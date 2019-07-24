Carbonite (CARB) Shareholder Portolan Capital Management Decreased Its Position; Nike (NKE) Shareholder Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Decreased Stake by $858,228

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 12.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc sold 10,217 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 71,173 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.99M, down from 81,390 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $136.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $86.67. About 3.24M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 22.04% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.61% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 19/03/2018 – Nike Female Employees’ Survey Triggered Formal Review at Company; 20/04/2018 – Business Journals: Exclusive: With 4 exec exits confirmed this week, Nike clears way for more diverse leadership…; 19/03/2018 – Inside Nike, Women Staffers Circulated Survey About Workplace Behavior; 13/03/2018 – SF Express orders over CNY 100 million employee jackets from Nike, sources say; 29/05/2018 – Nike Inc. vs Jezign Licensing, LLC | FWD Entered | 05/29/2018; 10/05/2018 – NIKE, Inc. Declares $0.20 Qtrly Div; 27/03/2018 – NFL – NIKE WILL CONTINUE TO PROVIDE FOOTWEAR AND GLOVES WORN ON FIELD DURING GAMES BY NFL PLAYERS UNDER CONTRACT WITH NIKE; 15/03/2018 – Nike Reviews Improper Conduct as One-Time CEO Candidate Resigns; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Equipment Rev $314M; 16/03/2018 – Nike VP Martin Reported to Nike Brand President Trevor Edwards

Portolan Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Carbonite Inc. (CARB) by 58.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portolan Capital Management Llc sold 1.07 million shares as the company’s stock declined 4.67% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 747,958 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.56M, down from 1.82 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portolan Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Carbonite Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $836.89M market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $24.3. About 613,167 shares traded or 25.92% up from the average. Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) has declined 30.72% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.15% the S&P500. Some Historical CARB News: 07/05/2018 – Carbonite Had Seen 2018 Rev $294M-$304M; 07/05/2018 – CARBONITE INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 NON-GAAP REVENUE $302.5 – $312.5 MLN; 07/05/2018 – CARBONITE INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 GAAP REVENUE $296.9 – $306.9 MLN; 07/05/2018 – CARBONITE INC CARB.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.49, REV VIEW $307.9 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/05/2018 – Carbonite Had Seen 2018 Adj EPS $1.45 to $1.55; 06/03/2018 – FTC: 20180818: Carbonite, Inc.; Dell Technologies Inc; 07/03/2018 – Zuora Central is Core to Carbonite’s Growth; 15/05/2018 – Carbonite Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Carbonite Raises 2018 View To Rev $296.9M-$306.9M; 07/05/2018 – Carbonite Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $1.51-Adj EPS $1.59

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $12.30 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Menora Mivtachim Holding Limited has invested 1.7% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Waddell And Reed Finance stated it has 3.45 million shares. Drexel Morgan And Co has 4,688 shares. Carret Asset Mngmt Ltd owns 16,710 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Torray Ltd Com reported 162,442 shares stake. Zeke Cap Advsrs Ltd reported 29,369 shares. Hendershot Invests Inc owns 64,486 shares or 1.86% of their US portfolio. Northstar Investment Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 19,223 shares. Moreover, Confluence Inv Mngmt Lc has 0.37% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 261,739 shares. West Oak Cap Lc holds 0.14% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 2,715 shares. Eulav Asset Mngmt owns 32,000 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Cornerstone Advsrs holds 0.04% or 4,747 shares. 1.11 million were reported by Ci Invests. Oppenheimer Asset Incorporated stated it has 0.14% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Proshare Advisors Limited Company owns 334,730 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio.

More notable recent NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Nike Missed Earnings, The Robots Could Sell It, We’ll Buy At $77 – Seeking Alpha” on June 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Nike looks to capitalize on World Cup buzz – Seeking Alpha” published on July 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Nike on target with Women’s World Cup – Seeking Alpha” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Zion Williamson Signs Shoe Deal With Nike’s Jordan Brand – Benzinga” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Excessively Paying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 12, 2019.

Analysts await Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.36 EPS, up 9.09% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.33 per share. CARB’s profit will be $12.40M for 16.88 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Carbonite, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.86% EPS growth.

More notable recent Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “What Happened in the Stock Market Today – Nasdaq” on July 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Summit Highlighted Potential of SMT-571 to Combat the Rising Global Health Threat of Gonorrhoea at STI & HIV World Congress – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Boingo Wireless Inc (WIFI) – Yahoo Finance” on May 03, 2019. More interesting news about Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “5 Cybersecurity Stocks to Watch As the Trend Heats Up – Nasdaq” published on April 04, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Carbonite (CARB) to Report Q1 Earnings: What’s in the Cards? – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold CARB shares while 40 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 31.24 million shares or 5.28% less from 32.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manufacturers Life Insurance The has invested 0% in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB). Jp Marvel Inv Advisors Limited Liability Corp reported 206,985 shares. Legal And General Gru Plc accumulated 6,316 shares. Elk Creek Prtnrs Llc stated it has 437,321 shares or 0.78% of all its holdings. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 0% or 22,249 shares. Vanguard Gp holds 0% of its portfolio in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) for 1.94M shares. Northern Corp owns 433,088 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Rk Cap holds 2.11% of its portfolio in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) for 295,000 shares. Millrace Asset Grp Incorporated holds 92,616 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems owns 49,762 shares. Envestnet Asset Management Incorporated accumulated 0% or 8,586 shares. Diversified Tru Com reported 0.01% in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB). Ameritas Invest reported 2,527 shares stake. Fmr Limited Liability owns 1.41 million shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Indexiq Advsrs Ltd Liability Com has 64,625 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio.

Portolan Capital Management Llc, which manages about $535.17M and $972.04 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bandwidth Inc. by 254,803 shares to 953,242 shares, valued at $63.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Carbon Black Inc. by 269,536 shares in the quarter, for a total of 682,874 shares, and has risen its stake in Qad Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA).

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 21 insider sales for $1.92 million activity. FOLGER ANTHONY sold $58,314 worth of Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) on Monday, January 28. 2,053 Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) shares with value of $59,085 were sold by HUDSON CASSANDRA. 1,437 Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) shares with value of $41,357 were sold by Beeler Robert L. Mellinger Paul S. also sold $36,048 worth of Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) shares. Guadagno Norman sold 3,750 shares worth $108,477. $285,329 worth of Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) was sold by ALI MOHAMAD.