financial Ltd Liability Co. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Limited Liability Co holds 0% in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) or 103,196 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Connors Investor Services has invested 0.32% in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB).

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.91 EPS, down 37.67% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.46 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.82B for 19.80 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual EPS reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.66% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold XOM shares while 788 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 537 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.14% less from 2.24 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bb&T, North Carolina-based fund reported 691,179 shares. 8,678 were reported by Addison Capital. Waverton Management reported 93,263 shares. Macquarie Grp Inc holds 0.02% or 177,610 shares in its portfolio. Liberty Capital accumulated 3,140 shares or 0.11% of the stock. 12,250 were reported by Villere St Denis J Company Lc. New Jersey Better Educational Savings owns 15,000 shares. Burney Co holds 0.81% or 174,896 shares in its portfolio. Spinnaker accumulated 92,072 shares or 0.71% of the stock. Germany-based Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has invested 1.03% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Nadler Grp Inc Inc, a Illinois-based fund reported 12,366 shares. Leavell Mngmt, Alabama-based fund reported 71,062 shares. Legacy Private Tru has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Atwood Palmer accumulated 0.34% or 33,243 shares. Moors & Cabot invested 1.84% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $619.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares (IVW) by 6,250 shares to 6,990 shares, valued at $1.25M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Etf/Usa (VTI) by 7,373 shares in the quarter, for a total of 112,540 shares, and has risen its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).