Carbonite (CARB) Position Held by Oberweis Asset Management Inc; Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL) Stake Held by Eagle Asset Management Inc

Eagle Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL) by 0.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Asset Management Inc bought 2,947 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.10% . The institutional investor held 344,042 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $51.35M, up from 341,095 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Old Dominion Freight Line for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $2.46 during the last trading session, reaching $172.06. About 460,798 shares traded. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) has risen 16.78% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.78% the S&P500. Some Historical ODFL News: 08/05/2018 – REG-Lindsay Goldberg considering a sale of its 49% stake in Odfjell Terminals B.V. Odfjell SE considering a tag along of its shareholding in Odfjell Terminals Rotterdam; 14/05/2018 – Invitation to Odfjell SE Capital Markets Day 2018; 24/04/2018 – Old Dominion Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Line Announces General Rate Increase; 17/05/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE – NEW REPURCHASE PROGRAM WILL COMMENCE UPON EXPIRATION OF PREVIOUSLY AUTHORIZED 2-YR PROGRAM ANNOUNCED ON MAY 23, 2016; 26/04/2018 – Old Dominion Freight 1Q EPS $1.33; 23/03/2018 – Peace Corps: Application Workshop : Old Dominion University; 05/03/2018 – Old Dominion Freight: Feb. Less-Than-Truckload Tons Per Day Up 17.9% Vs. Prior Year; 08/05/2018 – REG-Odfjell SE: Annual General Meeting – Minutes; 09/03/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Names Greg C. Gantt CEO

Oberweis Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Carbonite Inc. (CARB) by 6.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oberweis Asset Management Inc bought 17,090 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.61% . The institutional investor held 285,244 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.43M, up from 268,154 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Carbonite Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $534.74M market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $15.41. About 283,631 shares traded. Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) has declined 47.80% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.80% the S&P500. Some Historical CARB News: 15/05/2018 – Crosslink Capital Inc. Exits Position in Carbonite; 13/03/2018 – Carbonite at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By JMP Securities Today; 07/05/2018 – Carbonite Sees 2Q Adj EPS 34c-Adj EPS 38c; 07/03/2018 – Zuora Central is Core to Carbonite’s Growth; 15/05/2018 – TimesSquare Capital Management Exits Position in Carbonite; 07/05/2018 – Carbonite Raises 2018 View To Rev $296.9M-$306.9M; 08/05/2018 – CARBONITE INC CARB.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $34 FROM $32; 06/03/2018 – FTC: 20180818: Carbonite, Inc.; Dell Technologies Inc; 07/05/2018 – CARBONITE INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER SHARE $1.51 – $1.59; 07/05/2018 – Carbonite Had Seen 2018 Adj EPS $1.45 to $1.55

Oberweis Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.10B and $550.43M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) by 14,600 shares to 34,940 shares, valued at $739,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Irhythm Technologies Inc by 6,070 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,640 shares, and cut its stake in Knowles Corp. (NYSE:KN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.29, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 12 investors sold CARB shares while 39 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 33.25 million shares or 6.43% more from 31.24 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pembroke Mngmt Ltd has 776,863 shares. Ameritas Investment holds 0% or 2,527 shares. Connors Investor Ser has 0.32% invested in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB). Summit Creek Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 582,623 shares. Susquehanna International Group Llp reported 96,026 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Geode Capital Llc reported 0% of its portfolio in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB). Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 335,961 shares in its portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0% in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB). 22,695 are owned by White Pine Capital Lc. 501,798 are held by Bancshares Of New York Mellon. Utd Automobile Association stated it has 0% in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB). Credit Suisse Ag reported 0% of its portfolio in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB). Bernzott owns 568,283 shares or 1.78% of their US portfolio. Landscape Cap Mgmt Lc holds 0.04% or 20,748 shares in its portfolio. Indaba Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 4.42% or 878,366 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 39 investors sold ODFL shares while 136 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 56.08 million shares or 1.23% less from 56.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 3,510 are held by Los Angeles Cap Management & Equity Research. Proshare Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.01% or 5,910 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 0.06% in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Us Bank & Trust De, Minnesota-based fund reported 45,872 shares. Blackrock Inc has invested 0.04% in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Massmutual Communication Fsb Adv has invested 0.22% in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Sirios Cap Management Lp has 181,814 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested 0.02% in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership has 5,617 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Spf Beheer Bv invested in 556,280 shares or 3.07% of the stock. 33,875 are owned by Granite Invest Prtn Limited Co. Principal Financial Grp Inc holds 0.04% or 289,431 shares. Asset Management has invested 0.03% in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Virtu Fin Lc holds 7,874 shares.

Eagle Asset Management Inc, which manages about $25.60 billion and $19.51 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aptargroup Inc (NYSE:ATR) by 8,592 shares to 40,817 shares, valued at $5.08M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cl A by 410,556 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.13M shares, and cut its stake in Medidata Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDSO).