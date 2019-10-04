Carbonite (CARB) Holder Stadium Capital Management Lifted Holding; Visa (V) Shareholder White Elm Capital Cut Its Holding

Stadium Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Carbonite Inc (CARB) by 1032.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stadium Capital Management Llc bought 1.26M shares as the company’s stock declined 26.61% . The hedge fund held 1.38 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $36.06M, up from 122,303 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stadium Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Carbonite Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $526.59M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $15.18. About 66,762 shares traded. Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) has declined 47.80% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.80% the S&P500. Some Historical CARB News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Carbonite Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CARB); 13/04/2018 – ETF MANAGERS GROUP LLC REPORTS 6.91 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN CARBONITE INC AS OF MARCH 19 – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – Carbonite Charitable Fund Awards Grants to Six STEM Organizations; 19/03/2018 – Carbonite: Total Purchase Price for Mozy Was $145.8 M in Cash; 07/05/2018 – CARBONITE INC CARB.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.49, REV VIEW $307.9 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 13/03/2018 – Carbonite at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By JMP Securities Today; 07/05/2018 – Carbonite Sees 2Q Adj EPS 34c-Adj EPS 38c; 07/05/2018 – Carbonite 1Q EPS 40c; 07/05/2018 – Carbonite Sees 2Q Adj Rev $78M-$80M; 30/05/2018 – Carbonite Rises for 11 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO

White Elm Capital Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 3.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Elm Capital Llc sold 4,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The hedge fund held 138,200 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.99M, down from 143,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Elm Capital Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $393.56B market cap company. The stock increased 1.62% or $2.8 during the last trading session, reaching $175.67. About 1.91 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Stadium Capital Management Llc, which manages about $639.76M and $216.63M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Insurance Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UIHC) by 140,302 shares to 30,663 shares, valued at $437,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.29, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 12 investors sold CARB shares while 39 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 33.25 million shares or 6.43% more from 31.24 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bernzott Advsr holds 1.78% or 568,283 shares in its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0% or 4,143 shares in its portfolio. Indaba Capital Management Limited Partnership invested 4.42% of its portfolio in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB). Morgan Stanley has invested 0% of its portfolio in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB). Portolan Cap Mgmt Lc invested 1.18% of its portfolio in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB). Swiss Natl Bank accumulated 61,000 shares. New York-based Jpmorgan Chase And has invested 0% in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB). Susquehanna Intl Grp Llp has 96,026 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cadence Capital Mngmt Lc reported 110,505 shares. Alberta Invest Mgmt stated it has 8,900 shares. Blackrock reported 0% of its portfolio in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB). Aperio Grp Ltd Liability invested 0.01% in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB). Gotham Asset Limited invested in 15,565 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Management Inc has invested 0% in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB). Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt accumulated 13,368 shares.

More notable recent Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “HAGENS BERMAN 5-DAY DEADLINE ALERT: Hagens Berman Reminds Carbonite (CARB) Investors of September 30, 2019 Lead Plaintiff Deadline, Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” on September 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “7-DAY DEADLINE ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Carbonite, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” published on September 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “HAGENS BERMAN INVESTOR FRAUD ALERT: Hagens Berman Reminds CARB Investors of 6-DAY LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE in Securities Class Action, Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” on September 25, 2019. More interesting news about Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Carbonite: Plagued With Major Issues – Seeking Alpha” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Carbonite Stock Popped 17% Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

White Elm Capital Llc, which manages about $1.86 billion and $407.01 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tiffany & Co New (NYSE:TIF) by 13,600 shares to 133,200 shares, valued at $12.47M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 8,238 shares in the quarter, for a total of 83,638 shares, and has risen its stake in Texas Pac Ld Tr (NYSE:TPL).

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20B for 30.71 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

More notable recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Investorideas.com which released: “#CryptoCorner: Visa (NYSE: $V) and Mastercard (NYSE: $MA) Reluctant to Defend Libra? FINMA Open to Libra (Nasdaq: $FB) Despite Crypto Misgivings – InvestorIdeas.com” on October 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Visa’s Verifi deal lands FTC approval – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019, Fool.com published: “How to Harness Mad Cannabis Growth Without the Risk – Motley Fool” on September 30, 2019. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Introducing the Rule of 40 (And Why Investors Should Avoid Slack, Uber, and Jumia) – Motley Fool” published on September 25, 2019 as well as Investorideas.com‘s news article titled: “#CryptoCorner: Bakkt (NYSE: $ICE) Off to a Slow Start? Revolut Partners with Visa (NYSE: $V) for Expansion, HIVE (TSXV: $HIVE.V) Reports Q4 – InvestorIdeas.com” with publication date: October 01, 2019.