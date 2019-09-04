Carbonite (CARB) Holding Has Upped by Granahan Investment Management Inc; Ametek New (AME) Market Valuation Rose While Smith Salley & Associates Lifted Holding by $322,014

Smith Salley & Associates increased its stake in Ametek Inc New (AME) by 4.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Salley & Associates bought 3,927 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.76% . The institutional investor held 95,549 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.93 million, up from 91,622 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Salley & Associates who had been investing in Ametek Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $84.4. About 639,307 shares traded. AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) has risen 17.80% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AME News: 02/05/2018 – AMETEK 1Q EPS 78C, EST. 72C; 02/05/2018 – Ametek Sees 2018 EPS $3.06-EPS $3.12; 02/05/2018 – AMETEK Acquires SoundCom Systems; 12/04/2018 – EDAX Inc., a business unit of AMETEK to optimize service experience with Mize software; 09/05/2018 – Matthew J. Conti Elected Vice President, Human Re; 22/04/2018 – DJ AMETEK Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AME); 02/05/2018 – Ametek 1Q Net $181.3M; 29/05/2018 – P&M Corporate Finance (PMCF) Announces the Sale of SoundCom Corporation to AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE: AME); 07/05/2018 – Ametek at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 AMETEK INC AME.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $83 FROM $80; RATING OUTPERFORM

Granahan Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Carbonite Inc (CARB) by 28.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granahan Investment Management Inc bought 259,333 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.61% . The hedge fund held 1.17 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.03M, up from 910,639 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Carbonite Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $447.50M market cap company. The stock increased 5.65% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $12.9. About 438,143 shares traded. Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) has declined 47.80% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.80% the S&P500. Some Historical CARB News: 07/05/2018 – Carbonite Sees 2Q Adj EPS 34c-Adj EPS 38c; 17/05/2018 – Carbonite Presenting at Conference May 30; 07/05/2018 – CARBONITE INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 GAAP REVENUE $296.9 – $306.9 MLN; 07/05/2018 – Carbonite 1Q Adj EPS 27c; 07/03/2018 – Zuora Central is Core to Carbonite’s Growth; 06/03/2018 Carbonite Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By JMP for Mar. 13; 19/03/2018 – Carbonite Closes Acquisition of Mozy, Inc. from Dell Technologies Inc; 07/03/2018 – Zuora Central is Core to Carbonite’s Growth; 07/05/2018 – Carbonite Had Seen 2018 Adj EPS $1.45 to $1.55; 07/05/2018 – Carbonite 1Q EPS 40c

Granahan Investment Management Inc, which manages about $3.81B and $1.86 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Luxfer Holdings Plc by 83,893 shares to 773,313 shares, valued at $19.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 115,196 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 273,944 shares, and cut its stake in Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI).

Smith Salley & Associates, which manages about $331.94 million and $621.29M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 46,251 shares to 39,343 shares, valued at $11.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 8,413 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,676 shares, and cut its stake in Magna Intl Inc (NYSE:MGA).