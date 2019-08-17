Carbonite (CARB) Market Value Declined While Portolan Capital Management Has Cut Position; Tenor Capital Management Continues to Hold Holding in Gopro (GPRO)

Portolan Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Carbonite Inc. (CARB) by 58.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portolan Capital Management Llc sold 1.07M shares as the company’s stock declined 26.61% . The hedge fund held 747,958 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.56 million, down from 1.82M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portolan Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Carbonite Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $502.31 million market cap company. The stock decreased 4.86% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $14.48. About 740,796 shares traded or 15.74% up from the average. Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) has declined 47.80% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.80% the S&P500. Some Historical CARB News: 13/04/2018 – ETF MANAGERS GROUP LLC REPORTS 6.91 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN CARBONITE INC AS OF MARCH 19 – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – CARBONITE INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 GAAP REVENUE $296.9 – $306.9 MLN; 07/05/2018 – Carbonite Sees 2Q Rev $75.8M-$77.8M; 06/03/2018 – FTC: 20180818: Carbonite, Inc.; Dell Technologies Inc; 19/03/2018 – Carbonite: Total Purchase Price for Mozy Was $145.8 M in Cash; 07/05/2018 – CARBONITE INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER SHARE $1.51 – $1.59; 07/05/2018 – Carbonite 1Q Adj EPS 27c; 07/05/2018 – Carbonite Had Seen 2018 Adj EPS $1.45 to $1.55; 07/05/2018 – Carbonite 1Q Rev $64M; 07/03/2018 – Zuora Central is Core to Carbonite’s Growth

Tenor Capital Management increased its stake in Gopro Inc (GPRO) by 552.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tenor Capital Management bought 191,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.73% . The hedge fund held 226,546 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.47M, up from 34,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tenor Capital Management who had been investing in Gopro Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $618.02 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $4.01. About 3.49 million shares traded. GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) has declined 7.03% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.03% the S&P500. Some Historical GPRO News: 29/03/2018 – GOPRO INC SAYS LAUNCHES ENTRY-LEVEL HERO CAMERA FOR $199; 19/04/2018 – DJ GoPro Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GPRO); 03/05/2018 – GOPRO INC QTRLY REVENUE WAS $202 MLN, DOWN 7% YOY; 26/04/2018 – GoPro CEO salary slashed to $1 after poor 2017; 03/05/2018 – GOPRO INC QTRLY NON GAAP SHR $ 0.34; 03/05/2018 – GOPRO INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.55; 03/05/2018 – GoPro 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 34c; 19/03/2018 – EverBank Offers Sports Enthusiasts Chance to Win a Trip to the GoPro Mountain Games in Vail, Colorado; 03/05/2018 – GOPRO 1Q ADJ. LOSS PER SHARE 34C; EST. LOSS 36C; 08/03/2018 – No serious bidders for potential GoPro sale

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold CARB shares while 40 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 31.24 million shares or 5.28% less from 32.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Anchor Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) for 52,339 shares. Indaba Cap Management Lp stated it has 1.08 million shares or 5.45% of all its holdings. Citadel Advsr Llc accumulated 163,864 shares. Cooper Creek Prns Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 1.51% or 178,400 shares in its portfolio. Aperio Grp Inc owns 0% invested in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) for 26,214 shares. Axa accumulated 12,918 shares. 2,679 are owned by Oppenheimer Asset Incorporated. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% or 32,093 shares in its portfolio. Rk Capital Management Lc owns 295,000 shares or 2.11% of their US portfolio. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Limited Liability Corp owns 55,136 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt Inc invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB). Blackrock stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB). Cadence Management Limited Co invested in 0.26% or 114,220 shares. Legal General Grp Pcl holds 0% or 6,316 shares in its portfolio. Nordea Inv Mgmt owns 168,213 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Portolan Capital Management Llc, which manages about $535.17M and $972.04 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Whiting Petroleum Corporation by 383,364 shares to 462,572 shares, valued at $12.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc. by 390 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,092 shares, and has risen its stake in Ebix Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX).

Analysts await Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.35 earnings per share, up 2.94% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.34 per share. CARB’s profit will be $12.14 million for 10.34 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual earnings per share reported by Carbonite, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.22% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.27, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 20 investors sold GPRO shares while 50 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 69.90 million shares or 15.33% more from 60.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 10 are owned by Archford Capital Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation. 299,176 were accumulated by Tudor Investment Et Al. New York-based Citigroup has invested 0% in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO). The Massachusetts-based Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0% in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO). Polygon Mgmt invested in 0.7% or 872,200 shares. 17,588 were accumulated by Amalgamated Fincl Bank. Ellington Mgmt Group Inc Limited Co holds 254,200 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. 561,036 were reported by Point72 Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership. Vanguard Grp Inc Inc has invested 0% in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO). The California-based Menta Limited Com has invested 0.03% in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO). Manatuck Hill Prtnrs Lc holds 0.06% or 20,000 shares. Sg Americas Ltd Llc stated it has 0.01% in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO). Element Ltd owns 21,902 shares. Hbk Invests Lp stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 16,400 shares.