Carbonite (CARB) Shareholder G2 Investment Partners Management Raised Its Position; Westchester Capital Management Increases Holding in Wabco Holdings (WBC)

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc increased its stake in Carbonite Inc (CARB) by 12.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. G2 Investment Partners Management Llc bought 11,849 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.61% . The hedge fund held 108,745 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.83M, up from 96,896 at the end of the previous reported quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Carbonite Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $548.44M market cap company. The stock increased 5.19% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $15.81. About 2.15M shares traded or 154.33% up from the average. Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) has declined 47.80% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.80% the S&P500. Some Historical CARB News: 07/05/2018 – CARBONITE INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 NON-GAAP REVENUE $302.5 – $312.5 MLN; 06/03/2018 – FTC: 20180818: Carbonite, Inc.; Dell Technologies Inc; 08/05/2018 – CARBONITE INC CARB.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $34 FROM $32; 07/05/2018 – CARBONITE INC CARB.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.49, REV VIEW $307.9 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/05/2018 – Carbonite Sees 2Q Adj EPS 34c-Adj EPS 38c; 07/03/2018 – Zuora Central is Core to Carbonite’s Growth; 07/05/2018 – Carbonite Sees 2Q Rev $75.8M-$77.8M; 07/05/2018 – Carbonite 1Q Adj EPS 27c; 07/03/2018 – Zuora Central is Core to Carbonite’s Growth; 07/05/2018 – CARBONITE INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER SHARE $1.51 – $1.59

Westchester Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Wabco Holdings Inc. (WBC) by 84.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westchester Capital Management Llc bought 98,575 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.35% . The institutional investor held 214,775 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.48 million, up from 116,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westchester Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wabco Holdings Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $134.35. About 480,076 shares traded or 42.15% up from the average. WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) has risen 8.29% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WBC News: 19/04/2018 – WABCO – PREPAYMENT TO TAKE PLACE APRIL 30; AMOUNT OF PREPAYMENT SHALL BE $500 MLN PRINCIPAL, WILL ALSO INCLUDE PAYMENT OF ACCRUED, UNPAID INTEREST; 11/04/2018 – Global Automotive Door Control Unit (DCU) Market Report 2017-2021 with Continental, Brose, WABCO and Sioux Logena Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 19/04/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC – RAISES REPORTED DILUTED EPS GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR 2018 TO NOW RANGE FROM $6.95 TO $7.45; 19/04/2018 – WABCO 1Q ADJ EPS $1.97; 09/03/2018 – WABCO Appoints New Chief Financial Officer; 09/03/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC – APPOINTMENT OF ROBERTO FIORONI TO POSITION OF CFO, COMMENCING NO LATER THAN JUNE 6, 2018 – SEC FILING; 12/04/2018 – WABCO WINS $745M IN NEW IN PAST FOUR QUARTERS, COMPRISING $502M; 28/03/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC – ANTICIPATES COMPLETING FUNDING OF TRANSACTION ON MARCH 28, 2018; 03/05/2018 – WABCO Extends Long-Term Agreement For $100M; 12/04/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS – NEW AWARDS SPECIFY $502 MLN IN NEW BUSINESS EARMARKED FROM 2018 THROUGH TO 2022 INCLUSIVELY

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc, which manages about $585.42M and $317.76 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alteryx Inc by 15,474 shares to 30,700 shares, valued at $3.35 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Green Dot Corp (NYSE:GDOT) by 13,813 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 75,000 shares, and cut its stake in Universal Electrs Inc (NASDAQ:UEIC).

Westchester Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.44B and $3.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cbs Corp New (NYSE:CBS) by 194,233 shares to 101,967 shares, valued at $5.09 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Longevity Acquisition Corporation by 37,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 262,500 shares, and cut its stake in Altaba Inc..

