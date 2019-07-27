Carbonite (CARB) Shareholder Portolan Capital Management Has Trimmed Position; Poplar Forest Capital Holding in E Trade Financial (ETFC) Has Upped by $10.97 Million

Poplar Forest Capital Llc increased its stake in E Trade Financial Corp (ETFC) by 288.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Poplar Forest Capital Llc bought 238,514 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 321,072 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.91 million, up from 82,558 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Poplar Forest Capital Llc who had been investing in E Trade Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $49.5. About 1.71M shares traded. E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) has declined 25.35% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.78% the S&P500.

Portolan Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Carbonite Inc. (CARB) by 58.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portolan Capital Management Llc sold 1.07 million shares as the company’s stock declined 4.67% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 747,958 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.56M, down from 1.82M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portolan Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Carbonite Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $620.39 million market cap company. The stock decreased 24.64% or $5.89 during the last trading session, reaching $18.01. About 7.27M shares traded or 1149.04% up from the average. Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) has declined 30.72% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.15% the S&P500. Some Historical CARB News: 06/03/2018 Carbonite Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By JMP for Mar. 13; 20/04/2018 – DJ Carbonite Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CARB); 13/04/2018 – ETF MANAGERS GROUP LLC REPORTS 6.91 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN CARBONITE INC AS OF MARCH 19 – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – Carbonite Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Carbonite Had Seen 2018 Rev $294M-$304M; 07/05/2018 – Carbonite Sees 2Q Rev $75.8M-$77.8M; 15/05/2018 – TimesSquare Capital Management Exits Position in Carbonite; 07/05/2018 – CARBONITE INC CARB.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.49, REV VIEW $307.9 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/05/2018 – CARBONITE INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 BUSINESS BOOKINGS $223.8 – $234.8 MLN; 13/03/2018 – Carbonite at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By JMP Securities Today

More notable recent E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: ABMD, ETFC, BDX – Nasdaq” on April 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “E*Trade starts dividend, new $1B stock buyback program; Q3 beats – Seeking Alpha” published on October 18, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “After-Hours Earnings Report for July 18, 2019 : MSFT, ISRG, COF, ETFC, PBCT, SKX, WAL, OZK, GBCI, EXPO, INDB, FFBC – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “E*TRADE Financial Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “E*Trade Financial slides 2.4% as Q4 revenue misses – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 24, 2019.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 2 insider sales for $3.10 million activity. Roessner Karl A had sold 45,724 shares worth $2.17M on Saturday, February 9. The insider Curcio Michael John sold $1.04 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold ETFC shares while 167 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 214.53 million shares or 2.72% less from 220.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt Inc accumulated 0.37% or 550,191 shares. Verition Fund Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0.03% or 17,923 shares. Exane Derivatives stated it has 0% in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). 39 are held by Destination Wealth Mgmt. Norinchukin Bank The has 19,447 shares. Aqr Cap Ltd reported 0.04% of its portfolio in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). Farmers Bancshares holds 0.03% of its portfolio in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) for 1,127 shares. Numerixs Inc accumulated 0.29% or 47,098 shares. Eaton Vance reported 59,815 shares. Tudor Inv Corporation Et Al holds 105,488 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Renaissance Limited Liability Corp accumulated 495,640 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Prelude Capital Mgmt holds 0% or 1,311 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 18,876 shares. Plante Moran Fincl Advsr Ltd Liability accumulated 37 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 43,109 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Poplar Forest Capital Llc, which manages about $919.26 million and $1.48B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zimmer Biomet Hldgs Inc (ZMH) by 148,412 shares to 374,341 shares, valued at $47.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 278,902 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.07 million shares, and cut its stake in Advance Auto Parts Inc (NYSE:AAP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold CARB shares while 40 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 31.24 million shares or 5.28% less from 32.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership holds 0.01% or 1.19M shares in its portfolio. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag holds 0% or 245,071 shares in its portfolio. Wells Fargo & Mn reported 58,633 shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt invested 0% of its portfolio in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB). 8,586 were accumulated by Envestnet Asset Mgmt Incorporated. Voya Invest Lc has 0% invested in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB). Gru Inc invested 0% in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB). Alliancebernstein Lp reported 0% in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB). Wellington Management Gru Ltd Liability Partnership owns 1.04 million shares. M&T Comml Bank Corporation owns 19,050 shares. Aperio Ltd Llc holds 0% or 26,214 shares. Moreover, Moors & Cabot Inc has 0.02% invested in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB). Product Ltd, a New York-based fund reported 47,200 shares. Gsa Cap Prtn Llp stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB). Citigroup invested in 18,320 shares or 0% of the stock.

Analysts await Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.36 earnings per share, up 9.09% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.33 per share. CARB’s profit will be $12.40 million for 12.51 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Carbonite, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.86% EPS growth.

Portolan Capital Management Llc, which manages about $535.17 million and $972.04 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Quinstreet Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) by 335,409 shares to 1.05M shares, valued at $14.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aaron’s Inc. (NYSE:AAN) by 25,533 shares in the quarter, for a total of 622,113 shares, and has risen its stake in E.L.F. Beauty Inc..

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 16 insider sales for $1.28 million activity. Another trade for 10,353 shares valued at $285,329 was sold by ALI MOHAMAD. $24,249 worth of Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) shares were sold by HUDSON CASSANDRA. SHEER DANIELLE sold $38,544 worth of stock. $104,911 worth of Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) was sold by Guadagno Norman. $64,467 worth of Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) was sold by FOLGER ANTHONY on Monday, February 4. Beeler Robert L sold $41,357 worth of stock.